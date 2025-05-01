Exclusive: Ruth Jones says 'diets and weight are boring subjects' as she reveals she's 'sensible about what’s achievable'

It's undeniable that Ruth Jones is a national treasure. At 58-years-old, she has created a monumental career for herself, having become one of the most recognisable stars on British TV.

She began acting in 1989, and over her years in the spotlight, Ruth has achieved incredible things - most notably co-writing and starring in the beloved smash hit, Gavin & Stacey which came to a long-awaited, tear-jerking close on Christmas Day 2024.

With her sensational TV career comes glam moments like being on set and in front of the camera for our June 2025 cover shoot. But it's not an environment she feels particularly at home in.

"To be completely honest with you, I don’t like getting dressed up," she laughs, telling us, "I always want to feel comfortable and I feel slightly guilty that lots of people would love to do this kind of shoot. These clothes are stunning, but do I dress up like this at home? No, I’m very lazy."

(Image credit: Future/Elisabeth Hoff)

"Stevie B [the stylist on the woman&home shoot] is incredible because she absolutely celebrates all shapes and sizes. When I first started doing photo shoots about 20 years ago, I felt so self-conscious," Ruth adds, explaining that she doesn't find focussing on her dress size to be a good use of her time these days.

"Diets and weight are very boring subjects. Everyone has stuff going on in their life, so why do they worry about what size someone else is?

"There are much more interesting things to talk about," she says.

Looking after her health is a priority for Ruth, though, and she never skips important check-ups.

"We all know what we should be doing; it’s just a matter of doing it. I’m absolutely not in a position to give anybody any advice, but I would say that I’m more sensible about what’s achievable and what’s not.

"You have to invest in your health for later on in life, so I always make sure I get checked out. I had a mammogram the other day.

"I get smear tests done regularly and my blood checked, so I keep an eye on things."

She doesn't set herself unattainable goals when it comes to fitness, either, and thinks that's the key to keeping going with it.

(Image credit: Future/ Elisabeth Hoff)

"We set ourselves ridiculous fitness ambitions. If you fail one day, it’s easy to give up totally.

My friend Alex, who’s a personal trainer, always says, ‘If you get a flat tyre on a car, you don’t just ditch the car. You change the tyre, and you carry on driving."

You can read Ruth's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the June issue of the magazine, on shelves from 1st May.