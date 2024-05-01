M&S sale: The biggest savings across fashion, home and beauty in May

Although the best M&S sale events only occur a few times a year, there are almost always savings to be made online if you know where to look.

With all purchases from M&S, you are guaranteed style and quality in bucketloads - so it's a huge bonus when you can score items for less. From the best M&S coats to the best M&S perfumes, there are several discounts to be had across the retailer's various departments.

Instead of waiting several months for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to roll around, we have sifted through the M&S site to find the best deals currently available that aren't to be missed. From garden furniture to haircare, you will find a range of impressive M&S discounts below.

M&S deals by department

We have browsed the best M&S deals currently available and broken them down by department below. But to browse all the current offers online, you can shop directly via these links:

The best M&S bra sale deals to shop now

Jacquelina Wired Plunge Bra | Was £20 now £16 M&S bras are not only comfortable and high quality, but they are also extremely stylish. If you want to invest in some fancier bras without breaking the bank, this is a deal to snap up. This pink lacey style is currently 20% off and available in sizes 30-40 and from an A up to an E cup.

Jacquelina Lace Non Wired Bralette | Was £18 now £14.40 Looking for the most comfortable bras? M&S picks rank high on our list. Unpadded and with an adjustable back and straps, you can be sure of a perfect fit that won't cause any discomfort. And for under £15, it comes at a brilliant price.

Jacquelina Lace High Waisted High Leg Knickers | Was £8 now £6.40 Save 20% on these flattering high-waisted, high-leg pants that are a real bargain. With extra stretch for an adaptable fit, they will feel as good as they look.

The best M&S beauty sale deals to shop now

Estee Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum | Was £93 now £55.80 You don't have to wait for Black Friday perfume deals to get some incredible savings on fragrance. This gorgeous Estee Lauder scent is a huge 40% off and has notes of rose, lily, tuberose and orange flower - perfect for summer.

Bumble and Bumble Thickening Plumping Mask | Was £39 now £27.30 There are some unmissable deals on Bumble and Bumble products at M&S right now that can even stand up to Prime Day beauty deals, but this plumping mask has to be one of our top picks. It works to enhance hair strands for a full, volumised look, as well as nourish the scalp. A true all-rounder product.

Estee Lauder Youth-Dew Favourites Duo | Was £60 now £42 Worth £90, this gift set features a fragrance and an anti-perspirant. Infused with rose, spices and vetiver, the perfume will make a real impression and give your other rose perfumes a run for their money. Keep for yourself or give to a loved one for their birthday.

The best M&S furniture sale deals to shop now

Jasper Sofa Bed | Was £399 now £319.20 Save 20% on this stylish sofa bed that comes in 6 different shades. Furniture doesn't come cheap, especially from reliable retailers like M&S, so this is a saving to take advantage of whilst you can.

Adelaide 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Corner Sofa Set | Was £799 now £679.15 Get 10% off when you spend £250 or more, 15% off when you spend £500, and 20% off when you spend over £1000 on garden furniture. With summer right around the corner, it's the perfect time to spruce up your garden for less.

Dylan Single Fold Out Sofa Bed | Was £229 now £183.20 One of the most stylish sofa beds on the market, this single bed style won't take up much space but is ideal for hosting guests. Currently 20% off and available in 4 different fabrics, there is a style to suit every home.

Is there Black Friday at Marks & Spencer?

M&S doesn't officially run a 'Black Friday' sale, but the retailer does host a big sale during the November Black Friday period where you can find countless unbeatable discounts.

Instead labelling the deals available as 'festive offers', you can expect discounts on M&S own brand items, as well as savings on the range of different brands that M&S carries.

How long does the M&S Black Friday sale last?

As M&S doesn't officially participate in Black Friday, there are no set dates for the British clothing brand's festive sale offers. However, Black Friday falls on the 29th of November this year, with Cyber Monday taking place on Monday the 2nd of December.

We can expect that the M&S sale will take place around these dates, though the deals may extend beyond the standard Black Friday period.

When is the next M&S sale?

There has been no confirmation of an official M&S sale event any time soon, so the next time we are likely to find site-wide discounts is in November.

However, there are plenty of deals available on the M&S site year-round. Visit the offers section of the M&S website to see the discounts that are currently running.

Is the M&S sale on in store?

Selected M&S deals and discounts are only available online. It is a good idea to check in store stock on the site if you're hoping to find a specific discount in person, as this should tell you what is available in physical stores.

During big sale periods like Black Friday, the discounts will be available both in store and online. However, not every store will have the same stock, so it may be safer to shop online if there are specific things you're hoping to buy.

When is the best time to shop the M&S sale?

The best time to shop the M&S sale is during the Black Friday period in November. This is when the retailer runs its festive offers, with countless discounts across all departments.

But are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals at M&S? We expect the offers to be pretty similar on both days, but it's worth keeping an eye on this page when the time comes, as we will be keeping you up to date with the best deals available.

Whilst you will find discounts available on selected items at M&S throughout the year, it is unlikely that any significant discounts on clothing will be available until the Black Friday period rolls around.