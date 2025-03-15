You don't have to splash out on cryotherapy facials to de-puff like Sienna Miller - this inexpensive at-home alternative is 'brilliantly effective'

We'd love to treat ourselves to Sienna Miller's go-to cryotherapy facial regularly - but relying on this beauty bargain that uses the cold technology to lift and firm skin at home is way more affordable.

Sienna Miller has been inspiring our beauty purchases for years. With her go-to vitamin C serum and her favourite glow-giving bronzing drops now being staples in our skincare routines. But there are some skincare secrets of her's that are a little more difficult for us all to try out, namely the high-end facials she treats herself to with some of the country's most exclusive skincare specialists.

One of Sienna's favourite skincare treatments is cryotherapy, which is a treatment that uses freezing cold temperatures (sometimes even liquid nitrogen) to refresh and firm the skin.

It's said to be one of the secrets behind Sienna's bright and even complexion, with the ice-cold facials helping to tighten pores, reduce the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation, and even life the face and highlight the appearance of bone structure.

Speaking about the treatment to The Telegraph, Sienna revealed, “I see the facialist Una Brennan, who operates out of her living-room in Notting Hill in London — I call it ‘Una’s Chambers.’ It’s a pretty intense experience. She uses freezing ice masks that make you feel as if your brain is going to fall out of the top of your head. You look wonderful afterwards, though.”

There is a much more affordable way to harness the power of ice cold skin treatments at home with one bargain beauty buy. An ice roller.

Shop Ice Facial Rollers

Kitsch Ice Facial Roller £15 at Look Fantastic Helping to cool the complexion for a refreshing and soothing effect, this stainless steel roller glides effortlessly over the skin and minimises the look of puffiness. Skin Gym Pink Cryogel Roller £17.83 at Nordstrom Using the science of cold to soothe and invigorate your skin, this roller should be placed in the freezer for a minute to cool before you roll over the skin to reduce puffiness and signs of irritation. brushworks Face Sculpting Zinc Roller £29.99 at Look Fantastic Focusing on the sculpting benefits of ice rollering, this face sculptor provides a cooling facial massage around the cheekbones and jaw for a plump, firmed and invigorated complexion.

Speaking about the benefits ice-cold facials, woman&home's Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, says, "Using cold temperatures to de-puff, ‘wake’ skin up and give it a glow is one of the oldest tricks in the beauty book - and still one of the best in my opinion."

She adds, "Cryo facials are amazing and a real treat, but do you know what’s also brilliantly effective? Putting a cheap-as-chips ice roller in your freezer, then whipping it out for a quick roll-around your hot, tired-looking morning face. It’s an instant fix that feels great and perks everything right up as cold exposure generally does - and it's a lot more enjoyable than an ice bath."

The sculpting, firming element of the ice cold treatment is not going to be as instantly visible with at-home ice rollers as it is with Sienna's facial - or she wouldn't be paying hundreds of pounds to go and get it done! But keep up with the luxurious added step in your routine, morning or evening - or even just for those special events when you want to have more of a pamper than usual - and you'll see a firmer, more lifted appearance to your skin over time.

Sienna isn't the only a-lister to swear by icy treatments. Kate Moss reportedly starts her skincare routine each morning by plunging her face into a bowl of cold water filled with ice cubes and Jennifer Aniston has said previously that she does the same.