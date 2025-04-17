Susanna Reid's 'amazing' M&S mesh midi dress is selling out fast - at just £35 it's so versatile for spring

Susanna Reid always looks incredibly stylish when hosting Good Morning Britain. There was one particular dress she wore on the show which caught my eye back in February, and to prove just how much she loved it, she also wore it to her photoshoot for the May issue of woman&home magazine - where she was surprised to discover it was one of the outfit choices.

She told the team: "It is an absolutely remarkable coincidence because I came to the woman&home shoot in this amazing M&S dress. I had a look at the rail and one of the options was this amazing M&S dress!"

She credited Good Morning Britain's stylist Debbie Harper for being 'on trend' and finding this dress by one of the best British clothing brands on the high street. Bravo as well to Prue White who styled the shoot, and spotted this gem of a dress would work so well on Susanna.

It might look designer, but the good news is it's only £35 and it's still in stock. Don't expect it to stick around for long, though. At the time of writing, it had sold 52 times in the last 5 days...

(Image credit: woman&home)

Shop the dress

M&S Collection Mesh Jersey Floral Midi Column Dress £35 at M&S

Customers say the dress 'hides lumps and bumps', making it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, plus it's available in petite, regular and tall lengths so you can find your perfect fit. The way the skirt flares out is super flattering, and the long sleeves are very sleek.

There's absolutely no stress about whether you can wear a bra with it, and reviewers seem to agree it's true to size, so you can go ahead and order what you normally wear.

Sizes go from 6 to 24, but several options are already sold out, so don't wait to snap it up. I love the blurred green, black and white floral print, as well as the lightweight mesh fabric, which makes it perfect for a warm spring day. It's easy to layer it up with one of your best trench coats or leather jackets too.

I personally much prefer a long-sleeved dress, and the beauty of this one is that it could be styled up to be one of the best wedding guest dresses or kept casual for more informal occasions.

Don't worry if your size is sold out, because there are plenty of similar options out there. I didn't think the M&S could be beaten on price, but Zara's take on trend is just £29.99!

Shop similar dresses