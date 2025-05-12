Ruth Jones shines bright in blue at the TV BAFTAs 2025 and this trending hue is set to add a dose of dopamine dressing to your wardrobe

Ruth Jones won both on and off the carpet at the TV BAFTAs 2025. Scooping the award for Best Female Performance in a Comedy for her role as Nessa in Gavin & Stacey, which ended last year.

Looking a far cry from her beloved on screen character, Ruth shone in a sapphire blue gown, that fitted her like a glove. Featuring romantic puff shoulders and three-quarter length sleeves, the elegant dress had a form fitting bodice that nipped in at the waist, before falling into a floor-grazing hemline.

Playing with asymmetry, the dress featured side pleat detailing, that created flattering drapery across the front of the dress. Shielding her shoes from view - they were from Sole Bliss, makers of some of the most comfortable wedding guest shoes - when it came to accessories, it was all about the jewellery, and Ruth truly dazzled in Bvlgari earrings and costume jewellery from Butler and Wilson.

Ruth Jones rules the red carpet at the TV BAFTAs 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruth Jones had plenty of reasons to smile at the TV BAFTAs 2025 and not least because she had an absolutely winning look. Stunning in one of this season's hottest hues, her sapphire blue gown added a much needed dose of dopamine dressing to the red carpet, shining bright amongst a sea of monochromatic and pastel hued ensembles.

The dress was by special occasionwear brand Rosa Clara who make both bridal gowns and some of the best wedding guest dresses around. Focused on elegance and femininity, these values were clearly evident in Ruth's chosen design.

While we imagine, even if you are attending upcoming nuptials, a ballgown like Ruth's might be a bit much for the average wardrobe, we're loving this happy inducing hue, and thanks to blue shades having a major moment in the spring/summer fashion trends 2025, you can easily inject this bold hue into your wardrobe this season.

Get the look

Dressed by stylist Stevie B, Ruth looked utterly sensational. The sapphire blue dress perfectly suited the BAFTA winning star, who wore her hair up for the occasion to show off a pair of elegant Bvlgari earrings.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The simplicity of the earrings was balanced with a silver bracelet and statement ring from jewellery brand, Butler & Wilson. Leaving her neck bare, Ruth allowed the shape of the dress to take centre stage, with the V-neckline and puff shoulders uninterrupted by any further accessories.

Speaking to Stevie about Ruth's look for the big night, she told us, "I wanted a dress that wowed and was unexpected but strong. I adore Ruth in this strong blue, I think it's perfect on her!"

And you know what Stevie, we agree.