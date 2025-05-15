Carole Middleton's trusty trick for elevating straight leg jeans is one we always come back to

The mother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Carole Middleton, has been spotted in various pairs of jeans over the years, nailing smart-casual outfits and off-duty looks by styling them with expertly chosen accessories that make her look put-together and expensive.

Finding the best jeans for your body type can be quite the mission, especially when we're being pulled between wide leg fits and the now back-in-style skinny jean. But Carole proved that straight leg styles will always be a staple part of any capsule wardrobe, no matter the season.

One of her looks that was shared on the Instagram account for her former company Party Pieces shows her trick for taking your jeans to the next level: a well-chosen tan belt.

Back in September 2021, a post shared on the account showed Carole looking radiant with a bronzed summer complexion, wearing a pair of dark wash blue jeans.

With a frayed, raw hem that grazed the ankle and a wide cut down the leg, Carole put together the perfect comfy, casual outfit by pairing her pants with some lace-up blue sneakers and a simple camel-toned blouse.

The snap, which was shot by photographer Liz Mcaulay, showed Carole looking cool and laid-back as she posed on a ladder. And it was her tan leather belt that tied her look together in a simple yet chic way, complementing the tones in her shirt and her rich hair colour.

Channel Carole's Look

Mango Oversized Linen Look Shirt $69.99 at ASOS Made from a lightweight cotton, this brown shirt is ideal for warmer months and will complement the rich blue tones of a good pair of jeans. Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Women's Jeans $98 at Levi's Available in petite, regular and long, these straight leg classic blue jeans are a versatile and wearable addition to any denim collection. Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt $58 at Madewell A tan real leather belt is a key piece that can elevate a simple pair of blue jeans in seconds. We love this one from Madewell with a golden buckle.

Proving the versatility of both her jeans and the tanned belt, Carole wore both in another photograph shared on the Party Pieces page in October 2021.

This time, she tried out the divisive double denim trend, teaming the rich blue jeans with a light wash button up denim shirt. Again, Carole's skin boasted a sun-kissed glow, although it's not clear whether she had been soaking up the rays on holiday or if she is partial to a layer of fake tan for mature skin.

Either way, the bronzed look combined with the ultra summery combination of blue tones in the denim were the perfect backdrop for her brown leather belt with plaited detailing on the loops to make another appearance.