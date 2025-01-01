After years of luxe skincare, I switched to an under £50 routine – here’s my honest review

I’ll be honest: throughout my years as a beauty editor I’ve been extremely lucky to try all kinds of excellent skincare products, so I know that when it comes to crafting a routine that works, a higher price doesn’t always mean higher quality. Instead, it’s worth considering a number of factors, from the ingredients list to a formula that feels right on your skin.

Turns out, it’s actually pretty easy to find an affordable skincare routine if you know where to look. There are a number of reasonably-priced brands out there that I’ve found myself coming back to time and time again, and for a while now, I’ve been using a routine that makes my skin (and wallet) happy.

Want to create a similar under £50 routine? Here are the products I’ve been using, along with some affordable alternatives for different skin types and concerns...

An under £50 skincare routine, reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Cleanser

Cleansing the skin of dirt and grime is a crucial part of taking care of our complexions, no matter the skin concern you wish to address; whether it’s blemishes or age spots, cleaning the skin of impurities is the first step. It allows follow-on skincare products to penetrate deeper into the dermis and work harder. So, finding an effective formula that works well and compliments your skin type, whether that’s hydrating or oil-busting, is crucial.

My go-to over the past few months has been the Skin+Me Jelly Cleanser for Dry to Normal Skin, one of the best cleansers I’ve come across – and priced at less than a tenner. Formulated with an oat ceramide complex, it's excellent at calming sensitive skin prone to dryness while gently dissolving any makeup and dirt, leaving skin supple and clean.

For oilier skin types, CeraVe’s Foaming Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin works a treat. Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, it’s ideal for blemish-prone skin types, plus it’s loaded with hyaluronic acid to help retain the skin’s natural moisture, while niacinamide soothes the skin. For those who prefer a balm consistency, look no further than BYOMA’s Melting Balm Cleanser. Rich and delectably soft, this buttery cleansing balm is one of the most effective formulas out there for removing every speck of dirt on the skin, while leaving the complexion deeply nourished.

Best for normal-to-combination skin Skin+Me Jelly Cleanser for Dry to Normal Skin View at Boots RRP: £9 A truly brilliant all-round cleanser and my most-used of the past few months, this dirt-busting formula is gentle on my redness-prone skin while nixing every last speck of makeup. Best for oily skin CeraVe Foaming Cleanser for Normal to Oily Skin View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £12.50 Oil-prone complexions, this one’s for you. The formula builds to a creamy foam that makes it ideal for clearing excess oil, but the gentle formula is non-drying, so won’t leave the skin feeling tight. Best for dry skin BYOMA Melting Balm Cleanser View at Sephora UK RRP: £14.99 An excellent option for makeup lovers, this rich, moisturising balm makes light work of everything from stubborn mascara to full-coverage foundations.

2. Serums

Serums are the most important part of my skincare routine, and they ought to be yours too. The potent formulas offer a high-dose shot of skincare that work to address specific concerns, from excess oil to sensitivity or signs of ageing. I’m a big fan of Dermatica’s Vitamin C 15% Fresh Batch Ascorbic Acid in the morning and The Ordinary’s Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 in the evening. A combination of soothing, strengthening, brightening and hydrating ingredients work together to treat my biggest concerns: dryness, dullness and uneven tone.

Dermatica is a brilliant choice for affordable skincare, and this vitamin C serum has been designed by dermatologists and everything from the specific dosage of actives to the ingredient-stabilising packaging has been considered. Of course, The Ordinary needs no introduction; as pioneers of effective, purse-friendly skincare, you can trust that their products will do exactly as they claim, this hydrating, soothing hyaluronic acid serum is no exception.

Finally, The INKEY List, another skincare brand that has wowed me on multiple occasions with their hard-working serums for penny-pinching price tags. If you’re after an anti-ageing elixir, The INKEY List’s Retinol Serum contains a slow-release retinol that’s been specifically chosen as a gentle yet effective way to give skin a youthful glow.

3. Moisturise

Loading up the skin with moisture is especially key in winter, when our faces go through all kinds of extra environmental stress. “Cold weather can weaken the skin barrier, leading to irritation and stripping the skin of its natural oils due to the transition between dry outdoor air and indoor heating” explains Dr. Shendy Engelina, dermatologist and clinical service lead at Dermatica. “It can also exacerbate sensitive skin conditions and slow down cell turnover, resulting in dullness, uneven skin tone, and rough texture.”

Moral of the story? It’s incredibly important to replenish skin’s natural oils and hydrate with a good-quality moisturiser. Luckily, you don’t have to spend lots to find a brilliant formula, my go-to is (and has been for years) CeraVe’s Moisturising Cream. With ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it gives skin a soft, hydrated feel instantly. The formula is not too heavy or lightweight, so if your skin is normal-to-combination, it’s a perfect choice. Those with drier complexions will love the richness of Weleda’s Skin Food Moisturiser, packed with buttery plant oils to nourish the most parched of skins, while Dermatica’s Soothing Centella Gel Moisturiser is ideal for oil-prone skin types thanks to its lightweight-yet-hydrating finish.

4. SPF

We all know that the best facial sunscreen is the jewel in the crown of our skincare routines. Luckily, there are plenty of affordable SPFs out there, most of which have additional benefits, from brightening to hydrating. Personally, I’m a big fan of Bondi Sands' SPF 50+ Fragrance-Free Face Sunscreen Lotion, which is why it’s become a staple in my everyday skincare collection. Not only is it one of the most affordable SPF I’ve come across, but it’s also a delight to use. The creamy lotion absorbs seamlessly, leaving skin protected and soft without any greasy residue. It’s the perfect everyday base for makeup – plus it’s fragrance-free, so won’t upset sensitive skin.

Two of my other go-to brands have to be Garnier and Q+A, both of which offer formulas tailored to different skin types and concerns. The former has brightening benefits while the latter works to balance and calm congested skin.