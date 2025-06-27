Kate Middleton's easy Wimbledon outfit formula is worth trying even if you're not heading to the tennis

Kate's blazer and pretty pleated skirt combination worn at Wimbledon back in 2023 is an easy outfit formula worth copying, whether you're heading to the tennis or not.

The Princess of Wales has long been a provider of top-tier inspiration for what to wear to Wimbledon and has stepped out at the tennis championships in countless standout looks over the years.

And her striking mint green blazer and chiffon midi skirt moment, teamed with her designer heels and handbag, worn back in 2023 is one still fresh in our memories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the second day of the iconic tournament, tennis lover Kate arrived for an afternoon at Centre Court in a bold Balmain blazer, featuring contrasting white lapels and a chunky double-breasted button fastening.

While Balmain isn't a designer we see the Princess of Wales sport often, the powerful 80s-esque jacket was reminiscent of pieces worn by the late Princess Diana.

Catherine layered the streamlined tailoring over a clean white pleated midi skirt in billowing chiffon, maintaining the apt green and white colour scheme of the look. As for accessories, a bag by one of her go-to British labels - Mulberry.

She held the brand's Small Amberley Crossbody in white leather by its top handle, nailing the micro handbag trend ahead of the curve with her tiny choice. Kate has Gianvito Rossi heels in numerous designs - but it was her white stilettos by the Italian brand that made the cut for this occasion.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine's Balmain look is one that Caroline Parr, woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor, loved from the moment she saw it - and she's all for a splash of vibrance in the form of some chic tailoring.

"I remember seeing this look for the first time and thinking that the refreshing mint colour felt like a real gear shift for Kate. The contrast lapels and sharp shape of the blazer feel very Princess Diana-inspired, and when paired with a white pleated skirt and accessories, it's a memorable look that's easy to recreate," Caroline says.

"I promise a colour pop blazer will go a long way in your wardrobe!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While your blazer selection may not include a Balmain piece, teaming a statement tailored jacket with a flowing pleated skirt, like Princess Catherine did, is well worth a try if you're heading to Wimbledon this year.

It's a failsafe outfit formula that allows for both sharp style and breezy comfort - with the layering involved making it a look that's ready for a day with both warm sunshine and cooler spells.

Teamed with heels like Kate's, or even a comfier wedge, makes it a combination that screams elegance for a day at the tennis and beyond.