'Even if it's 20 minutes a day, you're golden' - Kate Hudson's favourite workout is an easy way to stay fit over 45

As Kate Hudson, 46, is nominated for her role in Song Sung Blue, we're reminded of her easy 20-minute workout hack. For the star, movement like walking and strength training isn't just a way to wind down or to prepare for a role, it's a way of life.

"I've always been super active. I danced. If I'm not moving, I feel awful. I'm the kind of person where, even if it's 20 minutes a day, you're golden," she told Table Manners hosts Lennie and Jessie Ware earlier in the year. "I sometimes say to people, 'just go for 20 minutes, move your body. Go and lift some weights and stand in front of the mirror'.

"Even if you're doing that, it becomes a domino effect of you wanting to feel stronger and healthier. Go for a walk, do something to circulate," she says. "I couldn't not wake up and move [this morning]. I did yoga, stretching."

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While Kate says she does "all kinds of stuff" to get moving every day, strength training has been a focus for her in recent years. "It's become the thing as I've got older that I really love and I can feel the difference when I'm doing really good strength training with my body," she says.

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In part, this is because weights is "functional training", she explains. "It's mobility. Weight and mobility in your spine and hip joints. I love it. I'm the kind of person who goes to the gym."

The star is nominated for an Oscar for her role in Song Sung Blue, a film about Neil Diamond tribute band, Lightning & Thunder. She plays Claire Sardina, alongside Hugh Jackman as Mike Sardina.

Working with Hugh in the film was "so nice", she told the hosts, as "he's a dancer, he moves" and is "for sure" into the gym (he was Wolverine, after all!). "When you work with people who love to move, it's a completely different type of acting experience because you're so physical. I'm super physical."

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According to Today.com, in a typical workout, Kate does a range of weighted and bodyweight exercises, including:

Her personal trainer, Brian Nguyen, previously told Shape: "Kate's not afraid of heavy weights - the weight needs to be heavy enough where her integrity does fall and she has to regain that control. I don’t think we do anything so special, but mastering the basics allows her to play with speed, a heavier load, and instability."

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This isn't the first time Kate has spoken of her multi-exercise approach to wellness, though. "I've been switching up from the softer stuff, like Pilates and yoga, to more aggressive activities like TRX and boxing," she told People. "I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind."

She also told the magazine that she loves skiing, walking, hiking, and "especially riding my bike". "It makes me feel like a kid again. It's not just about trying to look good physically - it's important to get oxygen to my brain."