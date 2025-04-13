Cat Deeley's simple approach to self-care makes it so easy to feel good every single day

Cat Deeley is speaking out against 'forced-fed wellness' and encouraging others to 'take little pockets of time' when you can to exercise and pamper yourself.

We all want to find ways you can practise self-care every day, but not all of the advice we see to do so are the easiest to fit into busy schedules. Which is why Cat Deeley's simple approach has become one of our favourite celebrity-approved self-care habits.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, she said, "I don't like the fact that women are force-fed wellness. I don't think it's a ‘one size fits all’ thing.

"I think you have to find exactly what suits you – and quiet the external voices. We’re pushed these different regimes that are incredibly complicated, incredibly time-consuming, and incredibly expensive, but fundamentally we're set up to fail ­– because you can't do it all.”

But you can do some of it, and Cat's a big believer in taking at least some time to fit in energy-boosting exercise - and some pampering too - to keep her feeling at her best.

In what she calls 'little pockets of time', she might indulge in some skincare, an at-home yoga workout or go for a session in an infrared sauna, which she says helps to 'soothes any aches and pains.'

woman&home digital health editor Grace Walsh is a big advocate for Cat's zero-pressure approach to self-care, especially when it comes to her exercising - and says it's backed up by science too. "Feeling pressured to exercise when you don't want to is a sure-fire way to break a habit and drop a routine," Grace explains.

"That's why I love exercise snacks, which is similar to what Cat's describing here. These are short moments - no longer than 10 minutes - throughout the day where you can squeeze in a bit of mindful movement. That could be practising balancing on one leg while the kettle boils, or doing two trips up the stairs instead of one. Research shows it works wonders for health."

When it comes to her workouts, Cat has a favourite style she's found makes finding time for exercise less daunting and more beneficial for her.

"If I do a heavy workout, I feel terrible for about two days and can't walk up and down stairs," she said. "Yoga really works for me because you have to concentrate on your breathing and your movement at the same time, so it stops my brain from going a million miles an hour."

Other staple self-care moments for her include doing cryotherapy, which is a celebrity-approved skin treatment that involves using cold temperatures to help combat skin concerns like fine lines, puffiness, hyperpigmentation and large pores. Doing this at home whenever you get a free moment is a breeze thanks to tech like the best red light therapy devices, like the Shark CryoGlow LED Mask, and there are plenty of purse-friendly alternatives like at-home ice rollers too.

One self-care step Cat is particularly committed to is her morning skincare routine, which she always finishes by applying SPF to protect her skin from sun damage.

"I was terrible at using SPF when I was younger. It wasn't as ingrained in my psyche as it is now," she said.

“I'll start with skincare," Cat said of her morning routine, "using the Ella & Jo Brighten & Glow Exfoliating Cleanser, then apply the Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum onto my face, neck and décolletage, and then the Plump & Protect Hydrating Day Cream with SPF30 over my face, neck, chest, ears and hands."

Then, no matter how hectic the rest of Cat's day is, whether she's managed to fit in a full workout or just done a few quick movements to energise herself, she's already had her pampering moment and can feel good that she's shown herself some love.