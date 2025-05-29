Exclusive: Fern Britton unveils her secret motivation for keeping fit and healthy

It’s not gone unnoticed that Fern Britton has undergone a radical transformation in the past two and a half years, after overhauling her diet and exercise regime.

And in an exclusive interview with woman&home, the television host and novelist has opened up about the secret inspiration for maintaining the positive lifestyle changes - her four children, Winnie, 23, Grace, 27, and twin boys Harry and Jack, 31.

(Image credit: David Venni)

Fern, 67, keeps in shape by eating "three sensible meals a day" and doing regular exercise - a combination of walking, running, exercise classes and weights workouts, which she has documented recently on Instagram.

Subscribe to woman&home: £6 for 6 issues (Image credit: David Venni/ Fern Britton)

She explains, “At times, I get more tired than I used to or when I’m working in the garden, I think, ‘That’s heavy. I used to be able to lift that.’

"It’s my duty to stay as healthy as I can for the sake of my children. I don’t want them to feel guilty about not seeing me or worried about me if I'm not well, or me being a drip on the phone. It’s very important that I can show them I’m living my own life well."

And confirming that her weight loss is thanks to sustainable lifestyle changes rather than drastic measures, Fern added: “People often wonder when you lose lots of weight whether you’ve done it naturally. And I can look at you and say, ‘Yes I have’."

Shop Fern's Shoot

Hobbs Elva Suede Bow Court Shoes £149 at Hobbs After a new pair of joyful heels to wear to weddings and beyond this summer? Fern's head-turning Hobbs heels in their vibrant pink suede will, no doubt, do the trick. Mint Velvet Pink Linen Double Breasted Blazer £165 at Mint Velvet A double breasted blazer will always be chic, and we just love Fern's blush pink pick by Mint Velvet. With its matching waist coat and flattering trousers, it's no surprise its selling fast. ME+EM Silk Satin Blouse + Tie £250 at Me+Em There's nothing like a gorgeous satin blouse to make a simple pair of blue jeans look incredible. Fern's one by Me+Em looks extra stunning thanks to its statement neck tie.

Give the gift of woman&home (Image credit: David Venni/ Fern Britton ) Subscribe to woman&home and get 6 issues for £6!

Fern, who relocated to Cornwall five years ago following the end of her 20-year marriage to TV chef Phil Vickery, discussed her healthy lifestyle with woman&home ahead of the release of her brand new novel A Cornish Legacy - her 11th.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the interview, she also admitted to rarely watching This Morning, the ITV daytime show she co-hosted for a decade until 2009, experiencing bouts of loneliness and her list of life’s biggest bugbears.

Read Fern’s full exclusive interview with woman&home in the July issue of the magazine, on shelves from 29th May.