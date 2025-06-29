Annabel Croft's tulip red jumpsuit is a chic alternative to traditional white for Wimbledon

Everybody seems to be wearing jumpsuits right now. A long list of A-listers have been spotted out in a one-piece over the last couple of weeks, with big names including Rebel Wilson and Leighton Meester both opting for an all-in-one for a day in the sun.

I love seeing all the celebrities wearing different jumpsuit styles, and after feeling inspired, I began browsing for one to add to my summer capsule wardrobe. As I searched, I came across the ME+EM piece that Annabel Croft wore last year to Wimbledon. The former tennis star and presenter chose a fitted cotton design with a zip-front and wide leg shape, and she finished it with chunky white trainers and colourful earrings.

The scarlet shade and simplistic cut make it one of the best jumpsuits available right now, and the block colour is very versatile when it comes to styling. I loved it when I saw Annabel wearing it last summer, and it will still look fresh and on trend right now. Oh, and did I mention that it’s currently reduced in the ME+EM sale? Even more reasons to shop!

I’ve rounded it up along with some other similar pieces below to get the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

If you're wondering how to style a jumpsuit, don't panic, as there are plenty of options - especially with a plain primary colour piece like Annabel's.

Try adding sporty sneakers like the star, or for another daytime look, you could switch trainers out for chunky espadrilles and add a denim jacket.

To take your one-piece to evening, add shiny gold heels and a clutch bag, or simply finish with your favourite fancy flats and a slick of matching red lipstick.