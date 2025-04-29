We're still thinking about Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress and updo – it's such an elegant look
Carole's outfit choices always impress - her red dress is a classic
Carole Middleton may have worn this sultry red midi dress over a decade ago, but the timeless look is one we'll always draw inspiration from, and her elegant hairstyle topped the look off beautifully.
The Princess of Wales's mother wore the striking piece for a family night back in 2012, but her timeless look is one you could easily recreate now. The flattering cut of a classic pencil dress paired with a simple pair of black court pumps is one that will never go out of fashion.
"Red will always make a memorable and striking alternative to a little black dress," says woman&home Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Carole's style is so simple with its bracelet-length sleeves and minimal detail. It allows the head-turning colour and flawless fit to do all the talking!"
Carole's simple updo hairstyle really lets the simple neckline shine, with 3/4 length sleeves and well-tailored shoulders leaning into that timeless, trend-less look.
Accessorizing with a simple, dainty chain and stud earrings stops the look from being too over the top and lets the dress do all the talking, as does the choice of simple black heels.
Shop Timeless Red Dresses
This midi dress is strikingly similar to Carole's sultry red style, with the same figure-hugging fit, simple neckline and minimal design.
With gorgeous cap sleeves and a flattering sweatheart neckline, this red midi dress is the perfect style for when you want to make a statement.
Shop Shoes For Red Dresses
Heading out for a glam evening in a red dress? Gold heels will look good every time and take the glamor to the next level.
You can never go wrong opting for a pair of timeless black heels like this ASOS pair. A staple piece you wear again and again, they're so versatile for day and night.
No matter the length and style of your hair, an updo like Carole's is a great style that can add some timeless charm into any outfit you put together - and with some insight from the experts, recreating her look can be made incredibly simple.
According to experts, sometimes they key to getting the perfect updo can be as easy as keeping your styling simple but effective. "Don’t overcomplicate it," Kiki Koh, the Creative Director at John Frieda, told us.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
"To look chic, it needs to look effortless. Even if you went to a salon, it needs to look like you could have done it yourself."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.