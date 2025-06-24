"Hold on, you’re going to be surprised by how good it is" – Fern Britton says what every woman approaching 60 needs to hear

Fern Britton has revealed life in her sixties is 'wonderful', with a new focus on her health and wellbeing, as well as a move to a 'heaven' of a countryside home helping her to slow down and be more 'at ease' with herself.

While TV presenter and former This Morning host Fern Britton enjoyed her 45-year-long career in television, she recently revealed in an interview with HELLO! Magazine she's more content with a slower approach to life now she's reached her sixties.

Following in the footsteps of Dame Sheila Hancock, who says she feels ageless at 92, and Helen Mirren who is trying to 'embrace ageing' as she approaches 80, Fern has become yet another celebrity to remind us that aging isn't something to be celebrated.

"It's really rather wonderful; nothing to be frightened of," Fern said of her age. "I like being at ease with myself. I would say to people coming up to their sixties: 'Hold on, because you’re going to be surprised by how good it is'."

Fern is finding joy in new and unexpected places, the most literal being her new home of Cornwall.

"I live in a very small hamlet and it's almost as if I've died and I'm in heaven here," she said. "In the winter, you can get a crystal-blue day and everybody turns out on the beach and walks the dog. And then you get the lonely long winter days and it gets even more spooky and romantic. I lie in bed and kid myself that I can hear the sea."

She's also found a renewed energy when it comes to exercising. It's something she was prompted to do, she said, after she was left severely ill when she contracted sepsis after undergoing a hysterectomy in 2016.

"I was really close to dying, and yet you can still get up and go out and run and be strong again," she said. "My legs and arms are much stronger; my tummy is much stronger after four children and everything else my body’s been through."

Another motivation for her new healthy lifestyle is her children, she revealed when she spoke exclusively to woman&home earlier this year. In the interview, she revealed, "It’s my duty to stay as healthy as I can for the sake of my children.

"I don’t want them to feel guilty about not seeing me or worried about me if I'm not well, or me being a drip on the phone. It’s very important that I can show them I’m living my own life well."

She also added, "People often wonder when you lose lots of weight whether you’ve done it naturally. And I can look at you and say, ‘Yes I have’."