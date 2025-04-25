Susanna Reid's flattering, summer-ready Boden twirl dress is now discounted – but not for long

Summer dressing doesn't need to be complicated; sometimes, you only need one great dress. And we've got our eye on Susanna Reid's sophisticated Boden twirl dress that now has 25% off until the 27th April.

With the arrival of sunshine, you might be searching for the best wedding guest dresses, or simply a stylish dress to hide a tummy that you can wear every day, and we may have just found the perfect one.

With a bold foliage print and vibrant colour palette including cobalt blue, rose pink, and lemon yellow, this Boden dress strikes the perfect balance between making a statement and being effortlessly wearable.

Not only do we love Susanna's exact Faye Double Cloth Dress, but with the whole Boden site discounted for the next few days (use the code KN4H) at the checkout, it's worth browsing their other summer-ready styles from glorious floral dresses to feel-good swimwear.

Susanna's stylist Debbie Harper kept this look simple by pairing the vibrant dress with dusty pink slingback heels and minimal jewellery. What's great about styling a print like this is that you can play around with your accessories, picking up on various hues from the print. Try pairing this dress with a rose red clutch bag and matching open-toe heels.

Shop Susanna's Look & More Styles

Susanna Reid has become quite the reliable source of style inspiration on Good Morning Britain, consistently impressing us with her shoppable look, and we were equally taken with her M&S mesh midi dress she wore on our woman&home photoshoot.

She is certainly a fan of wearing some of the best British clothing brands, and Boden has a great reputation for its flattering cuts, playful boho-inspired prints, and clothes up to a size 22. But be quick if you want to snag a great deal, the 25% discount ends on the 27th of April; however, Boden are offering a smaller discount until the 29th.