‘Liking yourself is more achievable’: Fearne Cotton on the unrealistic expectation to ‘love’ yourself

The presenter makes some very realistic suggestions about how to find a sense of inner peace

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Fearne Cotton attends The Prince&#039;s Trust and TKMaxx &amp; Homesense Awards
(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

We're big fans of Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball's Dig It podcast, and we're equally enamoured by Fearne Cottons Happy Place podcast - both are safe spaces for women to ask questions about issues affecting them, and feel supported by other women.

Recently, these two favourite things of ours collided in a perfect amalgamation, when Fearne was a special guest on Dig It. And she was there to talk about a topic that resonates with many women: the challenge of liking yourself.

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"I don't think you can get to liking yourself, until you can make peace with your past," she says, alluding to memories that someone might hold, preventing them from finding inner peace with themselves.

"I had a lot of that to do," Fearne continues, adding that we need to first "land on acceptance" before we can begin to start liking ourselves.

She advises people to look inwards at things from their past and instead of dwelling on how much we don't like ourselves for them, instead say, "'OK, that wasn't great, but I moved on and I've learned, and I've grown from it."

The presenter recalls doing a lot of laying in bed at night "replaying awful moments over and over," and "torturing" herself with past memories, until she realised this was helping nobody.

"If we can forgive ourselves, that is such a nice, peaceful place to be," she concludes.

When the clip from Fearne's segment on Dig It was shared to Instagram, audiences agreed that having the three presenters together was a brilliant combination.

One fan wrote, "I'm a huge fan of Fearne and her books and podcast, so to have her on my new favourite podcast is a gift. You three women are broadcasting trailblazers."

Agreeing with Fearne, another added, "I’m definitely not there yet either. But I’m making tiny changes that are helping me get there. Thank you for your honest and open conversations, we need more people doing this!"

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

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