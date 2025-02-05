Exclusive: Ruth Langsford says 'I've accepted my marriage is over' as she prepares to be strong and single at 65

Ruth Langsford spoke to woman&home about what life as a strong and single 65-year-old looks like for her, as she revealed she's 'getting on with life' after her divorce.

The daytime TV icon and her ex husband, Eamonn Holmes, shocked fans when they announced in May 2024 that they were separating after 14 years of marriage and 27 years together.

Ruth and Eamonn grew to become an iconic British power couple after presenting This Morning as a duo for 15 years between 2006 and 2021 - but Ruth is looking ahead to a life that's different as she prepares to mark her 65th birthday.

Set to celebrate the milestone in March, Ruth will be seeing in a new age with newfound strength and freedom after 'accepting' the end of her marriage.

She told us, "Relationship breakdowns are very difficult – marriage, friendship, whatever it is – but you just deal with it and you have to move on.

"You can either let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice."

Ruth, who shares 22-year-old son, Jack, with Eamonn, went on to explain that while the split has brought pain, she's ready to embrace the new aspects of life as a single woman with enthusiasm - not let it drag her down.

"I’m not delighted my marriage is over but I’ve accepted that my marriage is over, so I am trying to now embrace the fact that I’m single and can make choices that are just about me," she continued.

Touching on the struggles of going through a public breakup as a couple in the spotlight, Ruth admitted that while it intensified the situation, she was able to cope.

"A break-up of a relationship is hard enough for anybody to deal with. A divorce is very difficult and it’s very painful, but most people don’t have to do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion about you and writing things about you and commenting things about you," she said.

"But that’s the nature of my job. I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope with that, you shouldn’t be doing this job."

With many strings to her bow, Ruth certainly has plenty to throw herself into career-wise, from regular TV presenting duties to working with QVC to create her exclusive collection.

"People ask, ‘What’s next?’ I go, ‘What else do you want me to do?’ I’m on QVC every Thursday, sometimes I do Tuesdays as well. I do at least two days a week on Loose Women.

"I do a lot of meetings and designing, and any spare time I have, I will have my hair done or look to do the jobs that often get put to one side," she said, adding, "Honestly, I’m not looking for more big projects."

You can read Ruth's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the March issue of the magazine, on shelves from February 5th.