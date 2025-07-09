Kate Middleton’s special Wimbledon promise to Princess Charlotte fulfilled after 'guilt'

She might not have made her first appearance at Wimbledon 2025 yet, but I would expect the Princess of Wales to attend at least one of the finals this weekend. It’s likely she won’t do so alone, either. In 2022 Prince George made his Wimbledon debut alongside his mum and both he and Princess Charlotte were there a year later.

Things were a little different in 2024, when Princess Charlotte enjoyed a day at the tennis without her siblings. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Kate had sworn to take her after feeling "guilty" about the amount of time she had been spending with her children whilst she was undergoing her cancer treatment.

"It was a long held promise that Kate would take Charlotte to the finals as a special treat," Ingrid claimed to The Sun. "Kate felt guilty she hadn’t been able to spend as much time as she would have liked to be with the kids because of her exhaustion after her treatment."

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year the future Queen confirmed that she was in remission, four months after she first announced she’d completed her chemotherapy. Throughout her recovery journey she’s been very open about the impact of her diagnosis, not only upon her, but upon her family.

Speaking recently during a visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital, Kate also candidly discussed how whilst you might want your life to return to "normal", this post-treatment phase can be very "difficult". She has been easing back in royal life so far in 2025 whilst still spending as much time with George, Charlotte and Louis as possible.

Fulfilling her promise to Charlotte to take her to the tennis last July was a lovely opportunity to enjoy precious time with her daughter at an event that means a lot to both of them.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As Ingrid suggested, it was a "special treat" for the then-nine-year-old, who is an avid tennis fan too. The expert declared, "Charlotte has always loved tennis and mum Kate took her to Hurlingham when she was quite young to play tennis there. Tennis is a big family thing on both sides."

Last year’s Men’s Singles Finals marked only the second time the Princess had been glimpsed publicly in 2024, so it was a very highly-anticipated moment. Kate’s arrival in the Royal Box was met with thunderous cheers from the packed stands and Ingrid thinks having Charlotte there was not only lovely for the Princess, but helped her mum too.

"It is a super special day for Kate to be able to share it with Charlotte and much more fun for her to have Charlotte there and explain to her the details of what is going on. It’s also a distraction so she does not feel she is full and centre of everyone’s attention," alleged Ingrid, who is Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine.

(Image credit: Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

In her view, Princess Charlotte was "there to deflect things away" from Kate too and the Princess of Wales was "determined to be at Wimbledon on finals day if she possibly could". Having her daughter and sister with her was likely a source of comfort too, given how big an occasion it was after months out of the public eye.

Opening up on the 2017 documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, the Princess described Wimbledon as "a quintessential part of the English summer" that was "very much part" of her childhood. In light of this, it makes sense that she will be there to present a trophy again when Wimbledon 2025 ends.