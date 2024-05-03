Zara sale: Get over 50% off across outerwear, denim, accessories, home and more

The Zara sale is one of the best on the high street. Offering incredible discounts with prices regularly in the single figures, you are guaranteed to find stylish, trendy pieces for excellent prices.

A go-to shopping destination for those who want to keep on top of the latest trends in a sophisticated, timeless way, Zara has no shortage of affordable capsule wardrobe essentials to add to your basket this season.

We have spent time looking through every item currently on sale at Zara, from the best Zara jeans to the best Zara coats, to narrow down the best bargains and chicest pieces up for grabs this month.

Zara sale deals by department

Zara currently only separates its sales by fashion and home. So, we have broken it down into sections for dresses, bags, jackets, jeans, and home below, to make your shopping experience stress-free and easy to navigate. But if you want to browse all of the items currently reduced, you can use these links:

Zara sale dresses

Short Poplin Dress with Cutwork Embroidery | Was £35.99 now £19.99 The perfect midi dress for summer, this ruffle hem long-sleeved style has just the right amount of coverage for sunny days. The embroidery detail makes it look far more pricey than it is, so take advantage of this 44% saving.

Collared Midi Dress | Was £49.99 now £29.99 Shirt dresses are a capsule wardrobe essential. This style will take you from the office to drinks and is ideal for packing away in your suitcase for holiday season. With a flattering belt tie and button-up front, it will suit absolutely everyone.

Black Stretch Midi Dress | Was £35.99 now £19.99 Everyone talks about the importance of the perfect LBD, but a black midi dress is even more essential in our books - and who can say no to a price like this. Wear alone with some dressy flats in the summer months, or layer under some chunky knitwear when autumn comes back around.

Zara sale bags

Canvas Crossbody Bag | Was £35.99 now £22.99 From the trending M&S crossbody bag to the Arket Acne lookalike, we can't resist a high street bag that looks high end - and this Zara sale pick is just that. With two adjustable and removable straps, this can be worn crossbody or as a shoulder bag for a more refined finish.

Contrast Bucket Bag | Was £35.99 now £22.99 Bucket bags are having a real moment this season, so now is the ideal time to try out the trend for less. Available in this sleek olive green, or a versatile camel finish, both are currently 36% off.

Zara sale jackets

Faux Leather Biker Jacket | Was £49.99 now £22.99 Boxy without being too oversized, this jacket is the ideal shape for everyday wear. At £22.99, this is one of the most stylish and affordable biker jackets we've come across. But unsurprisingly, it's selling fast. Snap this 54% saving up before it's totally sold out.

Textured Fitted Jacket | Was £79.99 now £49.99 Capture the Chanel aesthetic on a budget with this gorgeous fitted cotton blend jacket. With shoulder pads for extra structure and silver hardware that will pair beautifully with the jewellery trends 2024, this is a runway-worthy piece that is currently 37% off.

Faux Shearling Jacket | Was £89.99 now £59.99 Although the season for summer coats for women is upon us, there are countless winter jackets available in the Zara sale for brilliant prices. Get prepared for the cooler months and save 33% on this timeless shearling style before it goes.

Zara sale jeans

High Waist Straight Leg Jeans | Was £29.99 now £17.99 Zara jeans are very affordable even without a sale, but when they're reduced to less than £20, it's a no-brainer purchase. These slightly cropped straight cut jeans come in four shades and are available up to a size 16 online.

Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans | Was £35.99 now £19.99 Not ready to try out the low-rise jeans look just yet? This flattering mid rise fit is both comfortable and stylish, and the versatile black hue makes these a true wardrobe staple. Dress up with some heeled boots or down with your best white trainers.

Bootcut High-Waist Jeans | Was £35.99 now £19.99 Made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane, these jeans are both breathable and stretchy - perfect for a spring capsule wardrobe. The ideal mid-blue denim shade for dressing up or down, they will complete your denim rotation without breaking the bank.

Zara sale home

Nectar Ambre Scented Candle | Was £19.99 now £15.99 You don't need to spend a fortune to get a candle that looks as good as it smells. With notes of amber and jasmine, this chic glass candle will liven up any space and look particularly good sat on your coffee table.

Botanical Print Duvet Cover | Was £81.99 now from £49.99 Zara may not be the first place you think of purchasing bedding from, but the retailer has an incredible selection of sophisticated duvet cover sets that will give any home a quiet luxury feel.

Block Print Rug | Was £69.99 now £59.99 We weren't expecting to fall in love with a rug in the Zara sale, but this has very pleasantly surprised us. Available in three different sizes, this is proof that you don't have to spend a fortune to transform your space.

When does the Zara sale start?

Typically, Zara has three big sales throughout the year. The first occurs during the summer, though there is no official or regular start date. The other two fall on Black Friday and Boxing Day. There are already plenty of items on sale on the Zara website, so the 2024 summer sale appears to be in full swing.

Does Zara have Black Friday sales?

Zara does take part in Black Friday sales every year, with the same incredible discounts we often see from the retailer. You can expect to find reductions of over 40%, with hundreds - if not thousands - of items reduced, through to Cyber Monday.

What's the Zara sale refund policy?

Zara's website does not explicitly mention a sale refund policy, so it's safe to assume that any items bought in the sale have the same refund policy as regular Zara items.

Whether you shop online or in-store, you have 30 days from the point of purchase to make a return. You can return items for free in-store, or it costs £2.95 to post an online return. The cost of the return will be deducted from your refund.

The best days to shop at Zara

Zara reportedly restocks its stores every Monday and Thursday, so those are by far the best days to shop in-person if you're on the hunt for specific items and don't want to risk them being sold out.

If you tend to shop online, it is believed that the Zara site is refreshed with new products and restocked every morning, so there is no bad time to shop. However, you'll want to be online first thing if you're hoping to snag a frequently sold out item.

Should you size up or down at Zara?

Despite the many brilliant things about Zara, the brand's sizing can be very inconsistent. Unfortunately, there is no blanket rule for sizing up or sizing down - it will depend entirely on the fabric of the item you're buying and the fit you're after.

From our experience trying on Zara items in-store, most tops and dresses tend to fit true to size. But with trousers and jeans, those who are curvier will probably want to size up.

Every item on the Zara site should have a measurement guide, so we always recommend paying close attention to it to determine the exact size you will need.