Ruth Jones confirms that Gavin & Stacey really is ‘finished’ due to one surprising reason

Hearts were broken on the BAFTAs red carpet as Ruth confirmed the news

Ruth Jones
(Image credit: Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News

While we might have been told over and over again that the Gavin & Stacey 2024 Christmas special would be the last we'd be seeing of our favourite Welsh couples, we were still holding out hope that we just might get a few more episodes out of writers and stars Ruth Jones and James Cordon.

But Ruth has well and truly put those hopes and dreams to bed. Yes, after winning a BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy at last Sunday's awards ceremony, she took the time to explain why continuing on with the story simply wouldn't work – or, according to her, be at all interesting to watch. Though we can't imagine a world in which that would be true.

“You don’t really want to see Smithy and Nessa in that domestic set-up,” Ruth said as she was interviewed after winning. “The whole joy of them was that kind of ‘will they, won’t they?’, and you know, do you really want to see Nessa and Smithy talking about putting the bins out? You don’t really.”

@huffpostuk

♬ original sound - HuffPost UK

It's not a total surprise that we won't be seeing Gavin & Stacey return. In woman&home's exclusive interview with Ruth, she said that the ending was perfect.

"The final episode of Gavin & Stacey was a beautiful ending to a wonderful journey. It was great that it ended the way it did," Ruth told woman&home. "I’m delighted with how it went down. We couldn’t have done it any better, in a way, or any differently. People were very satisfied with the end, which was important."

Similarly, co-star Joanna Page exclusively spoke to us in December about her "grief" at saying goodbye to Stacey and family. "You’re saying goodbye to each location and person. I was crying from the second day [of filming]. All of us knew, ‘This is it,’" Joanna said.

@huffpostuk

♬ original sound - HuffPost UK

However, just because Ruth won't be joining up with James Cordon to write any new episodes of Gavin & Stacey, that doesn't mean we won't be seeing the writing duo work together on new projects in the future.

"I can’t really say anything at the moment, but yeah, I’m sure we will come up with something in the future,” she said elsewhere in her BAFTAs interview, looking stunning in a sapphire blue dress. "I love working with James Corden, I really do. And I hope that we will carry on working together.

"I think we will – because we both like sitting in a room together. We do a lot of napping… but we do write as well. When we get going. And I just love working with him.”

Get Ruth's BAFTAs look

blue dress balloon sleeve v neck
Nobodys Child Blue Balloon Sleeve Zendaya Midi Dress

This British clothing brand is one of our favourites and this striking dress is a lovely way of injecting a little brightness into your smart casual outfit ideas. The balloon sleeves give this dress a fancy finish, and we love the flattering empire line cut.

blue square heeled sling back
Radley Grosvenor Arcade Leather Pointed Slingback Heeled Courts

The low block heel is the ideal shoe height for long days. Whether you're adding the finishing touches to your mother of the groom dress, or just want a bold shoe to wear with tailored trousers, we love this directional sling-back design.

blue pleated skirt
Oliver Bonas Blue Pleated Hammered Satin Midi Skirt

Delivering boho style, this swishy, pleated skirt is the perfect partner to your best white trainers, and showcases how Ruth's chosen hue can be worn for occasions or casual days. The drawstring waist adds heaps of comfort too.

By Your Side by Ruth Jones, £16.39 (was £22) at Amazon

By Your Side by Ruth Jones, £16.39 (was £22) at Amazon

Ruth's fourth novel, By Your Side, will be released on 22 May, but you can pre-order a copy now.

View Deal

Ruth is also working on her own projects too. As well as releasing her fourth novel next week, called By Your Side, she is currently filming a new Netflix series where she plays the lead role in an adaption of the work of US thriller writer Harlan Coben. She stars as private detective Elena Ravenscroft opposite Cold Feet star James Nesbitt, in a story that follows the latter's life falling apart after his daughter runs away.

It's the latest in a series of Harlan Coben novels that Netflix has adapted, the most recent being Fool Me Once which starred Michelle Keegan and Dame Joanna Lumley. And it's clear that Ruth is super excited to be part of the project as she revealed she had to be on set at 6am in Manchester the day after the BAFTAs! No late night celebrations for her, then...

When she's not writing for TV or planning upcoming novels, you'll find Ruth winding down in the kitchen. In our exclusive interview with her, which you can read in the June edition of woman&home's magazine, she revealed that baking is her favourite hobby.

Don't miss our exclusive interview

Ru

(Image credit: Future/ Elisabeth Hoff)

We caught up with Ruth Jones exclusively for our latest issue of woman&home magazine. During our interview, she reveals the thought process behind the emotional Gavin & Stacey finale, and why she wouldn't change a thing. Available in shops now - or subscribe to receive 6 issues for £6!

"There’s something so joyful about making a cake that rises properly," she said. "I’m not a posh baker, but my cakes do taste good!"

In a dream world, she would further relax by having a massage - everyday, if she could! "If I could, I would have a massage every day of the week," she said when we asked her how she likes to relax. "I also love taking an afternoon nap and reading books. I’ve just finished Three Mothers by Hannah Beckerman, which is gripping."

Email us at whmail@futurenet.com to let us know what you think of our Ruth Jones interview, or indeed anything else you've enjoyed in woman&home magazine.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸