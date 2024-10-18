How to create a life-enhancing morning routine

The way you start the day can hugely impact your overall mood. A solid morning routine will give your day structure and boost endorphins with some movement and healthy habits, but carving out a routine you love will motivate you to stop hitting the snooze button.

It can be tempting to reach for our phones first thing for a quick dopamine hit, but having a break from screen time before bed and just after waking is much better for our overall well-being. Instead, go for a walk, enjoy a nourishing breakfast or nutrient-packed smoothie, take a long shower or do some stretches before tending to the emails. Much like having a set bedtime routine, working on your morning routine will help you feel calmer and more balanced, as chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane, founder of healing modality Spinal Energetics, told us.

"The morning routine sets the tone for the entire day by regulating the nervous system early on," she explains. "A well-structured routine can help balance the sympathetic (fight or flight) and parasympathetic (rest and digest) responses, leading to better emotional regulation, focus and centeredness throughout the day. It helps create a sense of stability and predictability, which is soothing for the nervous system." We've consulted experts, including a wellness guru, a GP, a leading massage therapist, and an energy healer, on the tips they swear by for a relaxing and regulating morning routine.

32 tips for a life-enhancing morning routine

Do some light stretches

A little stretching a day can have a positive impact on the body over time. As Sarah Jane Watson, an award-winning massage therapist, explains, "A 5–10-minute stretching routine first thing in the morning really helps to awaken the body as we take this time to ease out our tight and contracted muscles. As our circulation system becomes stimulated, oxygen is sent around the body boosting our energy levels and enlivening our minds."

Start with skincare

Not only is it essential to keep your skin clean and nourished daily, wiping away any debris or dirt built up over the night, but skincare is also a moment of self-care and mindfulness that's easy for anyone to achieve - even if you only have a few minutes. The first step should be a cleanser, as skincare expert and founder of BySarah, Sarah Murrell, recommends. "Start with a gentle cleanser that will cleanse the skin without stripping the skin or disrupting its delicate oil and pH balance."

Don't skip moisturiser

When we're busy, it can be tempting to wash and go when it comes to skincare. But it's important to keep the skin hydrated throughout the day, as well as protected with an SPF. As skincare expert Sarah Murrell explains, a hydrating mist is also a great addition to a morning routine. "Opt for a fragrance-free moisturiser or hydrating mist in the morning," she tells us. "A mist will keep skin comforted, soothed and hydrated all day long."

Expose yourself to natural light as soon as you wake up

Dr Seeta Shah, GP and sleep adviser for Panda London explains that natural late-in-the-morning sleep helps balance the body's circadian rhythm. "Expose yourself to natural light as soon as you wake up. Open your curtains or, if possible, go outside for a few minutes. Natural light helps regulate your circadian rhythm, signalling to your body that it's time to wake up and be alert, making it easier to get out of bed."

Have a consistent wake-up time

The body and mind like consistency and routine, as GP and sleep advisor Dr Shah explains. "Maintain a consistent wake-up time, even on weekends," she tells us. "This helps regulate your body's internal clock and makes it easier to get up in the morning. Over time, your body will adjust to the routine, making the process less challenging." This is also a great time if you're trying to generally sleep better.

Try a pilates session to start the day

"Pilates is like a breath of fresh air for your body in the morning," Lottie Anderson, Founder of Bondi Rise tells us. "It helps get your blood flowing, which really wakes up your muscles and your mind. It’s an extremely effective way to kickstart your day with a burst of energy, leaving you feeling invigorated and ready to tackle whatever comes your way!"

Try some mindful breathing

Slowing down our breathing in a mindful way can have an incredible impact on the nervous system, sending signals to the body to calm down. Award winning massage therapist Sarah Jane Watson explains, "Abdominal breathing upon waking has a very calming effect on our nervous system." As a simple routine, she suggests, "With raised knees, feet resting on the mattress, take 10 deep breaths filling the abdomen so it raises with each inhale and gently sinks towards the spine with each exhale. This slow and focused breathing technique will help allay any feelings of anxiety or agitation."

Try a splash of cold water

You can reap the benefits of cold water therapy at home in just a few minutes, as chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane explains, "In Eastern traditions, it’s also common to splash your face with cold water to invigorate the senses, which then signals to your nervous system that it’s time to start the day.

Try some meditation

Simple meditation practices will help you feel grounded and prepared for the day. Chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane explains, "Starting the day with mindfulness or meditation, where you focus on the present moment without judgment can help regulate our nervous system, setting a calming tone for the day."

Devise a simple stretching routine

Just three or four simple moves performed regularly can positively impact our bodies. "A simple morning routine could include a gentle roll-down to wake up your spine, some cat-cow stretches to loosen up your back," pilates instructor Lottie Anderson told us. "And don’t forget a nice, deep stretch like the forward fold to really get those hamstrings and lower back engaged. These moves are quick and easy but super effective in setting a positive tone for the day."

Try a quick head massage

Massage therapist Sarah Jane Watson suggests a simple addition to our morning routine that can really boost self-care. "A five-minute head massage is a great way to stimulate and energise your system and can even be done while taking a shower," she explains. "Add a few drops of peppermint essential oil to the floor of the shower to help clear the mind and re-establish alertness."

Plan something you enjoy

One of the most important aspects of a morning routine is that it motivates you to get out of bed and on with the day. "Plan a morning routine that excites you," GP and sleep advisor Dr Shah suggests. "Whether it's enjoying a delicious breakfast, practising a hobby, or engaging in a quick workout, having something to look forward to can make the act of leaving your warm bed more appealing. A positive morning routine sets the tone for the rest of the day."

Opt for a short slow yoga session

Yoga routines can be beneficial even if they are just five or ten minutes long. "Engaging in gentle movement, such as stretching or even slow yoga, can help wake up the nervous system by increasing blood flow and connecting breath with movement," chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane explains.

Set an intention for the day

As chiropractor and counsellor, Dr Sarah Jane explains, being intentional with our thoughts can spark positive change. She says, "From an Eastern perspective, reciting a simple mantra or setting a quick intention for the day can help focus your mind and ground your energy, preparing you for the day ahead, even when you feel rushed."

Think positively

Our thoughts matter and how we feel in the morning has an big impact on our day. "Start as we mean to go on - the quality of our morning sets the tone for the rest of the day," wellness expert and massage therapist Sarah Jane Watson explains. "Therefore we want to incorporate rituals that bring about a positive mindset. Cultivating a strong and stable state becomes invaluable support as events of the day unfold."

Have a healthy breakfast

Eating a balanced breakfast helps regulate blood sugar levels, provides energy, and can be a motivating reason to get out of bed. Stay away from sugary cereals that will spike blood sugars and aim for a mix of fibre, such as brown bread or grains, protein like eggs or salmon, and healthy fats such as avocado to start the day right.

Try a grounding exercise

"Incorporating basic grounding exercises, such as feeling the sensation of your feet on the ground, can help recenter your body and mind," chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane explains. If you can get outside and feel your feet on the earth, this is even more effective - though this is more challenging in the winter months.

Drink warm water and lemon

Warm water infused with lemon is known to have a detoxifying effect on the living. It is wise to drink it after sleeping to help your body flush out toxins and get your system going. Try adding anti-inflammatory ginger for an extra health boost or herbs with medicinal effects, such as envigorating rosemary.

Opt for deep breathing

Even if you don't have time for a mindful breathing routine, consciously taking some deep breaths in the morning will benefit your body and mind. As chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane explains, "A few minutes of deep and mindful breathing can also stimulate the body, enhancing oxygen intake and preparing you for your day ahead."

Drink a large glass of water

Sometimes, the most simple healthy habits can have the most impact. After spending the night without water, our bodies will need hydration, so grabbing a large glass of water is one of the first points of call with a morning routine. "Drinking a glass of water can rehydrate the body and help wake up the system," chiropractor and counsellor Dr Sarah Jane explained.

Wake up early

Setting your alarm for 30 minutes earlier than needed will pave the way for slower mornings where you feel more relaxed and able to take your time over tasks such as skincare or even a morning walk. Rushing isn't good for the body and running for the bus or weaving in and out of traffic in a rush can lead to high levels of cortisol - the last thing you want to expose your body to first thing.

Try an energy-boosting smoothie

A smoothie is a great chance to get in extra protein, powder or liquid supplements or just to up your fruit and veg intake for the day. You can buy frozen berries or smoothie mixes to make this process easier and load up with high-fibre foods like chia seeds to give your digestive system a boost first thing.

Make your bed

It's a simple task that takes under a minute, but making your bed provides an instant sense of accomplishment - and means that you'll come home to a room that looks tidy, organised and inviting. A quick spritz of room freshener finishes the routine.

Practice gratitude

It's widely recognised how much being thankful and adopting a grateful mindset boosts our mental health. A really simple way to do this is to write down three things your grateful for that day - just a few scribbles in a notepad is fine. Do this consistently and see how your mindset alters for the better.

Be intentionally positive

Another quick way to alter your mindset and think more positively is to write down three things you're looking forward to that day. These could be big moments such as dinner with an old friend, or a fun work event, but if life is a little more pedestrian that day, they could be as small as a morning coffee or reading a book before bed.

Have an 'everything shower'

The 'everything shower' trend is where (often on a Sunday) the usual quick shower has some luxury add-ons such as a full face scrub and mask, body exfoliation session and sometimes the addition of scented body washes or essential oils. While you might not have time for this every morning, adding extras such as fragrant body scrub or shower-suitable face mask a few times a week will elevate your routine.

Enjoy a herbal tea

Switching out your usual tea or coffee can help regulate energy levels in the long run and there are so many delicious flavours to choose from. While lavender and chamomile are great for getting the body ready to rest, uplifting teas like ginger, peppermint or matcha will kick start your day and provide an energy boost.

Get ready for the day

Many of us work from home a lot of the time nowadays, and it can be tempting to just stay in our pyjamas or gym gear. But getting ready for the day, even if that just means getting dressed into a comfortable, yet professional, outfit can help gear us up for the day ahead. Plus taking some time for ourselves rather than going straight to our desk can promotes more of a self-care mentality.

Avoid the snooze button

As tempting as it can be to snooze the alarm, it's actually not very good for us at all. Going back into a light sleep while snoozing isn't as beneficial for the body and lying in for lengthy periods of time can wreak havoc on our body clocks. It's better to pick a realistic time and then stick to it.

Journal

We're all now aware of the benefits of journaling, whether that's to practice gratitude, plan the day ahead, record dreams or simply to get out thoughts out of our head and down onto paper. Keep a notepad by your bed and aim to journal just for five minutes in the morning (you could do this before bed as well) - then see the difference it makes to your mind when done regularly.

Try reading

Many people read before bed to relax, but reading in the morning can also be a great way to start the day. Rather than reaching for your phone, pick up your novel of the moment, or an inspiring self-development book and aim for a chapter each morning. This is a sure-fire way to create a healthy slow morning routine.

Get a good night's sleep

A good morning routine starts the night before, so getting a good night's sleep is essential for the morning to go well. Finessing a bedtime routine that's right for you and sends you into a restful sleep means that you're off to a good start to the day as soon as you wake.