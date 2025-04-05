Exclusive: Susanna Reid's 'sofa doomscrolling' confession is so relatable as she admits 'I barely do any exercise'

Susanna Reid has built a career as one of the most recognisable and loved personas on British TV. She's been a pivotal member of the ITV breakfast team since 2014 when she joined the Good Morning Britain ranks - and now helps the nation wake up four days a week.

She's a mum to three grown-up boys, too, happily sharing her south London home with 22-year-old Sam, 21-year-old Finn and 19-year-old Jack. Her mum and dad a huge part of her life, making her part of the "sandwich generation" balancing parenting, work and looking out for aging parents.

It's something she loves and is grateful for but it means she's busy - and there's not much time (or energy) for hitting the gym after a long day.

"I barely do any exercise. It’s the one casualty of my current work-life balance," Susanna tells us.

"Like everyone, I can spend an hour on the sofa doomscrolling, and if I got myself into gear, I could go to the gym for that hour. I just physically find it impossible. I don’t have the energy."

She's no stranger to getting stuck into her fitness, though, having "completed two marathons and the MoonWalk breast cancer marathon with Steph McGovern" along with plenty of parkruns.

"I have done a lot of exercise in my life. I’m hoping that will keep me going, but I know from Instagram reels that it doesn’t! My muscles are declining and I should be eating more protein," continues Susanna, confessing that, like most of us, she doesn't always eat as healthily as she should.

"If I had a superpower, I would resist ultra-processed food. I’ve just turned 54 and it doesn’t seem to matter how good I am about food, I don’t seem to be able to defeat [my weight]."

Susanna made the choice to give up alcohol for the sake of her skin and to reduce rosacea back in 2018 and noticed a change in her body.

"Back then, because I wasn’t taking in calories from alcohol, I lost a lot of weight. Then my body went, ‘Oh, this is what we’re doing, is it? We’ll go back to your set point.’ It’s annoying, but life’s for living," she explains.

She hasn't looked back and is now "virtually teetotal", only enjoying a drink on special occasions.

"When did we stop just eating breakfast, lunch and dinner, and nice, fresh, wholesome cooked food? Yes, it’s more convenient to order in and it’s tastier sometimes to eat things that have come out of a packet. I get it. I just wish. I just didn’t think about it so much because it’s boring."

You can read Susanna's full exclusive interview with woman&home in the May issue of the magazine, on shelves from 3rd April.