The six sale picks from ME+EM that will complete your capsule wardrobe
Don’t miss the chance to save up to 50% on ME+EM’s Quiet Luxury essentials
As a fashion editor, I’m regularly asked about the best brands to buy into. And with ME+EM, I can confidently say after just one purchase you’ll be hooked.
A go-to for spring capsule wardrobe pieces like floral dresses, layering blouses and side stripe trousers that are tailored to perfection, it’s easy to see why ME+EM has established itself as one of the best British clothing brands in the fifteen years since its launch.
The Princess of Wales, Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden are all big ME+EM fans, and as such, you have to be lucky to bag a bargain.
ME+EM's up to 50% off sale
The designs are the very definition of Quiet Luxury, so might cost a bit more than you’d usually spend, but there’s a real focus on quality and - as founder and CEO Clare Hornby calls it - ‘wear-forever appeal’.
And with up to 50% off at the moment, now’s the time to invest. The sale is online only, plus you can shop by category and size to make life easier. Not that we needed any more excuses to get stuck in.
Our top tip when shopping sales is to think beyond the season you’re in (which is a bit easier when the Great British weather can’t quite make up its mind!), but there’s a really great range of options, from cashmere knits for your winter capsule wardrobes to spring-ready slingbacks that will be a no-brainer when you're figuring out how to style a blazer.
But be warned… with prices slashed by up to half, our favourite finds are unlikely to be in stock for much longer.
Our must-have ME+EM sale picks
RRP: £197.50 (was £395) | A statement jacket will go a long way in your wardrobe, and this herringbone tweed style is the stuff of dreams. We can’t believe it’s in the sale so get it before it’s gone.
RRP: £212.50 (was £425) | This LBD has got it all - ruffles and tulle and polka dots, oh my! Team it with the M&S Manolo Blahnik lookalikes that are in our shopping basket, and it’s an easy eveningwear look.
RRP: £112.50 (was £225) | Sporty tailoring is ME+EM’s forte, and this is a chic way to lean into the cargo trouser trend without going too far out of your comfort zone. Grey is a refreshing alternative to black or navy as you emerge from the winter months.
RRP: £125 (was £250) | We love how this is styled on the ME+EM site, layered over a blue and white striped shirt. Add barrel jeans and ballet flats, and it’s the ideal outfit for between seasons. The gold embossed buttons give it a very polished feel. Size up for a relaxed fit.
RRP: £175 (was £250) | Too early in the year to part ways with knitwear? This skirt is the answer to all your outfit dilemmas. (Side note: check out our how to wash cashmere guide). Oh and we can't forget to mention those figure-flattering contrast side panels - genius!
RRP: £147.50 (was £295) | Crisp white shirt, blue jeans, your best trench coat and these toffee-hued heels? Stick a fork in us, we’re done. The block heel is as comfortable as it is stylish, making these mid height beauties worth every penny of the price tag. The black version flew off the virtual shelves so be quick to click.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor (maternity cover) for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
