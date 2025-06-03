Bethenny Frankel reveals the simple workout she does to stay healthy – and it's more relatable than you'd think

It would be easy to think that Bethenny Frankel's workout routine included exercises we could only dream of doing. Surely, it would be hours of treadmill workouts, Pilates, weight training, and more? Apparently not.

In the video, she said: "I do not crash diet, I don't go to the gym, I don't have a workout. I walk on the beach. Everything I do has balance. I self-regulate. So I have a good relationship with food and exercise."

Bethenny, 54, is known for her role on The Real Housewives of New York and her business and philanthropic work. These days, she lives close to the beach in Miami.

She credits her healthy attitude to diet and exercise, which "wasn't always that way", to the simple cardio routine of doing 10,000 steps. Outlets have also reported she throws in the occasional yoga workout class, but nothing too intense.

"The reason my body is natural is because the exercise I do and have always done for my body is natural," she said. "It's beautiful out, I'm gonna get up, I'm gonna do this for myself and give myself a beach walk."

She also revealed that she does this exercise most days, but it's not a constant in her life. "I'll go months without exercise and definitely days without doing anything, but I always come back to it. I have a good relationship with it, and I have a good relationship with food.

"It's the obsession, it's the extremes, it's the binging, it's the emotions, it's the noise. That is why we are struggling. And I want you to allow yourselves to have, and not beat yourselves up when you do indulge," she said.

"I want you to have a good relationship with food and exercise, and that doesn't mean being screamed at in a gym. It's healthier to just be healthy."

The star also revealed that she doesn't "do weights", contrary to what many people are speculating online, and reminded us about the power of a good make-up artist and lighting.

"No one looked like that two hours before the show," she said.

Years of research back up the Bethenny Frankel workout routine, and there are many reasons to walk regularly outside of weight loss and building muscle, though they are two big ones.

Other benefits of walking include a healthier heart and stronger bones, which can alleviate symptoms of menopause and lower the risk of conditions like osteoporosis. It's also good for our mental health, quelling feelings of anxiety and helping to boost concentration.

Walking on the beach, specifically, has its own benefits. As sand is harder to walk on than pavement or a treadmill, Bethenny will be working her lower-body muscles more, especially the quadriceps (thighs), glutes (buttocks), hamstrings (back of thigh), and calves.

She'll also need to focus on maintaining a strong core to stay upright on the shifting ground, making a beach walk one of the best core exercises as well.

Bethenny Frankel walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show with celebrities and athletes like Jordan Chiles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What does Bethenny Frankel eat?

It's clear the star promotes eating a balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, fibre, and protein.

Under the same video where the Bethenny Frankel workout routine was revealed, the star replied to a comment saying, "Either way, it's beefsteak tomato and cottage cheese for the summer" by saying "period" in agreement.

Elsewhere on TikTok, the star is seen making a "supermodel snack" of a seaweed wrap, avocado, lettuce, hot sauce, and turkey. She's made a video detailing her "healthy cauliflower steak dinner" with grilled chicken. These are all foods rich in healthy fats and protein-rich foods.

Bethenny Frankel's wellness tips