Helen Mirren reveals the 'little changes' that have helped her 'embrace ageing' as she approaches 80

The star is working alongside Age UK to highlight the importance of having healthy lifestyle habits in midlife that'll pay off by helping us stay independent in the years to come.

For Dame Helen Mirren, these habits included "little changes" to her lifestyle, such as a pivot to embracing ageing rather than fearing it. She says this attitude, coupled with regular exercise such as walking and yoga, have helped her continue to work and avoid too many serious health issues.

“Whatever you may think about ageing, it’s something we must all try to embrace rather than fear. It’s no secret that for many, getting older will come with its complications – specifically there will likely be aches and pains along the way, getting out and about and living as independently as we’re used to in our younger years may not be as easy to do," she said.

“This is why I’m supporting Age UK’s Act Now, Age Better campaign, they’re encouraging everyone in their 50s to make little changes now to help them later on in life," she said.

The exercise could be something as simple as "taking a short walk" or doing yoga - "which I still enjoy". It doesn't have to be a big upheaval to your lifestyle.

Dame Helen Mirren's 12-minute workout, developed by the Royal Canadian Air Force in the 1950s, went viral online a couple of months ago as a go-to exercise routine to do from home.

"It's never too late to start doing something, so why not give something a go while you're younger?" she said.

In its latest campaign, called Act Now, Age Better, the charity is urging people aged 50 to 65 to prepare for later life by keeping themselves as healthy and active as possible.

Age UK says: “While genetics influence how we age, our daily habits also play a crucial role. One in six deaths in the UK is linked to physical inactivity. That’s why making movement a part of our daily lives is so important.

“It’s an investment in the future – a bit like paying into a physical pension plan."

A poll by Age UK found that 47% of 50 to 65-year-olds don’t think they do enough exercise. Some 22% said health issues prevented them from doing exercise, while 19% said feeling unfit was a barrier, according to the Kantar survey of 2,100 UK adults.

Finding time to exercise can also be a problem for many people in this age range with work commitments, children to look after still and other responsibilities taking up a lot of time and mental and physical energy. That's why it can be a good idea to focus on smaller habits and the best exercises for longevity, like walking and yoga.

The charity says exercise lowers dementia risk, reduces cardiovascular disease risk, improves balance, and reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes by boosting your metabolism.

It's entirely possible to do yoga at home or settle into a short walking routine - like going for an early morning walk or a walk after lunch - but you can also reap the ageing benefits of exercise from other types of activity, so do what you enjoy.

As Paul Farmer, chief executive at the charity, said: "Evidence shows that being more physically active, in whatever way works for us, and within our own capabilities, is great for our physical and mental health.

“Even a small amount of movement can make a big difference.

“Making regular physical activity a key part of our routine is one of the best ways to stay well and therefore sustain our health, wellbeing and independence in later life.”