This amazing £15 debobble gadget has made my knitwear like new – the before and after photos are remarkable
Revive all your winter knitwear with this brilliant little device
It feels like just like that, summer has gone, and we have been plunged well and truly into cosy knits, jeans and boots season – not that I'm complaining. Not only is autumn my most favourite season for fashion, it's also the main time I debobble. And what an underrated task it is.
Last winter I bought one of the best wool jumpers – the most beautiful soft pastel green roll neck jumper from M&S. I love its cosiness and style so much I came close to living in it. But I was frustratingly forced to stop a little earlier than I would have liked due to excessive bobbling. It went from being a super chic, gorgeous knit that made me stand just that little bit taller when wearing, to making me feel really self conscious at just how bad it looked. So much so it went away in a cupboard, and only came back out this week after I purchased the Philips Fabric Shaver.
This unassumingly little gadget came highly recommended by woman&home's digital fashion editor Caroline Parr, so I got one and put it to the test. And I cannot believe the difference.
This little gadget looks so unassuming, but, once you've used it, you'll wonder how you ever managed without it. Not only does it shave off unwanted fabric to make your knitwear like new, it is also incredibly satisfying and therapeutic to use.
To start I was a little apprehensive to use the fabric shaver as I was worried it might rip or pull the pile if I pressed too hard, but I needn't have been. The more I used it, the more confident I became that wouldn't happen, and actually found applying a bit more pressure helped pick up the smaller bits of fabric.
My jumper was in a real state, and therefore took a good 45 minutes to an hour to really go over it thoroughly and get it looking like new again. And while I wouldn't say I often have a spare hour to simply debobble a jumper, I would do it again for the satisfaction and for how therapeutic I found it.
The noise level is very inoffensive, much like white noise, which only adds to how relaxing the task is. Having said that, I did it in the office and definitely got a few 'when are you going to stop that' looks from my wonderful woman&home colleagues.
When it comes to charge, the fabric shaver takes two AA batteries, which I wasn't sure would last the lengthy debobbling process I put it through. But there were no worries there - it flew through it and still has charge left.
The machine becomes noticeably slower when the little fabric collection pot fills, which is easily remedied by emptying it - which is also a simple case of sliding it down, emptying and clicking back into place.
I have a cupboard full of knitwear and whether they need time with the fabric shaver or not, they're getting it. Not only does it really work - it genuinely makes knitwear look like new again - its so affordable and just the most satisfying job.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
