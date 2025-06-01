I've always struggled to find tailored jackets for my shape, this boucle jacket has revolutionised how I style my summer outfits

Outerwear at the end of spring, early summer period can be tricky, coats are away, but it's not quite warm enough to shed jackets altogether, it's a bit of a fashion no man's land. Enter the boucle jacket. A polished piece of apparel that will dress up any item of clothing and offer just enough warmth to be both practical and stylish.

Drawing inspiration from classic Chanel suiting, a boucle jacket always looks luxe, making anything you pair it with feel that little bit more expensive. Thanks to Chanel's fashion prowess, this designer-inspired piece has become something of a wardrobe staple, ensuring you can get great iterations at affordable price points.

This gorgeous Mango tweed jacket with contrasting trims is an absolute hero of a summer capsule wardrobe, so much so, I couldn't stop myself snapping this up on a recent shopping trip. I'd long wanted to add more jackets and tailoring to my outfits, but had struggled to find great cuts on the high street, so I was thrilled at how well this fit across my shoulders. As a size 18, I opted for Mango's XXL, and I was completely sold the second I put it on.

EXACT MATCH MANGO Tweed Jacket With Contrasting Trims £99.99 at Mango The white hue makes it perfect for summer outfits for work, light and bright, it will lift absolutely everything I pair it with, and thanks to the contrast black and pink detailing, it works well over dark or light base layers. With a could-be-designer style and feel, the fabric and lining are ever so lovely to the touch. I also loved that there were covered buttons; it's these small details that make an item look more expensive. I usually shy away from boxy shapes, but worn open, this jacket didn't drown my silhouette, keeping the fit flattering. Even the front patch pockets, which I would normally say were a big no for fuller busts, seem to just effortlessly skim my shape.

Wearable all year, I think a boucle jacket, particularly in light and earthy hues, comes into its own for spring outfit ideas, right into the summer. Opt for a waist-hitting hemline and this style can sit over everything from A-line and shift dresses, to teaming with skirts, trousers and even adding a smart edge to your favourite jeans.

While boucle simply refers to the textured woven fabric, here I am also referring to the extremely wearable boxy silhouette with a round neckline. The kind of shape that makes you think instantly of Chanel catwalks, after all, we all know that French women are some of the most stylish in the world, and it's their penchant for timeless capsule wardrobe staples, such as this, that make them so.

Mango Boucle Jacket (Image credit: Mango)

This jacket is a great option with pretty much any body type. The strong fit across the shoulder and slightly shorter hemline ensures that you can wear them with high-waisted trousers and wide-legs for an hourglass silhouette. Need to make your jeans a little more business casual? Then this boucle jacket is just the ticket. In fact, it's smart casual outfit idea perfection.

While this jacket is white, making it less useful if you're wondering what to wear to a wedding, for the races or Wimbledon, it's great for warding off any spring/summer chill. Although boucle wasn't a specific standout trend for the season, thanks to Chanel, a boucle jacket is always in style, making it a sound investment.

MANGO Fitted Tweed Jacket View at Mango £89.99 This sweet pink hue was a huge influence on the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. Woven with white and accented with metallic buttons, this jacket has an almost cardigan-like appeal, and I suggest you style it as such. Slip on over midi dresses, team it with t-shirts, this is one jacket that you can make earn its cost-per-wear. MANGO Tweed Jacket With Frayed Ends £89.99 at Mango Ideal for dressing up any jeans, this pale blue and cream boucle is absolutely lovely. The lighter colourway makes it particularly good for late spring, into summer, and while it can be worn over darker colours, we suggest teaming this one with mid to light wash denim and other pastel hues to add a final bit of polish. MANGO Tweed Jacket With Striped Collar £59.99 at Mango The boucle jacket that will carry you through into the autumn, this latte coloured design has a slightly more military jacket feel, with its striped collar and statement covered buttons. Offering a little more tailoring through the silhouette, this design is ideal for those who want to try the boucle look, but usually rely on tailored blazers.

And even if you can't wear this jacket to your next nuptial invitation, Mango have a host of other boucle jackets that are well worth checking out, if white is not the colour of choice for you right now.

The jacket is available in sizes XXS to XXL, with the top size equating to about a size 18. The outer is made from 60% cotton, 21% polyester, 9% acrylic, 5% viscose, 5% virgin wool, while the lining is 52% viscose and 48% polyester. Offering a decent mix of natural fabrics for breathability. As expected for a tailored, boucle jacket, this is dry clean only, which is something to consider before investing, especially in a light coloured item.

Adding a little bit of Parisian chic to any ensemble, it's the perfect summer switch-out for leather, denim or canvas jacket styles and is a little bit more tailored and smart. From work meetings to weekends and date night dressing, this wardrobe essential is one you'll come to rely on for years to come. If you're opting for the white design, make sure to dry clean the jacket, as needed, especially at the end of the season and store it away appropriately, and a solid shoulder hanger, under a dust cover to keep it looking its best for next season.