Susanna Reid’s watermelon-pink shirt and side-striped trousers tick every box for a sophisticated spring look with a fun twist

Like many of her colleagues at Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid is a big fan of making a statement with bold shades. One of her latest looks put watermelon-pink front and centre and although it might sound like a daunting colour to wear, she showed us how to do it.

It’s easy to find ourselves reaching for the same neutral favourites in our collection as we know they’ll work with anything. Styling brighter shades like hot pink takes a bit more consideration, but it brings a sense of fun to an outfit like Susanna’s shirt and wide-leg trousers.

As she was dressing for work it’s no surprise that this ensemble was on the smart side. The tailored trousers were from one of the best British clothing brands when you want impeccably-made designs - Wyse London.

They were high-waisted and if you were looking at them from the front they’d seem like a beautifully timeless pair of black trousers. From the side, though, it’s a very different story.

This is one of the reasons we love Susanna Reid’s outfit, which was styled by Holly Slater and Debbie Harper. The look is sophisticated and classic with its silhouettes, but isn’t afraid to add some personality with the pops of watermelon-pink which is a colour she loves.

There were pink and moss-green stripes running down the sides of the Good Morning Britain host’s trousers. The muted green made the pink stand out even more against the black background and instantly gave these trousers a contemporary feel.

The elasticated, drawstring waist was a comfy detail and made the trousers slightly more relaxed. Because of this, we think they’d work perfectly dressed down with trainers and a T-shirt to make a smart-casual look, but Susanna went for a pink collared shirt and chic heels.

Her M&S top is sadly unavailable, but there are plenty of pretty pink alternatives out there right now that have a similar design. The material had a glamorous sheen to it and the feminine blouson sleeves complemented this.

Susanna tucked it into her trousers for a seamless finish and finished off her outfit with a pair of pointed toe pink heels. The coordination of the watermelon-pink shades was exceptional and it’s such a joyful tone to try out for spring and summer.

If you aren’t confident wearing brighter colours then the TV star’s example is a good one to follow. Going for more formal, timeless silhouettes can help to balance the boldness.

This means that your final outfit still has the fun pop of colour, but it isn’t overwhelming and feels a bit more elegant. You also don’t have to wear quite as much colour as Susanna did to get a striking effect.

A hot pink top would pair well with white jeans or trousers and we’d also style pink trousers or a skirt with a white or black T-shirt or blouse. You could also take this approach with other vibrant colours like red (which Susanna also wears a lot), green or royal blue if pink won’t fit in with your wardrobe staples.