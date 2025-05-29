Exclusive: Fern Britton unveils her secret motivation for keeping fit and healthy
The TV presenter and author has overhauled her lifestyle and body by sticking to an impressive fitness regime
It’s not gone unnoticed that Fern Britton has undergone a radical transformation in the past two and a half years, after overhauling her diet and exercise regime.
And in an exclusive interview with woman&home, the television host and novelist has opened up about the secret inspiration for maintaining the positive lifestyle changes - her four children, Winnie, 23, Grace, 27, and twin boys Harry and Jack, 31.
Fern, 67, keeps in shape by eating "three sensible meals a day" and doing regular exercise - a combination of walking, running, exercise classes and weights workouts, which she has documented recently on Instagram.
She explains, “At times, I get more tired than I used to or when I’m working in the garden, I think, ‘That’s heavy. I used to be able to lift that.’
"It’s my duty to stay as healthy as I can for the sake of my children. I don’t want them to feel guilty about not seeing me or worried about me if I'm not well, or me being a drip on the phone. It’s very important that I can show them I’m living my own life well."
And confirming that her weight loss is thanks to sustainable lifestyle changes rather than drastic measures, Fern added: “People often wonder when you lose lots of weight whether you’ve done it naturally. And I can look at you and say, ‘Yes I have’."
Fern, who relocated to Cornwall five years ago following the end of her 20-year marriage to TV chef Phil Vickery, discussed her healthy lifestyle with woman&home ahead of the release of her brand new novel A Cornish Legacy - her 11th.
During the interview, she also admitted to rarely watching This Morning, the ITV daytime show she co-hosted for a decade until 2009, experiencing bouts of loneliness and her list of life’s biggest bugbears.
Read Fern’s full exclusive interview with woman&home in the July issue of the magazine, on shelves from 29th May.
