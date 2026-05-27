Gabby Logan says she was 'aimless' in the gym - this workout got her 'back on track' with strength training at 53

Gabby Logan is a top sports presenter, but she’s also incredibly active off-screen, having recently completed a half-marathon. But the 53-year-old has revealed that she lost her way with strength training recently, saying she was "a bit aimless" and "just doing the same thing over and over".

The presenter started working with former rugby player Rich Birkett to change this. The partnership suits her because she can do the sessions remotely, fitting them around her busy professional life.

“Sometimes you don’t feel like doing it. You’re busy. You’re tired. You’ll find something (anything) to stop you putting on your kit,” she writes on Instagram. “But you know, if you can shut that inner voice up and get the kit on, you’ll never regret a workout. Consistency is key, we know that.”

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Gabby's strength training workout

A post shared by Gabby Logan (@gabbylogan) A photo posted by on

1. Goblet squat with kettlebell

For this one, Gabby is using a 16kg weight, but you should use one that feels good for a few repetitions, but is challenging by the final one.

Here's how to do it:

Hold your kettlebell at chest height, tucking your elbows in.

Brace your core and sit back into a squat, like you're sitting down onto a chair.

Make sure to keep your chest upright and track your knees over your toes, in line with your legs.

Once you've hit the bottom of your movement, drive up through your feet to standing.

Repeat for 8 to 12 repetitions for 3 sets.

Core Balance 16kg Kettlebell Weight £46.74 at Amazon UK The Core Balance kettlebells come in variations of weight from 4 to 20kg, so you'll find one for your current and aspiring strength level. These have a neoprene cover to protect your floors too, making them a great choice for home workouts.

2. Narrow-grip chest press

Grabbing two dumbbells, Gabby does a classic chest press on a bench. She keeps her legs off the floor in a position similar to the 'tabletop' in Pilates to make sure she's engaging her core, targeting the chest muscles, and preventing her legs from assisting in the movement.

Here's how to do it:

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Grab two medium-weight dumbbells, lie down on a bench, lifting your legs towards you and bending them to 90 degrees.

Hold the weights over your chest close together, stacking your wrists over your elbows. Make sure your palms are facing each other.

Take a breath in, bend your elbows and bring them into your sides, lowering the weights towards your chest.

Press them back up to the starting position.

Repeat for 8 to 12 repetitions, 3 times over.

Yaheetech Adjustable Dumbbells With Non-Slip Handle & Safety Locking Mechanism £79.99 at Amazon UK While Gabby uses dumbbells in her gym from a brand called Ziva, we recommend using adjustable dumbbells if you're working out from home. These have the benefit of using plates that can be taken on and off, so you can use them for upper- and lower-body exercises.

3. Single-arm plank rows

If you know your core exercises, you'll already know how to do a plank. Gabby has added some extra intensity by adding in a rowing movement from this upright position.

Here's how to do it:

Come down into a plank position, resting your hands on the bench. Keep your feet wide to stabilise yourself, and pick up a dumbbell in one hand.

Making sure your core is braced, keep your hips facing the bench straight on.

Drive your weight back towards your body, so the dumbbell comes in towards your hip.

Return to the start position with control and repeat.

Do it for 8 to 12 repetitions.

Roygym Folding Weight Bench £41.99 at Amazon UK Another of Gabby's strength training essentials is a weights bench. You'll want one of these at home for exercises like presses (especially chest and shoulder), as well as the side plank exercises shown here.

4. Push-ups

A push-up is a favourite strength training movement among trainers as it uses so many muscles at once. It's what's known as a compound movement.

If you can't do a full one yet, try the same movement but with your knees on the floor instead of in the plank position.

Here's how to do it:

Adopt a high plank, with your hands sitting wider than your shoulders, chest over hands and your core muscles engaged.

Spread out your hands for better stability.

Lower your body halfway to the floor (ideally to 90 degrees at your elbow).

Push down into the floor with your hands to push the body back up to extended elbows.

5. Side plank dips

Side planks are brilliant for our obliques, but they’re definitely one of the Marmites of strength training. Gabby has chosen to increase the intensity of hers by resting her feet on a box. This puts added pressure on the shoulder while the hips stay lifted, making your abdominals work even harder.

Here's how to do it:

Come into a side plank position, resting your feet on a box (or stack of sturdy books if you're doing this at home).

Make sure your forearm is directly under your shoulder and your body sits in a straight line. Engage your core.

Slowly and with control, lower your hips towards the floor.

At the bottom of the movement, lift them back up, engaging your obliques (muscles on the side of your stomach). Try to avoid twisting at any point.

Repeat 8 to 12 times for 3 sets.

6. Side plank holds

This is where things get difficult. After you've done your repetitions of side plank dips, follow Gabby's lead with a hold. This puts even more pressure through your core muscles, so it's certainly an advanced move.

Here's how to do it:

Adopt the same side plank position as above, with your feet raised on a box, core engaged.

Lift one arm up if you need to stay balanced.

Try to hold it for at least 30 seconds.

7. Barbell deadlift

Deadlifts are a functional exercise that assists with the most basic of daily movements - like picking up shopping from the floor. It's also a great glute exercise.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, tucking your feet under the barbell so the bar sits across the middle of your foot.

Reach down to the bar by hinging - pushing your hips to the back of the room.

Grip the bar so your hands sit just outside your knees.

Brace your core, keep your chest up, and back straight.

Push through your heels and come to standing by pushing your hips forward and extending your knees at the same time.

Repeat the movement 8 to 12 times, for 3 sets.

GYM MASTER Adjustable Barbell Set View at Amazon UK A barbell is a tricky set-up at home if you've not got the space for a home gym. However, it is doable. This set from Gym Master has plates that could also be used as dumbbells, offering more equipment with less space needed.

As well as being a keen gym-goer, Gabby is a cyclist and loves Pilates. She told Rich that she wanted to be stronger on the hills during her cycling workouts. "He worked from that. I’ve loved getting stronger, feeling a bit leaner and remembering the buzz of weights again.”

Strength training and Pilates have always been a good match as "strength and flexibility complement each other so well," she says, but "as my many Midpoint (Gabby’s podcast) fitness guests told me in midlife, we need to ramp it up, not dial it down, which I think is a fairly good life philosophy generally."