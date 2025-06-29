Annabel Croft's tulip red jumpsuit is a chic alternative to traditional white for Wimbledon

The former tennis pro looked gorgeous at last year's event in a colour pop one-piece

Annabel Croft wearing a red jumpsuit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Everybody seems to be wearing jumpsuits right now. A long list of A-listers have been spotted out in a one-piece over the last couple of weeks, with big names including Rebel Wilson and Leighton Meester both opting for an all-in-one for a day in the sun.

I love seeing all the celebrities wearing different jumpsuit styles, and after feeling inspired, I began browsing for one to add to my summer capsule wardrobe. As I searched, I came across the ME+EM piece that Annabel Croft wore last year to Wimbledon. The former tennis star and presenter chose a fitted cotton design with a zip-front and wide leg shape, and she finished it with chunky white trainers and colourful earrings.

The scarlet shade and simplistic cut make it one of the best jumpsuits available right now, and the block colour is very versatile when it comes to styling. I loved it when I saw Annabel wearing it last summer, and it will still look fresh and on trend right now. Oh, and did I mention that it’s currently reduced in the ME+EM sale? Even more reasons to shop!

I’ve rounded it up along with some other similar pieces below to get the look.

annabel croft wearing a red me+em jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

ME+EM, Textured JumpsuitExact Match

ME+EM
Textured Jumpsuit

The textured cotton makes this one very breathable for the hot weather, and the crisp pleats down the front add a smarter spin to the loose and swishy leg shape.

Nobody's Child, Square Neck Jumpsuit
Nobody's Child
Square Neck Jumpsuit

This pared-back jumpsuit will look gorgeous layered under a printed jacket or wear it as it is with just a pair of oversized gold earrings.

Phase Eight , Becky Tie Front Jump
Phase Eight
Becky Tie Front Jump

Sleeveless pieces like this are a winner for the warmer months, but if you're not keen on showing off your arms, you could wear it under a shirt or layer over a plain T-shirt.

Mango , Linen Shirt Jumpsuit with Belt

Mango
Linen Shirt Jumpsuit with Belt

A detachable belt is handy as you can wear it at your waist to add shape and definition, or remove it for a more relaxed and loose silhouette.

Anthropologie, Maeve Cropped Halter Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Maeve Cropped Halter Jumpsuit

Perfect for shorter frames, this cropped design won't swamp you in fabric and will look extra special with your leopard print ballet flats or a pair of raffia wedges.

Oliver Bonas , Red Collared Zip Up Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
Oliver Bonas
Red Collared Zip Up Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

The classic shirt collar and tie waist on this one adds a smarter feel that could easily work for a day at the office or even a special occasion.

If you're wondering how to style a jumpsuit, don't panic, as there are plenty of options - especially with a plain primary colour piece like Annabel's.

Try adding sporty sneakers like the star, or for another daytime look, you could switch trainers out for chunky espadrilles and add a denim jacket.

To take your one-piece to evening, add shiny gold heels and a clutch bag, or simply finish with your favourite fancy flats and a slick of matching red lipstick.

