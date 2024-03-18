We are in love with this new M&S crossbody bag that is the epitome of Quiet Luxury

There's nothing like a brand new handbag to get us excited about accessorising, and the new trending M&S crossbody bag may be one of the best pieces available on the high street right now.

Fans of the best crossbody bags will no doubt be familiar with UNIQLO's viral sling bag that took the fashion world by storm last year, and several brands followed suit with functional yet trendy bumbag styles that began flying off the shelves. The latest British clothing brand to hop onto the trend is M&S, and we think this might be our favourite iteration yet.

This sleek, quiet luxury take on the crescent bag shape has a true high-fashion feel, but for a bargain price point - and it comes in four equally gorgeous colourways. It's no surprise, therefore, that it is already gaining traction online and selling fast on the site.

M&S' trending crossbody bag

Available in a sophisticated black, soft brown, versatile off-white, and vibrant orange that's ideal for dopamine dressing, there is a version of M&S' new bag to suit any type of capsule wardrobe. But what we love most about it is the timelessly sophisticated faux leather finish that looks far more expensive than it is.

With a buttery soft finish and refined front seam that adds a high-end touch, it could easily be mistaken for a three-figure purchase on looks alone. But in terms of practicality, it doesn't disappoint. The thick, adjustable strap ensures comfortable wear no matter how many of your essentials you're carrying, and the internal zip pocket and secure outer zip fastening (in a smart metallic hue) will keep everything safe - so it will serve brilliantly in your capsule wardrobe for travel too.

So chic M&S Faux Leather Sling Cross Body Bag View at M&S RRP: £25 | Made from a wipeable faux leather, this supple crossbody is the ideal size for carrying all your essentials. Smart enough for any occasion, it is a true wardrobe hero.

How to style the new M&S crossbody bag

With a bag as chic and versatile as this, styling it really couldn't be simpler. As part of your spring capsule wardrobe, dress it down with some relaxed mom jeans and an oversized white tee for casual occasions. With enough room for your phone, purse, keys, and maybe even a water bottle, it is ideal for days spent running errands or meeting friends.

If you've been on the hunt for affordable designer bags to complete your formal or workwear wardrobe, this could be the item to end your search. Perfect for dressing up, it will look gorgeous styled with a matching black satin midi skirt, a floaty blouse, and a pair of the best designer heels.

Thanks to its neutral colourway and smooth texture, there is no outfit that this bag won't enhance. But if you opt for one of the brighter hues, use Carole Middleton's easy styling trick and wear matching shoes for a sophisticated touch.