We're still thinking about Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress and updo – it's such an elegant look

Carole Middleton may have worn this sultry red midi dress over a decade ago, but the timeless look is one we'll always draw inspiration from, and her elegant hairstyle topped the look off beautifully.

The Princess of Wales's mother wore the striking piece for a family night back in 2012, but her timeless look is one you could easily recreate now. The flattering cut of a classic pencil dress paired with a simple pair of black court pumps is one that will never go out of fashion.

"Red will always make a memorable and striking alternative to a little black dress," says woman&home Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "Carole's style is so simple with its bracelet-length sleeves and minimal detail. It allows the head-turning colour and flawless fit to do all the talking!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole's simple updo hairstyle really lets the simple neckline shine, with 3/4 length sleeves and well-tailored shoulders leaning into that timeless, trend-less look.

Accessorizing with a simple, dainty chain and stud earrings stops the look from being too over the top and lets the dress do all the talking, as does the choice of simple black heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Timeless Red Dresses

AFRM Juniper Dress $88 at Revolve This midi dress is strikingly similar to Carole's sultry red style, with the same figure-hugging fit, simple neckline and minimal design. Reformation Bryson Dress $248 at Reformation With gorgeous cap sleeves and a flattering sweatheart neckline, this red midi dress is the perfect style for when you want to make a statement. Popilush Shapewear Ruched Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Slimming Midi Dress $109 at Nordstrom This midi might look simple but it's full of shapewear tech to keep you comfortable and looking fab all day long, as it sculpts your curves and flatters every angle.

Shop Shoes For Red Dresses

Sam Edelman Kia Sandals $120 at Shopbop Heading out for a glam evening in a red dress? Gold heels will look good every time and take the glamor to the next level. ASOS DESIGN Honeydew Mid Block Heeled Sandals $37.99 at ASOS You can never go wrong opting for a pair of timeless black heels like this ASOS pair. A staple piece you wear again and again, they're so versatile for day and night. Open Edit Demetra Pointed Toe Pump Was $69.96, Now $41.96 at Nordstrom Taking notes from Carole, there's no better shoe to compliment a simple red dress than a sleek black heel like these.

No matter the length and style of your hair, an updo like Carole's is a great style that can add some timeless charm into any outfit you put together - and with some insight from the experts, recreating her look can be made incredibly simple.

According to experts, sometimes they key to getting the perfect updo can be as easy as keeping your styling simple but effective. "Don’t overcomplicate it," Kiki Koh, the Creative Director at John Frieda, told us.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"To look chic, it needs to look effortless. Even if you went to a salon, it needs to look like you could have done it yourself."