Carole Middleton's styling trick to create a polished outfit is the 'sophisticated shortcut' we all need

Carole Middleton's easy styling trick is something that we can all try ourselves and it's a 'shortcut to a cohesive, sophisticated look'

Composite of Carole Middleton at Wimbledon in 2017, again in 2017 and 2016.
(Image credit: Image 1:Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty //Image 2: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty // Image 3:Photo by Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images via Getty)
Jump to category:
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Carole Middleton's easy styling trick helps her create a polished outfit in a matter of moments and is a “shortcut" to a "sophisticated look".

Carole Middleton’s outfits are always the epitome of elegance and whilst she doesn’t attend as many events with a formal dress code as her daughter the Princess of Wales, she tends to favour a smart casual approach with her outfits. As many of us long for a sunny spring day that doesn’t require our best wellies or waterproof items, we might turn to Carole’s easy styling trick for some inspiration. She’s a huge fan of matching her bag and her shoe colours, which helps to tie her whole look together, no matter what other items she’s wearing. 

Simple as it sounds, matching accessories can elevate an outfit in a matter of moments and is often incredibly effective. Carole Middleton has proved this time and time again over the years and we’ve regularly seen her do this at Wimbledon but she’s also used the same clever trick in the winter.

Carole Middleton attends day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2017

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Acting Fashion Editor for woman&home digital, Amelia Yeomans, believes that keeping a “theme” going like Carole Middleton does is an easy way to give your look a sophisticated feel to it.

“The shortcut to a cohesive, sophisticated look is keeping a theme running throughout your outfit. Opting for matching accessories will instantly make your ensemble look thought out and put together, and it's one of the simplest wardrobe tricks that anyone can pull off,” Amelia explained.

Shop Matching Accessories

Phase Eight Suede Clutch Bag
Phase Eight Suede Clutch

RRP: £75 | Subtle yet stunning, this navy blue suede clutch bag is a gorgeous accessory to have in your collection. Utilise Carole Middleton's easy styling trick and add a pair of matching navy shoes for a beautiful, cohesive outfit.

Dune Top Handle Tote Bag
Dune Top Handle Tote Bag

RRP: £85 | Tote bags are the perfect choice if you don't want to compromise on style but have plenty of essentials you want to take on-the-go. This has three inner compartments and has both top handles and an adjustable cross-body strap giving it even more versatility.

John Lewis Stella Clutch Bag
John Lewis Stella Clutch Bag

RRP: £39 | Available in four other equally versatile shades, this black clutch bag has a faux silk finish for a touch of glamour. The interior is fully lined and with room for your essentials, this is a brilliant staple accessory for evenings out.

Dune Memee Suede Block Heel Sandals
Dune Memee Suede Block Heel Sandals

RRP: £85 | Gorgeous for any upcoming events, these heeled sandals have luxurious suede uppers. The soft texture would look especially great with a navy suede clutch and the rounded toe is a classic detail.

Jones Bootmaker Suede Block Heel Court Shoes
Jones Bootmaker Suede Court Shoes

RRP: £89 | Crafted from soft suede with a comfortable mid-height heel, these are great for daytime and evenings out. The timeless court shoe design makes them so wearable and the subtle scalloped edge is a lovely addition.

Kurt Geiger London Belgravia Suede Court Shoes
Kurt Geiger Belgravia Suede Court Shoes

RRP: £159 | A pair of black heels is something that will always come in handy and these are made from stunning suede. The stiletto heel and pointed toe make these shoes very chic and they'd look incredible matched with a black handbag. 

She added, “Sticking to the same hue or pattern with your shoes and handbag will not only help to pull your look together in an instant but also give your wardrobe an elegant, elevated feel.”

It certainly has this effect whenever Carole puts her easy styling trick to good use, instantly making her outfits look even more polished and put-together. Matching your handbag to your shoes is something that’s also the work of moments depending on what’s in your spring/summer or autumn/winter capsule wardrobe. Alternatively, you could choose to invest in a few key pairs of shoes or a bag that matches what you already have perfectly. 

Carole and Michael Middleton arrive at Wimbledon on June 30, 2016

(Image credit: Photo by Alex Huckle/GC Images via Getty)

In the warmer months Carole’s often gone for a light, neutral colour palette with her matching accessories, though this isn’t always the case. For Wimbledon in 2017 we saw two outfits from the Princess of Wales’s mother on separate days, both featuring a handbag and shoes that were very similar in tone. 

She went bold in blue on Day 9 with a patterned midi dress, navy blue sandals with a matching navy clutch bag. On Day 13 Carole switched things up whilst keeping to her styling theme and wore a beautiful pink and coral floral dress with beige accessories. 

Michael & Carole Middleton seen arriving for day thirteen at The Championships at Wimbledon. on July 16, 2017

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty)

Her top-handle bag was a slightly different colour to her wedge sandals but both had a similar tone to them. The year before at Wimbledon she again wore a beige bag (this time with a fun croc-effect texture) and classic mid-heel court shoes in the same shade. In the winter months Carole has often worn black shoes and a bag and in December 2023 she showed that she’s still very much in favour of this matching approach years later.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Stepping out with her husband Michael to attend the Princess of Wales’s carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December 2023, Carole was a vision in velvet. To complement her black velvet trousers she wore black heels and a black velvet clutch bag, giving the final look a luxurious, sophisticated feel.

Topics
Carole Middleton
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸