Kate Middleton was 'mortified' after embarrassing yet relatable dad moment at Wimbledon

As it turns out, not even the future queen is immune to the universal experience of being embarrassed by her parents.

The Princess of Wales is never left stuck on what to wear to Wimbledon – if anything, her easy outfit formula always guarantees she looks chic and avoids any embarrassing fashion fails.

But that’s not to say she hasn’t been left red-faced at the tournament in the past, in fact, she once revealed how her dad, Michael Middleton, left her "mortified".

Catherine explained how a case of mistaken identity on her father’s part resulted in an embarrassing gaffe. Talking to former BBC broadcaster Sue Barker, the Princess previously shared, "My father is not going to appreciate this, but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Pete Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, ‘Hi Pete.’ I was mortified!"

Sue revealed the hilarious exchange was in aid of a BBC documentary, and she recounted the experience more in her 2024 book, Wimbledon: A Personal History.

She wrote, "Catherine was so lovely to talk to too. I waited in a room in Kensington Palace with producer Carl Doran and the camera crew.

"We were all a bit on edge and then in she came and put us all at ease, even saying she was a bit nervous as she hadn’t given many interviews. (I’m sure she said that to make me feel better.)

"She was a natural in front of the camera and what came across in the interview was her obvious love for the game from an early age."

Catherine is a known tennis fanatic, and in addition to playing regularly herself, she has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.

Her appearances at Wimbledon are hugely popular each year, whether she’s hanging out with her mum, Carole Middleton, and sister, Pippa Matthews, or, as has been the case with recent years, her two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.