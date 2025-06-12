Ranvir Singh’s pretty strawberry-patterned dress is the perfect pop of summer colour – without overdoing it

Summer style is full of contrast as white dresses always surge in popularity this time of year - but so do vibrant designs and splashy patterns. Taking the plunge and going for a full-on colourful outfit is something that can be quite daunting and yet a white dress can feel overly plain.

This is why Ranvir Singh’s strawberry-patterned dress caught my eye so much when she wore it to the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party on 11th June. A design like this is an easy way to bring a pop of colour in an understated way.

I was disappointed to discover that her exact M&S X Ghost dress isn’t available anymore, though I will still be taking a lot of inspiration from it for my seasonal looks. It has a vintage-esque style, with a neat collared neckline and puffed short sleeves.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Understated Printed Dresses

Similar Style Joe Browns Cherry Print Dress £55 at Joe Browns This cherry print midi dress from Joe Browns is affordable and gives a similar vintage feel to Ranvir's fruit-patterned frock. It has a collared V-neckline and short sleeves, with a fit-and-flare silhouette. The waist belt adds another pop of red and I would wear this with espadrilles or slingback flats. Nobody's Child Tomato Dress £69 at Nobody's Child The all-over tomato print on this collared, sleeveless shirt dress is something a little different and captures the same playfulness of Ranvir's strawberry-patterned dress. There are handy clips at the shoulders to help bra straps stay hidden and this falls to an elegant midi length. Anthropologie Somerset Dress Was £190, Now £152 at Anthropologie For a limited time you can pick up this dress for under £160 and it's a stunning piece to have in your summer wardrobe. It's part of Anthropologie's Somerset collection and has a comfy smocked waist, A-line silhouette and a tiered skirt. The emerald green floral print and trim add so much brightness.

The silhouette is elegant and modest, making it perfect for wearing to a christening or a garden party where you want to feel dressed up but still be comfortable. Ranvir’s dress is midi-length and although the bodice is more fitted, the skirt is flowing and loose.

The A-line silhouette is timeless and feels more low-key than a fit-and-flare with its voluminous skirt. Because of this, the presenter could easily have worn a pair of her best white trainers and added a raffia bag to make it seem smart-casual instead.

When you’re wearing patterned pieces the design can sometimes lend itself to being styled formally or for the daytime, but Ranvir’s strawberry-print dress works for both. It’s very delicate and small, meaning that it brings just a hint of colour.

(Image credit: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Complete The Look

Zara Ecru Kitten Heel Slingbacks £35.99 at Zara Kitten heels are a wonderful alternative to high stilettos, and these ones are very affordable and have an elasticated slingback strap. The toe is pointed and these aren't so dressy that you couldn't wear them with jeans as well as with a printed dress like Ranvir's. Missoma Timepiece Bracelet £89 at Missoma Ranvir Singh was wearing a stack of several different silver bracelets, as well as a gold one, and this link chain design from Missoma is so timeless if you want to create a similar jewellery look. It's inspired by watch straps and is made from rhodium-plated brass. Dune Pointed Toe Slingbacks £99 at Dune Also available in several other neutral shades, these slingbacks would pair beautifully with so many different outfits, including patterned dresses. The cut-out design is reminiscent of the jelly shoe trend that's everywhere right now, but is far more subtle.

The red of the strawberries is complemented by the green leaves and pale blue flowers. Each hue stands out from the white base fabric without taking over.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if fruit prints aren’t for you, Ranvir Singh’s ensemble shows how much of a difference having a small amount of colour can make to a simple white dress. It’s not too out-there and bright polka dots or tiny flowers can achieve a similar effect to this strawberry pattern.

To make it subtler still, Ranvir accessorised with plain white slingback heels. This time of year, many of us go for flats or espadrilles like the Princess of Wales’s wedges as they are easier to walk on grass in than stilettos.

(Image credit: Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Royal Academy of Arts)

The presenter didn’t need to worry about this for the exhibition, though she still went comfy with a pair of kitten heels. They had a covered, pointed toe with a mesh upper.

Ranvir completed her outfit for the occasion with an array of different bracelets. On her right wrist there was a stack of silver ones and she wore a single gold one on her left wrist.

When she’s working on Lorraine and Good Morning Britain, she tends to stick to either fully bright pieces or entirely neutral looks. This kind of whimsical patterned dress isn’t something we often see Ranvir reaching for, but I’m really glad she did.