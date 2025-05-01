Places to go, but nothing to wear? This fashion brand has 20% site-wide, here are my top picks

If your diary is bursting with events this summer and you still haven't planned what to wear, you're in luck. With 20% off across the entire site - including sale, this British clothing brand is known for its luxe, part-ready looks, as well as chic separates and dresses that will ensure your whole season's wardrobe is sorted.

Phase Eight has long been the answer for what to wear to a wedding. With collections across mainline, petite and plus size, with many of the same designs repeated in each range, you'll be hard-pressed not to solve your style dilemmas here.

With coordinating fascinators, bags, hats, shoes and jackets, there is very little margin for error, making getting dressed a breeze and I have always found, as someone who has leant on the brand for numerous wedding guest and evening outfits, extremely true to size. Offering a range of classic silhouettes, timeless floral prints and flattering fits, while there are items in the collections that nod to the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, there is an overwhelming effort to create styles that are timeless, so you can rely on them time and time again.

Phase Eight has 20% off site-wide, here are my favourites

If you're on the hunt for the best mother of the bride dresses, you're probably looking nice and early. Taking advantage of sale and offer periods is a great way of saving some money, and bagging yourself that special outfit. With discounts available on sale items too, whether you're looking for a summer or winter wedding guest look, there are plenty of options available.

I've rounded up nine of my favourite pieces that you can show now with 20% off.

Whether you're after something fancy to wear to an engagement, a bridal party ensemble, or want to refresh your holiday wardrobe, Phase Eight's wide ranging collection at all levels of 'polished', should have the answer.

For daytime events, races, garden or garden weddings, embrace knee-length and midi dresses in bright colours, florals and polka dots to reflect the joy of the occasion. For evening events, look to the brand's stellar cocktail and black tie ranges that are full of opulence, beading, tapework and lace trims to ensure you meet the dress code. And remember, it's not just about what's in the diary in the next couple of months, you can buy ahead and even sort those festive pieces for later on in the year, after all glitzy styles will never go out of fashion, and the cost per wear is always improved when there's a discount involved.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As always, when it comes to offers terms and conditions apply, so make sure to check the website for further details. This offer excludes Bridal collections but does include sale and full price items.