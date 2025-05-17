What does feeling fabulous mean to you? Ruth Langsford reveals how she boosts confidence and feels the 'best' she can everyday
"Feeling fabulous is not just about how you look, is it?" the TV presenter mused in a recent Instagram video – and we couldn't agree more
What does feeling fabulous mean to you? It's a question that might make you think about your favourite outfit, swiping on your best lipstick for a confidence-boost, or maybe even an at-home spa day where you treat yourself to a beautiful spring manicure and laze around in a bubble bath.
It's lovely to feel fabulous after some pampering, but Ruth Langsford's candid insight on what makes her feel fabulous is a great reminder that it's not always our looks that dictate how we feel.
"When people say 'feeling fabulous', often you think about how you look," she said in a video posted to her Instagram page. Sitting at her breakfast bar with a steaming cup of tea, she added, "Feeling fabulous is not just about how you look, is it? I mean, we all like to look fabulous and we try to look fabulous and we do the best with what we've got. But feeling fabulous to me is about so many things."
Echoing the sentiments she shared in our exclusive interview with Ruth in March, she said the things that leave her feeling good and fabulous in herself are much more to do with her health and wellbeing than any way she looks. The emphasis is on feeling fabulous, not looking it.
She explained, "You're feeling good about yourself. You can feel good about your health, good about your job, good about your family [and] how they all [are]. Good about your friends. What lifts you up and makes you feel fabulous? My friends definitely do that for me."
Her dog is another family member who makes her feel fabulous, mostly because she can easily reap the benefits of walking with her as she also spends time in nature and the fresh air, which are both also really good for your health, physically and mentally.
She said, "When I'm walking Maggie, I feel fabulous then. I'm in the fresh air with my dog. So lots and lots of things make me feel fabulous. It's not just about looks."
Ruth previously told woman&home that she doesn't always "love" her body or enjoy the pressure to feel empowered, so it's great to see her feeling so happy and self-assured in this video.
In the video's caption, she expanded on her thoughts to explain that feeling fabulous for her is "more about knowing who I am, feeling confident and making the most of what I have."
"Feeling fabulous can come in all sorts of moments... laughing with friends until your cheeks ache, finally cracking something you’ve been working hard on, standing up for yourself, or doing something you love with people who bring out the best in you." Indeed, experts agree that friendships are good for your health.
So, what makes you feel fabulous? Ruth's fans flooded to the comments to share their thoughts with her, with one sharing, "My grandkids saying 'nan' melts my heart and makes me feel fabulous."
While another said, "Gardening in the spring sunshine and then sitting down on the patio with a lovely cold sauvignon blanc afterwards."
And a third commented, "My family being healthy and happy... priceless!"
Ruth's friends also took to the comment section to share how she makes them feel fabulous. Katie Piper revealed, "Totally agree with this. It’s feeling, an energy you exuded and how you present yourself. You are totally fabulous."
Ruth's friend internet chef Sam Balsha, whom she recently enjoyed a girl's holiday with, shared, "Being with my best friend, laughing until we can’t stand up, falling over and then falling asleep watching TV and starting all over again? Sound familiar?" To which Ruth replied, "The falling over is usually you though!"
And TV and radio presenter Lizzie Cundy commented, "Fabulous is having one of your legendary breakfasts after a night out," prompting Ruth to respond with the sweet message, "You’re welcome ALWAYS!"
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
