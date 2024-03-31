The six sale picks from ME+EM that will complete your capsule wardrobe

As a fashion editor, I’m regularly asked about the best brands to buy into. And with ME+EM, I can confidently say after just one purchase you’ll be hooked.

A go-to for spring capsule wardrobe pieces like floral dresses, layering blouses and side stripe trousers that are tailored to perfection, it’s easy to see why ME+EM has established itself as one of the best British clothing brands in the fifteen years since its launch.

The Princess of Wales, Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden are all big ME+EM fans, and as such, you have to be lucky to bag a bargain.

ME+EM's up to 50% off sale

The designs are the very definition of Quiet Luxury, so might cost a bit more than you’d usually spend, but there’s a real focus on quality and - as founder and CEO Clare Hornby calls it - ‘wear-forever appeal’.

And with up to 50% off at the moment, now’s the time to invest. The sale is online only, plus you can shop by category and size to make life easier. Not that we needed any more excuses to get stuck in.

Our top tip when shopping sales is to think beyond the season you’re in (which is a bit easier when the Great British weather can’t quite make up its mind!), but there’s a really great range of options, from cashmere knits for your winter capsule wardrobes to spring-ready slingbacks that will be a no-brainer when you're figuring out how to style a blazer.

But be warned… with prices slashed by up to half, our favourite finds are unlikely to be in stock for much longer.

Our must-have ME+EM sale picks

Shop the full ME+EM sale here