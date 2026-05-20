Kylie Minogue reveals ‘secret’ second cancer diagnosis in 2021, and talks candidly about ‘thread of hope’ later IVF would work

The singer opens up for the first time about her cancer returning, and hopes she once held to have a baby

Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News
Kylie Minogue attends the launch event for the Netflix documentary series ‘Kylie’, at Frameless on May 18, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: John Phillips/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kylie Minogue has revealed for the first time that her cancer returned in 2021, having previously not publicly shared this information.

The singer candidly discusses being first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 36, during Netflix's three-part Kylie documentary, released on May 20.

Latest Videos From

Production still from Kylie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Another part of her "story" involves the star's hopes to have a family, which sadly didn't happen for the singer.

Kylie shares that she "postponed my chemotherapy" to try and have a child. "I did try a few times with IVF, always with such a thread of hope, but I couldn't not try" she shares.

"If it had happened, it would've been just shy of a miracle," she adds with some realism. "But it didn't work out," she continues.

Kylie shares a poignant letter to "what might have been," written for the children she didn't end up having. Lines include, "Distant child, my flower, are you blowing in the breeze," and "Can you feel me breathe life into you."

Tearfully, she says, "One can't help but wonder what it would've been like," adding, "I'm so close to my family, but it just wasn't my path."

Kylie's sister, Dannii, who has a son, appears in the documentary to say, "I never saw myself as a parent, but she always did. And that's heartbreaking."

Kylie is currently airing on Netflix.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.