Susanna Reid's breezy Zara shirt dress is exactly what I want to wear in the heat - and it's under £50

As much as I’ve been loving the warm weather in recent days, it does sometimes leave me at a bit of a loss on what to wear in the heat. I still want to look put-together, but feel cool and comfortable and flowy dresses are my number one pick.

It’s even better when you can find one that looks quite expensive but isn’t - just like Susanna Reid’s Zara shirt dress. The Good Morning Britain host wore this to present the show on 12th May and was styled by the brilliant Debbie Harper.

The dress is £45.99 and has a relaxed silhouette with short sleeves and a breezy midi-length skirt. It has a utilitarian feel thanks to the patch pockets on the front and the gold-toned buttons running down the front are a lovely contrast against the warm, earthy green colour.

Exact Match Zara Khaki Belted Midi Dress £45.99 at Zara Susanna's Zara dress is one of those easy staples you can throw on in a hurry and know your outfit will look so chic. It comes with a belt that accentuates the waist, but the rest of the silhouette is relaxed and flowy. Pair with black sandals or ballet flats or go all-out with matching green accessories. H&M Tie-Belt Green Shirt Dress £22.99 at H&M If you want something even more affordable than Susanna's frock, then this calf-length woven shirt dress is a lovely option. It has short raglan sleeves and the waist has elastication at the back for comfort. There are gathers at the front and back and the tie belt is detachable. Reiss Shirred-Waist Shirt Dress £140 at Reiss This shirt dress has an even looser, more relaxed shape than Susanna's and is perfect for warm days. It comes in regular and petite versions, as well as in a pastel blue colourway, though khaki is easier to pair with different warm neutral colours like tan and cream. The waist is shirred and you can tie the belt as tight or loosely as you like.

If you’ve been looking for new spring outfit ideas this month you might have spotted how much of a trend khaki and other muted greens are. Even people who tend to steer clear of wearing colour might be tempted to embrace these shades as they’re not too bold.

Khaki in particular can look brown in some lights and it goes very well with it, as well as with cream, ivory and tan which are all very summery.

Susanna Reid loves a pop of colour for work on Good Morning Britain, but this Zara shirt dress is something I can imagine her wearing on low-key days too and it's similar to a piece she wore back in 2023.

That’s what I really love about this shirt dress - and others like it. You can throw them on when it’s hot and the timeless silhouette looks so elegant, but you still feel comfortable and aren’t drowning in different layers and items.

It’s an all-in-one outfit that’s loose enough to keep you cool but is more put-together than shorts and a vest top. Susanna’s Zara dress comes with a black waist belt that brings some structure and she completed her look with a pair of white court shoes.

Mango Raffia-Effect Bag £45.99 at Mango Nothing screams summer quite like raffia accessories and this bag, with it's tan detailing and raffia-effect would look stunning with a khaki green dress. It features a magnetic closure and a long, adjustable strap so you can adjust the length to suit you. Phase Eight Wedge Espadrilles £99 at Phase Eight With a manageable wedge heel, cream colour and feminine lace-up design, these espadrilles are something you'll find yourself reaching for to complete an array of summer outfits. They have a closed toe and can be styled with casual daytime staples as well as occasionwear. Dune Loupa Footbed Sandals Was £99, Now £79 at Dune Crafted from leather with the classic ‘D’-shaped upper, these sandals also have an ergonomic footbed. This brings a contemporary - and comfortable - touch to the design and they come in a range of different colours, including this tan tone.

The heels elevated her dress into more of a smart-casual outfit for work, though I’d advise going for espadrille wedges, trainers or flat sandals day-to-day. Espadrilles in particular are one of those summer shoe styles that feel special enough to go with occasionwear and yet the low-key jute sole means they also look great with everyday staples.

Raffia bags and shoes are stunning alternatives that would also complement the simplicity and khaki colour of Susanna’s dress. Of course, if you prefer something even more drapey or a different colour, there are still so many options out there.

Neutral or muted colours are worth checking out if you want to get maximum wear out of a shirt dress, as they will go with virtually any other hue. Part of the reason I love Susanna Reid’s Zara dress so much is because it requires minimal fuss when it comes to styling and the colour helps with this.

We don’t often see Susanna or her fellow newsreaders repeating outfits on air, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this piece made it into her off-duty wardrobe too.