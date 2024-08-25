32 ways you can practise self-care every day

Feeling a little frazzled, disconnected or on the road to burnout? Building more self-care into your everyday life could really help you find some more balance.

So often we get stuck fielding so many demands on our time from career requirements to family responsibilities that our own wellbeing gets pushed to the bottom of the list. Setting some time aside each day for self-care habits - even if it's just 15 minutes - will be beneficial in the long run.

With the help of a wellbeing expert, we've compiled 32 ways that you can practice self-care every day, from relaxing activities to ways to make your day-to-day life run more seamlessly.

32 self-care tips to practice every day

Meditate (even just for five minutes)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meditation is so beneficial to our minds and slows down the nervous system - even just a few moments a day can help to feel calmer and focused day to day. The key is consistency and sticking to a routine, whether that's an evening or morning meditation. There are plenty of resources online, particularly on YouTube, to get you started.

Get outside

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting outside in nature has benefits for both body and mind. Ancient Japanese wellness ritual Forest Bathing involves walking through the woods and observing the sights and sounds of the forest. But if you want to keep it simple, even just getting outside for ten minutes in the morning and absorbing sunlight has health benefits like regulating mood and improving sleep.

Clear up your social media feeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A social media cull can be seen as an act of self-care, as Marina Klimenka, wellness expert and co-founder of face yoga app Luvly explains, "Hit mute, unfollow, or block those social media accounts that spread negativity and thrive on making people feel inadequate."

"Replace them with influencers, activists, and creators who celebrate diversity and promote self-love instead. Put your mental health first and create a feed that lifts your spirits instead of dragging you down.

Light some candles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's important not to save acts of self-care for a rainy day. If you have expensive candles, light them and enjoy them. Candles can create a relaxing ambience and set the tone for a restful evening.

Practice self-compassion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How you talk to yourself is really important. Wellness expert Marina Klimenka recommends, "All that kindness you show others? Treat yourself the same way. Whether you’ve run a marathon or binge-watched your favourite series in record time, you’re doing great - so replace that negative self-talk with positive affirmations."

Establish a wind-down routine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having a set nightly routine can help you fall asleep faster and sleep deeper. Relaxing night routines can vary from a meditation, soothing bubble bath or getting lost in a good book - as long as it brings you a sense of calm.

Engage in enjoyable exercise

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As wellness expert Marina Klimenka recommends, exercise is an important part of our routines but it should also bring us joy. "Exercise is important, but it doesn’t have to be a chore," she told us. "

Whether you want to dance, swim, practice yoga, or climb a mountain, do what you love. And listen to your body. If an activity makes you feel worn out and miserable instead of energized and happy, try something new."



Nourish your body with healthy meals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The same goes for food when it comes to self-care - eat foods that will nourish your body and make you feel good. "Restrictive diets won’t make you feel better. You’ll feel guilty every time you eat something with a little flavour," wellness expert Marina Klimenka told us. "You don’t need to cut out your favourite foods and avoid carbs at all costs; you need to tune into your hunger and fullness signals."



Have a power clean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cleaning can be therapeutic and although it's considered a chore to many, a quick power clean can really lift your spirits. Clearing surfaces, wiping down mirrors and getting your possessions in order can help you feel more organised in an instant. The same goes for a quick handbag clearout.

Nap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A very simple act of self-care can be to allow yourself time to rest - and if that means a nap in the middle of the afternoon at the weekend (if family commitments allow!), so be it. Investing in an eye mask could help if you're not a natural napper.

Do something creative

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Creativity is a great way to tap into another side of yourself and can be a relaxing process. You could sign up for an art class or crafts group, or practice alone with videos online, If there's a creative passion you've not yet pursued, now's your time.

Embrace the real you

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As wellness expert Marina Klimenka explains, filters can be damaging to our self-worth. She suggests, "Stop heavily editing or adding a filter over every photo you take. Capture the real you, and you will soon become comfortable in your own skin. You’re beautiful, so show confidence and be proud of your authenticity."

Have a laugh

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laughing is good for the soul - so phone a friend who never fails to make you chuckle, or put on a classic film that will provide some belly laughs. Escapism through a feel-good TV series or movie is an instant way to lift your spirits.

Have a clear out

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Clear out your wardrobe of anything that doesn’t fit your body or make you feel good," wellness expert Marina Klimenka recommends. "Then head out for some retail therapy and invest in clothes that make you feel your best - not anybody else."

Elevate your daily habits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making everyday habits that little bit more pleasurable is a surefire way to boost your mood in the long run. Jazz up your refrigerated water with slices of lemon or cucumber ribbons, spray pillow mist before bed and invest in thick and fluffy towels or a comfy robe to wear after showering.

Try cold-water swimming

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Health professionals are well versed in the benefits of cold water swimming, from boosting mental health to improved circulation. Joining a local wild swimming group is a great way to meet new people as well, for an added sense of community and endorphin boost.

Write down your feelings in a journal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to listen to your emotions - whether that means confiding in a friend or loved one, or simply spending some time alone sitting with your emotions. Writing things down in a journal or notepad can help us process our thoughts. Repressing feelings can be damaging to us in the long run - we should always give ourselves permission to feel our emotions.

Water your plants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as being a way to connect with nature, research, nurturing and caring for someone, or something else, has proven psychological benefits. Plants brighten up our spaces and some can help improve air quality, which is all the more reason to look after them.

Spend time with your pet (or a friend's)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our furry friends are great assets to our mental health and, much like looking after our plants, instil a sense of purpose. If you don't have a pet yourself, cat sitting or taking a friend's dog for a walk will also bring a moment of joy into your day (as long as said pet is well-behaved, that is!).

Try some DIY beauty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a trip to a spa is undoubtedly a wonderful moment of self-care, not all of us can afford pricey spa breaks. Create a relaxing ambience at home with candles and spa music and try your hand at some DIY treatments. There are plenty of full recipes online, but some of our favourites include a homemade sea salt, oil and rosemary scrub to boost circulation and a home and a white wine vinegar and honey hair mask for shiny hair.

Practice your cooking skills

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no doubt that cooking is good for the soul and learning a new recipe, pouring over the cookbook, measuring ingredients and watching it come to life can be an incredibly mindful process. Invest in a new cookbook from your favourite chef and work your way through to learn the tricks of their trade - and impress your family and friends in the process.

Try a digital detox

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes the digital world can get overwhelming and a short pause can do wonders for our mental health. Book an overnight stay, or even just an afternoon doing something where you don't require your phone and disconnect.

Plan a trip

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A little act of self-care could mean organising a bigger one. If you're feeling like you need to connect more with friends or a partner, why not book a trip together where you can properly catch up? Or, if you're feeling overwhelmed and frantic, book a relaxing solo break where you can recharge.

Organise your fridge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A simple task like organising your fridge can be beneficial for the mind and help you feel more organised in a hurry. Organise your space with fridge compartments and give everything a wipe-down so the space feels fresh - this task can take just 15 minutes but provides a sense of accomplishment.

Recipe plan for the week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get organised for the week ahead by recipe planning. This will help you to feel in control of your spending and prevent food waste. You could make the task more enjoyable by investing in a recipe book or chart for the wall.

Take a cold shower

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tap into the popular Wif Hoff theory that revolves around the benefits of cold water therapy for the body and mind by taking a quick cold shower each morning. While cold-water swimming in the wild is highly beneficial, for those with a busy schedule this is an easy way to build cold-water therapy into a morning routine.

Call a friend

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In our busy digital world of emails, WhatsApp and social media, we often bypass verbal communication in favour of sending a quick message. However, a simple phone chat, or even better a quick face-to-face conversation, can help us feel connected and boost our mood.

Embrace doing nothing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Busy modern life can leave little time for simple pleasures, but sometimes the thing we need the most is rest. Go for a walk without your phone, sit with a cup of tea with no distractions or take a few moments alone with your thoughts. While it may feel uncomfortable at first, slowing down is so beneficial for us.

Set goals for the future

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes self-care can come in the form of future planning. Invest in a little time each week to think about the direction you're headed in and what small steps can help you achieve your goals. A goal planner, where there are marked sections to help you make lists of what to prioritise going forward can really help with this.

Prioritise sleep

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most important aspects of self-care is getting enough sleep. Sleep affects everything, from our mood to how well we adjust food to our ability to cope with difficult situations. Take some time to figure out how to sleep better and implement those changes in your daily routine.

Try yoga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Much more than just an exercise routine that will help you get in shape, yoga comes with proven benefits for the mind and will help you slow down and concentrate on deep breathing.

Don't be too hard on youself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our internal monologue is so important when it comes to overall happiness - so talk to yourself as you would a friend. All too often we berate ourselves rather than treat ourselves with kindness and compassion and this can have a negative effect on our overall wellbeing.