Salma Hayek says these £15 gel masks are ‘fantastic’ at brightening and smoothing the under eyes

Salma Heyek might have a "low maintenance" approach to skincare, but there is one product she swears by to brighten her under eyes and smooth fine lines.

The actress revealed that she uses the Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels regularly to improve the look of dark circles and puffiness. Rather than one of the best eye creams, she swears by these gel patches to deliver an intense boost of hydration to the delicate skin under the eyes, where dryness can often emphasise the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

"These patches are fantastic and they're not expensive," she told Good Housekeeping US of the under-eye masks while talking about her otherwise "low maintenance" skincare routine. Most days, she says she skips washing her face and applies whichever she feels is the best moisturiser for her skin that day - but she always uses her Patchology Eye Gels.

Retailing at just £15 for five pairs, the Patchology Eye Gels are a seriously good beauty buy that won't break the bank. Just like the best eye creams for dark circles, they help brighten and moisturise skin for an extra boost of hydration - and they get to work in just five minutes, making for a quick, easy and seriously luxurious step in your morning skincare routine.

Salma Hayek's brightening under eye gel masks

Infused with invigorating ingredients like caffine and green tea, the Patchology eye gels brighten the under eye for a glowing, illuminated look that reduces the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and tired eyes.

At the same time, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, among other active ingredients, help to increase collagen production over time, which is what improves elasticity in the skin.

woman&home beauty editor, Fiona McKim, agrees that this is a recipe for success, saying, "Certain ingredients are known to be brilliantly effective under and around the eyes. Namely, circulation-boosting caffeine, which helps de-puff, antioxidant Vitamin C, which absorbs the free radicals that cause collagen degradation, and humectants such as hyaluronic acid that draw water into the skin to plump dehydration lines."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Patchology's FlashPatch ticks every one of these boxes, so I'm not surprised Salma's a fan - plus, their gel material would feel deliciously cooling," adds Fiona.

These patches leave the skin smoother and brighter-looking. This is just what we want as we head into summer, where natural makeup looks and low-coverage, dewy-looking serum foundations feel far better to wear.

Even better, the gels adhere easily and comfortably to your skin so you can carry on getting ready while they work their magic. This is because they're made with the brand’s hydrogel technology that prevents any slipping or peeling.

It's not just Salma who loves the way that the patches awaken, renew and revitalise her skin. Reviewers are raving about them, too.

"Good value, feel cooling, especially if you keep in the fridge," one reviewer said. "Definitely make my eyes look brighter after use."

And a second added, "Love these. Keep buying them. Keep them in the fridge and they’ll work their magic."