'You just glow if you put this on' - Sienna Miller persuaded me to buy this award-winning face serum that leaves skin looking healthy and 'luminous'

Sienna Miller's go-to vitamin C serum is an award-winning beauty staple that she relies on give skin a healthy-looking glow - it also brightens dark spots, evens out skin tone and intensely hydrates. What's not to love?

As happens every year when we head into spring, beauty trends are changing. The warmer temperature and sunnier days leave us wanting fresher looks that allow our natural skin to shine through, with freckles galore and bronzey cheeks being staples of the spring-ready look. To do this, we turn to the best lightweight foundations and the best natural-looking mascaras, but we also need to take care of our skin to get that stunning lit-from-within glow we see celebrities so enviously pulling off.

No one does this minimal, sun-kissed look better than Sienna Miller, so I've been hunting down her skincare staples to find exactly what is giving her her stunning, healthy-looking glow. After much digging, I think we can attribute her luminous skin and radiant complexion to one award-winning serum and it's gone straight into my basket so it arrives in time for spring.

Shop Sienna Miller's Glow-Giving Serum

Sarah Chapman Vitamin C POWER 1 Face Serum

Created by Sarah Chapman, who has been called 'London's most sought after facialist,' Sienna's Vitamin C POWER 1 Face Serum is powered by not one, but two different forms of vitamin C to give skin tonnes of luminosity and radiance while it also targets skin concerns like dryness, dullness, sensitivity and uneven skin tone.

It's infused with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, which evens skin tone and protects the moisture barrier, while tranexamic acid works to soothe sensitive patches and reduce the look of dark spots and pigmentation. The vitamin C for which the serum is named works the hardest though, brightening the complexion as it intensely hydrates and leaves skin looking oh-so radiant.

"This is amazing," Sienna told Harper's Bazaar's when talking about the serum. "This is by Sarah Chapman who also does the most amazing facials. You just glow if you put this on."

Sienna isn't the only person to love the serum. As well as being the 'number one go-to for celebrities, beauty editors and skin care obsessives alike,' according to the brand, the vitamin C serum has won awards from numerous beauty magazines including being a multi-award winner in Harper's Bazaar's 'Best of the best' beauty awards.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shoppers love it too, with one writing, "I’m using this serum in the morning and loving it so far. I like the fact that you are told how much to use which is actually a tiny amount so this should last ages." While another added, "This serum has a very nice, soft texture and it's not sticky like other vitamin C serums. It melts into the skin and gives a beautiful, luminous glow. My skin looks great. I am very happy with it."

Sienna Miller: Inside my beauty bag | Bazaar UK - YouTube Watch On

Shop Sienna Miller's Beauty Bag

Sienna's SPF Heliocare Gelcream Colour SPF50 50ml With impressive SPF50 protection, this tinted SPF is a spring skin saviour. "Lasts all day, nice moisturiser. Lot lighter than a foundation in hot weather but gives you the same effect as one. Love it," one reviewer raved. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter The Hollywood Flawless Filter is everyone's go-to for glowing, radiant skin and it's no surprise why. The formula is so luxurious and creates a stunning sheer, illuminating coverage for glowing, even skin. GLOSSIER Stretch Balm Concealer for Dewy Buildable Coverage Available in 32 shades so you can get the perfect colour match, the Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer offers lightweight, buildable coverage while the balm-like formula leaves skin looking hydrated and radiant.

Sienna's beauty bag is full of spring staples that not only give her that signature glowing complexion we all want to recreate, but they also keep her skin healthy and protected which is incredibly important as we start to see more sunshine in spring.

Her favourite SPF for the face is Heliocare's Gelcream, which is a cult-loved product that's received rave reviews from shoppers for leaving a 'lovely sheen' of radiance on the skin as it protects it from the sun.

Amping up the glow, we all know how much she loves Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter, but to give some extra coverage in areas she wants it, she uses Glossier's Stretch Concealer, which is a lightweight and flexible cream product than covers spots, hyperpigmentation and dark patches while also leaving a dewy, glowing finish to the skin.