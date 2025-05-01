Places to go, but nothing to wear? This fashion brand has 20% site-wide, here are my top picks
This British brand has 20% off site everything this weekend, it's time to get your summer sorted
If your diary is bursting with events this summer and you still haven't planned what to wear, you're in luck. With 20% off across the entire site - including sale, this British clothing brand is known for its luxe, part-ready looks, as well as chic separates and dresses that will ensure your whole season's wardrobe is sorted.
Phase Eight has long been the answer for what to wear to a wedding. With collections across mainline, petite and plus size, with many of the same designs repeated in each range, you'll be hard-pressed not to solve your style dilemmas here.
With coordinating fascinators, bags, hats, shoes and jackets, there is very little margin for error, making getting dressed a breeze and I have always found, as someone who has leant on the brand for numerous wedding guest and evening outfits, extremely true to size. Offering a range of classic silhouettes, timeless floral prints and flattering fits, while there are items in the collections that nod to the latest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, there is an overwhelming effort to create styles that are timeless, so you can rely on them time and time again.
Phase Eight has 20% off site-wide, here are my favourites
If you're on the hunt for the best mother of the bride dresses, you're probably looking nice and early. Taking advantage of sale and offer periods is a great way of saving some money, and bagging yourself that special outfit. With discounts available on sale items too, whether you're looking for a summer or winter wedding guest look, there are plenty of options available.
I've rounded up nine of my favourite pieces that you can show now with 20% off.
Pretty, floaty and feminine, this oversized polka dot print dress ticks all the boxes when it comes to occasionwear. A strong choice for what to wear to a christening, wedding or even Wimbledon this summer, add a tailored white blazer to give this design a more relaxed feel. Available up to a size 26, this size inclusive design can be worn year after year.
Phase Eight is known for its tapework embellishment and this knee-length design uses the technique to perfection. Creating an optical illusion, through a central panel, the tapework has been added in an hourglass shape, which narrows your waistline, and adds curves. The monochrome colour palette is a timeless classic, ensuring this shift dress won't date can can be taken out and dressed up for all occasions.
"I’m normally a sundress kind of girl, but I have recently embraced wide-leg trousers and I’m enjoying the easy-breezy feel they bring to an outfit. This pair is definitely at the top of my summer shopping list. I love the fruity holiday-esque print, and the swishy fabric combined with a high cut, belted waist makes them flattering too. There’s a matching shirt available, but I think I will keep it simple and team these with a plain tee and chunky sandals," says style editor Matilda Stanley.
Available up to a size 26, this chic jumpsuit is ideal an occasionwear winner. The wide leg offers great breathability, as well as creating a flattering silhouette, narrowing your waistline and balancing busts and shoulders. The sweet neck-tie detail adds to the feminine feel. Team with heeled sandals, or espadrille wedges to seal that summery feel.
A great all rounder, this flattering jumpsuit can be dressed down with trainers white trainers, or styled up as a chic alternative to the best wedding guest dresses. The crossover front is flattering across the bust, while the tie side draws the eye up and in, creating a cinched in middle. The fluted sleeve is ideal for added sun coverage, great for outdoor events. Available in mainline or petite collections
Phase Eight is this year's official style partner of Goodwood Race Course, and this dress forms part of that special collection. Ideal for what to wear to the races, polka dots remain a huge summer trend and this retro-inspired design features a feminine front frill, three-quarter sleeves and a midi hem length for unparalleled elegance.
Super glam, feel like a total A-lister in this caped design. The jewelled neckline takes care of the added sparkle, although some studded diamond earrings would offset this look beautifully. Make sure your shoes are embellishment-free, so that nothing catches on the delicate fabric of the dress. If you're looking for the best mother of the groom dresses - consider this one.
This central style ruching was prevalent in the spring/summer 2025 collection by Victoria Beckham, which featured a figure flattering gather down the centre panel. Echoing this style, this jersey iteration in a dark navy comes in mainline and petite and is a great dress for gently skimming a midriff, while still enhancing your natural silhouette.
Ideal for what to wear in the heat, this beautiful swishy skirt will have you twirling through the summer in style. For everyday wear, pair this pretty piece with a classic white t-shirt and a denim jacket. To up-style it for an event, add wedges, a crisp white shirt and a statement necklace in the neckline to up the glam factor.
Whether you're after something fancy to wear to an engagement, a bridal party ensemble, or want to refresh your holiday wardrobe, Phase Eight's wide ranging collection at all levels of 'polished', should have the answer.
For daytime events, races, garden or garden weddings, embrace knee-length and midi dresses in bright colours, florals and polka dots to reflect the joy of the occasion. For evening events, look to the brand's stellar cocktail and black tie ranges that are full of opulence, beading, tapework and lace trims to ensure you meet the dress code. And remember, it's not just about what's in the diary in the next couple of months, you can buy ahead and even sort those festive pieces for later on in the year, after all glitzy styles will never go out of fashion, and the cost per wear is always improved when there's a discount involved.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As always, when it comes to offers terms and conditions apply, so make sure to check the website for further details. This offer excludes Bridal collections but does include sale and full price items.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
The relatable yet surprising place Kate Middleton and the Wales kids 'hang out a lot'
There are plenty of places we can imagine the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoying family outings to, but this wasn’t on my list.
-
Gillian Anderson's breezy shirt dress is the ultimate warm-weather staple, keeping you cool, comfortable, and effortlessly chic
Perfect for staying elegant and comfortable all summer long