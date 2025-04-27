Davina McCall's tips for a healthy life - from putting down your phone to running in the rain

Davina McCall has a few titles - television host, author, podcast presenter, and the 'queen of fitness' are just a few of them.

Over the years, the host has spoken with several publications about her health and wellbeing routine. She's also given us small insights into her life, family and romantic relationships on her podcast, Begin Again, and on Instagram.

We know how much she values strength training for women and taking a mindful moment, but how else does Davina stay healthy in her 50s and beyond?

Less is more when it comes to exercise

A scroll through Davina McCall's Instagram will tell you she loves to work out. Pilates, running, boxing, yoga, she does it all. In an interview with The Telegraph, the television host says people often think she's an "exercise addict" but actually, she only exercises for "about half an hour four times a week".

Less is more, she says. "If you work out efficiently for half an hour, you’ll get as much as from a sloppy 45 minutes to an hour."

It's important to say 'no'

In an interview with Owen O'Kane, shared to Instagram, Davina says it's taken her a while to realise it, but saying 'no' to the things you don't want to do is so important.

"I had this kind of urge this year, and at the end of last year, I want to be me, authentically me, and that maybe isn’t who I was last year. If I don’t want to do something, I can just say no. It’s like I’ve never heard that before!" she said.

Female friends first

"I think women keep us sane," Davina told Yolanthe Fawehinmi on The Female Lead. "When you need some home truths or [you’re] at your weakest, it’s your girlfriends you really need to keep you grounded."

It's our female friends who "can be honest with us in a way that no one else can," she said.

Menopause isn't something to fear

On an episode of Begin Again, Davina said on menopause: "I've found that I am a lot more balanced, a lot calmer, a lot more forgiving, a lot less controlling. It's a really nice time in my life. I'm really enjoying it."

She added: "It's immensely liberating to be unable to procreate."

Oily fish is an essential

In an episode of Begin Again with Dr Frederica Amati, Davina says she's started eating oily fish "three times a week" and is "definitely serious" about the new dietary habit.

When she was a child, she used to eat tinned sardines with "a knob of butter on it", which was "delicious", she said.

Given that oily fish one of the foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, this is a habit we can certainly get behind.

Not everyone needs a supplement

In the same conversation with medical scientist Dr Frederica Amati on Begin Again, Davina reveals she takes magnesium, vitamin D, and cod liver oil - but that's a personal prescription.

"It really is worth checking with someone or getting an appointment...and making sure that this would be something good for you," she said.

Dr Amati agrees that many people won't need to take supplements, especially if they already have a balanced, healthy diet.

Put your phone down

In conversation with Professor Sarah Berry on Begin Again, Davina says that the "way we used to eat has been lost for many people", as more of us avoid getting together with family in the evenings for meals.

"Remember to properly sit down, phone under the table, let's talk and take our time," she said.

Don't be pressured into drinking

Speaking with Ruari Fairbairns, founder of One Year No Beer, on Begin Again, Davina (who has been sober for over 30 years) says that people "hated it" when she would refuse to have a drink with them. But now, she feels like she's "winning", especially as hangovers tend to get worse in menopause.

"I absolutely love not drinking", she says. "I never want to drink. That's called winning."

You can make crunches easier

Crunches are one of the best core exercises to do at home, but many of us avoid them as they can be tough on your neck, back, and shoulders - let alone your core.

But in an Instagram video, Davina shared her top tip for crunches. "To stop neck ache, imagine you have an orange under your chin, and when you bring your head up, you're lifting from the shoulders," she says. "No neck ache, and you're working your core."

10 minutes of exercise is enough

A 10-minute workout is all you need to see progress - and we agree.

"You can achieve a lot by getting out of bed 15 minutes earlier, rolling out of bed and doing a quick workout in your pants and bra," she says.

"Start off with 10 minutes, five days a week, and work up," she suggests.

From her own workout platform, Own Your Goals (OYG), she recommends the arm workout, which is only 10 minutes long but "proper hard".

Go for a run in the rain

On YouTube, Davina revealed she just loves running in the rain. "Am I mad?" she asks.

"I put on my tunes and run to beats per minute, and it makes me so happy," she says. "Everyone looks so sad in the rain but I am so happy."

This is another habit we can get behind. Even just running 20 minutes a day can have major cardiovascular health benefits, and it can be more beneficial in the summer months for temperature regulation. So, there are mental and physical benefits to heading outdoors in a downpour.

Make sure you're wearing the right bra

We all know the importance of having a good sports bra while working out, but to feel younger, Davina recommends having proper support in all areas of life.

"I’m not saying there isn’t a time and a place to go comfy in your own home, if you get in the door and you want to put on a night bra or a comfy bra, go for it, but when you’re out and you want to feel more youthful, hike those puppies up!" she says in a YouTube video.

"Give them a nice bit of shape," she says.

Get outside first thing in the morning

"One of the things I've adopted is trying to do things for my circadian rhythm," Davina says in an interview with The Telegraph. Before working out, the "first thing" she does in the morning is sit outdoors with a cup of coffee.

"Even in winter," she says. To keep warm, she wears a fluffy onesie with a hood.

Sauna, sauna, sauna

"I’ve become evangelical," says Davina McCall of her love for saunas. In an interview with Get The Gloss, the television presenter says she experiences "an enormous kind of surge of energy" when she comes out of one.

She and boyfriend Michael Douglas are even getting one for their garden, she told the publication.

Get a weighted vest to level up your walks

In an interview with Get The Gloss, Davina reveals one way to incorporate some strength training into your early morning walk.

Get a weighted vest, she says. "They're amazing."

We agree - a pick of the best weighted vests can take your regular stroll to walk the dog into a great workout, ideal for slotting into your lifestyle, no matter how little time you have.

Own your weakness

"I think [the key to confidence] is owning your weakness," Davina said on Ryvita’s Positivity Panel in London. "Perfectionism is a terrible strife of today, and so many people are obsessed with being perfect."

"Now I know that is part of me, and I am sometimes a bit insecure and so on, but these are the good bits and I can move forward. I know what my strengths are," she said.

Fake it 'til you make it

If you're looking to build confidence after a knock back, Davina has some wise words of advice: Fake it.

On Ryvita’s Positivity Panel, she said: "I feel like I can’t tell people I’m nervous, because people expect me to be confident. I can’t be nervous – so I just have to fake it until I feel it.”

Make your bed every day

In another interview with Get The Gloss, Davina said another one of her life hacks was to make your bed every day like you're in a posh hotel.

"I'm very into the pristine effect," she said. "It feels like an amazing act of self-love to make your bed really nicely."

She also revealed that she changes her sheets once a week, and "white and crisp" White Company bedding.

Put on your workout clothes first thing

When she's not working, Davina says she starts the day in "some sort of Lycra" to make sure she has the motivation to exercise.

" I just put on a workout outfit because it means that I’m always ready. If I start my day in civvies, I am not going to work out, it’s never going to happen," she told Get The Gloss.

Wholegrains for recovery

In an interview with Hello! magazine (via Surrey Live), Davina shared she'd received some advice from her daughter, who is a dietitian, to help with her brain tumour recovery.

"She tells me to add chickpeas, quinoa, and lentils to everything," she said.

These legumes and whole grains are rich in fibre, magnesium, B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation.

Get informed about HRT

In an extract from her book Menopausing, shared with My Menopause Centre, Davina says she's a "massive advocate of freedom of choice" but it's important to be informed when making that choice.

"So many women – too many women – are robbed of making that informed choice because of an absolutely unacceptable lack of available facts and an all-pervading mistrust of HRT," she wrote.

Focus on your gut health

This is one of Professor Tim Spector's life lessons. As a friend of Davina's, it's hardly surprising that he's had some impact on her health and wellbeing routine.

"Big shout out to Tim Spector, who told me about kefir," she said in the interview with The Telegraph. "I used to say 'I am never going to like kefir or kombucha', they taste revolting. But here I am. Two years later, I am sweating by it."

Try Couch to 5k

In the same interview with The Telegraph, Davina said she likes to run and started Couch to 5k after her operation to get her fitness levels up.

" What I love about it is that you get to a point where you can run 5k really quickly, whereas I think left to our own devices, we wouldn’t be so fast," she says.

As one of the best running apps for beginners, we agree.

Surround yourself with 'hype women'

We know that Davina likes to surround herself with positive female friendships - another wellbeing tip we can truly get behind, but in an interview with the London Evening Standard, she revealed just how important it is to her.

"Life’s tough enough on the outside, you don’t need people who are going to make you feel awkward about yourself around you," she said. "Surround yourself with people who are happy for you to be successful."

Don't stop your workouts if you're travelling

Holidays can be a great way to reset your routine and take a break from busy life. But, if you want to continue exercising on holiday like you would in the gym at home, Davina has a tip: bring your resistance bands.

"Bands are also a really good way to up the ante on any workout, and they’re so light that I can just pop them in the suitcase if travelling," she said in the interview with the London Evening Standard.

Jump about

In an interview with Hello! Magazine, Davina debunked the myth that all exercise over 50 needs to be low-impact. While a Pilates workout at home or a gym dumbbell workout has its benefits, to improve bone density, we need to jump around a bit.

"A bit of jumping and pounding the pavement is really good for you," she said. "The landing and the shock of jumping or running is good for your bone density."

Train to failure

It can be tempting to keep within your comfort zone when you're lifting weights - but that's the thing to avoid doing, Davina says.

"You should build up to heavier weights - and not be adverse to lifting weights to failure," she said in a Hello! Magazine interview. "Yes, they are heavy weights and you are supposed to be doing 10 reps but if you can only get to four, that’s good for you."

Focus on mindful eating

Mindful eating - much like mindful drinking - is about taking the time to actually enjoy your food, eating until you're full, and enjoying every bite.

It's a value that Davina has in her own life. "Thinking about what you're eating, turning it into a pleasurable experience is important," she said in a YouTube video.

Alcohol just isn't 'worth it' for many people

Davina has now been sober for 30 years but adjusting to a life without alcohol was a process at first.

Speaking to Red Magazine, Davina said: "I had to grieve not drinking. That was so sad. But I knew that alcohol was the gateway to drugs for me, and it would still be the gateway. It's just not worth it," she said.

Mix things up

While Davina is a Pilates, running, and strength training advocate, she tries to mix things up wherever possible.

“I try to never do the same thing again and again,” Davina said to The Mirror. “Your body needs to be shocked, it needs to be challenged.”

Don't be afraid of the burpee

In an interview with Women's Health, Davina said that the burpee - an exercise that blends plank and jumping movements - was the "gift that keeps on giving".

"It does everything," she said. " It gets your heart rate up, it builds strength and power in your legs, your core and your arms."

Lunch is the priority

There are plenty of benefits to having a protein-rich breakfast to start the day, but in an interview with The Mirror, Davina said it's lunch that she's prioritises.

“I try to have my main meal at lunch, so usually something like pasta or courgetti or eggs with something,” she said.

“Sometimes I have fish with steamed vegetables with a wholegrain carbohydrate.”