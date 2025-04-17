Susanna Reid's 'amazing' M&S mesh midi dress is selling out fast - at just £35 it's so versatile for spring

The high street dress is available in three lengths, and customers call it 'lightweight and comfortable'

Susanna Reid for the May 2025 cover of woman&amp;home
(Image credit: David Venni/Future)
Susanna Reid always looks incredibly stylish when hosting Good Morning Britain. There was one particular dress she wore on the show which caught my eye back in February, and to prove just how much she loved it, she also wore it to her photoshoot for the May issue of woman&home magazine - where she was surprised to discover it was one of the outfit choices.

She told the team: "It is an absolutely remarkable coincidence because I came to the woman&home shoot in this amazing M&S dress. I had a look at the rail and one of the options was this amazing M&S dress!"

She credited Good Morning Britain's stylist Debbie Harper for being 'on trend' and finding this dress by one of the best British clothing brands on the high street. Bravo as well to Prue White who styled the shoot, and spotted this gem of a dress would work so well on Susanna.

It might look designer, but the good news is it's only £35 and it's still in stock. Don't expect it to stick around for long, though. At the time of writing, it had sold 52 times in the last 5 days...

Susanna Reid wearing the M&S mesh midi dress

(Image credit: woman&home)

Shop the dress

Mesh Jersey Floral Midi Column Dress
M&S Collection
Mesh Jersey Floral Midi Column Dress

Customers say the dress 'hides lumps and bumps', making it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, plus it's available in petite, regular and tall lengths so you can find your perfect fit. The way the skirt flares out is super flattering, and the long sleeves are very sleek.

There's absolutely no stress about whether you can wear a bra with it, and reviewers seem to agree it's true to size, so you can go ahead and order what you normally wear.

Sizes go from 6 to 24, but several options are already sold out, so don't wait to snap it up. I love the blurred green, black and white floral print, as well as the lightweight mesh fabric, which makes it perfect for a warm spring day. It's easy to layer it up with one of your best trench coats or leather jackets too.

I personally much prefer a long-sleeved dress, and the beauty of this one is that it could be styled up to be one of the best wedding guest dresses or kept casual for more informal occasions.

Don't worry if your size is sold out, because there are plenty of similar options out there. I didn't think the M&S could be beaten on price, but Zara's take on trend is just £29.99!

Shop similar dresses

Desigual Camoflower Green Midi Dress cut out
Desigual Camoflower Green Midi Dress

A unique mix of camouflage and floral prints, the ruched detailing is perfectly placed to give this dress a bit of extra oomph.

Yours London Curve Black Blurred Abstract Print Mesh Maxi Dress
Yours London Curve Black Blurred Abstract Print Mesh Maxi Dress

Available in sizes 14 to 32, this ankle-grazing option offers a really chic neckline and a gathered bust.

PRINTED MIDI DRESS WITH DRAPED DETAIL
Zara Printed Midi Dress With Draped Detail

If you're after a sleeveless number for summer, this one has got a real Nineties feel to it. Wear it with flatform sandals for a barbecue, or with your best white trainers and a denim jacket.

