The best M&S perfumes, from viral designer dupes to new-season scents

The beloved high street store may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of luxury beauty, but after going viral online for its ability to create opulent scents on a real budget, it's clear that M&S should now be a go-to destination for all perfume obsessives.

There are countless perfumes for women on the market today, so cutting through the noise to make a sell-out scent is no mean feat. But after multiple shoppers noted an uncanny similarity between the M&S Apothecary Warmth Eau De Parfum and Le Labo's much-loved Santal 33 fragrance, M&S perfumes started to get a real buzz. No longer a simple British clothing brand, the retailer is slowly but surely cementing itself as an olfactory haven.

We are pretty devoted to our signature designer perfumes; in our experience, they are almost always worth the steep price tag. And despite going viral, we were skeptical about how well these M&S dupes could live up to the real thing in terms of lasting power and potency. But, after testing out the most talked about perfumes for ourselves, we discovered a remarkable dupe for one of our all-time favourite summer fragrances - and it has quickly become our new signature scent. With a whole range of impressive designer alternatives and premium blends of sophisticated notes available for under £20, the best M&S perfumes are deserving of your attention.

The 10 best M&S perfumes, tried and tested by us

1. Apothecary Warmth Eau De Parfum The most popular M&S perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 for 50ml Notes: Cardamom, cinnamon, cedarwood and sandalwood Smells like: Le Labo Santal 33 Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Great alternative to Le Labo + Nice packaging + Genderless Reasons to avoid - Sells out very quickly

As the M&S perfume that started it all, it only felt right to begin here. Labelled by the brand as a 'wellbeing fragrance', it is said to "bring a sense of wellbeing and comfort to your day" - and who can say no to that? In a gorgeous brown bottle that reminds us of premium brands like Aesop, we were seriously impressed with the £10 price tag for a 50ml bottle. Just the right size to travel with, it will no doubt earn a permanent place in your handbag.

Widely touted as the best high street dupe for Le Labo's Santal 33, this fragrance really does deliver. When testing, we couldn't believe the similarities between the two. We have always found Le Labo scents to be particularly unique and challenging to replicate, but M&S has done it. A very rich and woody scent, it is both genderless and seasonless, although we can really see this becoming a winter staple due to its long-lasting warmth that hung around in the air long after spritzing. The best cheap perfume for those who want a timeless scent that could be mistaken for a £157 fragrance, it is easily one of the best M&S perfumes out there.

2. Soft Iris Eau de Toilette Best floral M&S perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 for 100ml Notes: Iris, jasmine, bergamot, orange blossom, vetiver, amber and patchouli Smells like: Coco Mademoiselle Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Smells like a popular Chanel fragrance + Great price for a 100ml bottle + Perfect floral scent Reasons to avoid - Not the longest lasting M&S perfume

The best Chanel perfumes are beautifully timeless, but they will cost you. We used to wear Coco Mademoiselle religiously, but the £136 price for a 100ml bottle wasn't particularly sustainable. After discovering the M&S Soft Iris perfume, we're pretty convinced we won't need to spend that kind of money again. This is one of the fragrances that impressed us the most in terms of its similarities to a designer favourite, being almost indistinguishable from the real thing on the initial spritz.

When we tested this perfume, the only thing that let it down is its lasting power. It faded pretty quickly on the skin, so it isn't one to rely on for day-long freshness. However, the 50ml bottle is only £6, so you could definitely keep that one in your bag for touch-ups throughout the day when needed. The unique floral blend is delightfully fresh and not at all sickly, so we would highly recommend it to those who avoid sweet perfumes but still want something traditionally feminine to wear day-to-day.

3. Provenance Under the Palm Trees Eau De Parfum Our favourite M&S perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £15 for 100ml Notes: Citrus, sweet neroli, coconut, sea salt, vanilla, almond milk and musk Smells like: Replica Beach Walk Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + The ultimate summer scent + Very premium packaging + Sustainably made Reasons to avoid - Pricier than other M&S perfumes

Under the Palm Trees is a part of M&S' Provenance range, a slightly more premium offering of scents containing sustainably sourced bio-alcohol. Housed in a bottle that looks like a miniature sculpture, it is clear that this perfume is a cut above the regular M&S perfumes. Elegant and sophisticated, it will sit proudly amongst your fragrance collection with no visual indication that it was a budget buy.

One of our all-time favourite scents for summer is Beach Walk by Margiela, and we have never been able to find a suitable affordable alternative - until now. When we first sprayed this M&S perfume, we weren't entirely convinced. However, after leaving it for a couple of minutes to settle down into the skin, we found it to be almost identical to Beach Walk. After a slightly sweaty commute and almost a full day at work, it still smells just as strong, with the salty, coconutty notes pushing through. It only loses half a star for being pricier than most of the other M&S perfumes - otherwise, it's a perfect fragrance in our books, and it has cemented its place in our makeup bag.

4. Velvet Amber Eau De Toilette Best sophisticated M&S perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 for 100ml Notes: Neroli, jasmine, amber Smells like: Chanel No.5 Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Very similar to Chanel + Budget price + Sophisticated scent Reasons to avoid - Not the most premium packaging

Declared as one of the best Chanel No.5 dupes online, we had high hopes for Velvet Amber. This is a new launch from M&S and is a slight reformulation of their old Velvet Rose perfume, which was also touted as a pretty good Chanel alternative. However, after testing, we can confirm that Velvet Amber smells even more like No.5 than its predecessor. As with most designer-inspired scents, you can't expect the same lasting power as the original. However, we were very impressed with this M&S perfume regardless.

When testing, we liked the simple trio of notes that gave a minimal and sophisticated feel. It does, however, smell slightly less rich than Chanel No.5, but we think this makes it a brilliant everyday scent that is luxurious without feeling out of place for regular days in the office or running errands. We do feel that the luxury scent doesn't quite match with the rather basic packaging, but it's what's inside that really counts.

5. Fresh Mandarin Eau De Toilette Best fresh M&S perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 for 100ml Notes: Cassis, orange flower, mandarin, jasmine, rose, ylang ylang, tonka bean, amber, vanilla and sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Complex and unique scent + Perfect for sunny weather + Works for day and night Reasons to avoid - Number of notes may be overwhelming for some

Undoubtedly one of the most complex M&S perfumes, the incredible number of notes makes for a truly unique fragrance. Zingy and citrusy, this is the scent to go for if you want to avoid anything too earthy or warm, or if you like to match your perfume to the season. Nailing down the best fruity perfume for you is especially tricky as there is so much variety, however we think that Fresh Mandarin has captured an ideal blend of notes that gives it a universal appeal.

Opening with a distinctively orange smell, we were instantly transported to sunnier climes. However, despite the amount of floral and fruity top notes in this perfume, it was the vanilla that really pushed through for us after it dried down. If, like us, you err between the best vanilla perfume and fresher fragrances for the summer months, this will give you the best of both worlds.

6. Midnight Blossom Eau De Toilette Best evening M&S perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 for 100ml Notes: Jasmine, tuberose, amber Smells like: Black Opium Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Lovely evening perfume + Designer inspired + Highly rated Reasons to avoid - Not really a daytime scent

This is one of the highest-rated M&S perfumes on the site and customers tend not to hold anything back, so you can be pretty confident in this purchase. If you're a fan of the best Zara perfumes for their cheap and cheerful YSL-inspired sprays, you'll want to know about Midnight Blossom. A fantastic alternative to Black Opium that has also gone viral for being a brilliant designer dupe, it is a delightfully alluring scent that will easily become a go-to for the evening.

Black Opium is regarded as one of the best long lasting perfumes, and unfortunately, Midnight Blossom doesn't stick quite as well. However, when testing, we found that it really is a comparable alternative that would be great to have on hand for days when you don't want to use up your more expensive scents. Balancing rich amber with lighter jasmine, it is an elegant pick that has very universal appeal, so it would also make a brilliant 21st birthday gift.

7. Warm Neroli Eau De Toilette Best M&S perfume for all tastes Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 for 100ml Notes: Neroli, bergamot, musk Smells like: Paco Rabanne Lady Million Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Lovely evening perfume + Designer inspired + Highly rated Reasons to avoid - Not the most memorable scent

With similar notes to Paco Rabanne Lady Million, this is another lovely designer dupe from M&S. With a more basic formulation and soft yellow bottle, it is one to try out if you don't want your perfume to overwhelm the senses. Another pick highly rated by customers and raved about online, it is frequently noted that it has an expensive smell at a budget price, and it imitates Lady Million very well.

When testing, we found Warm Neroli to be universally appealing. Simultaneously smooth, floral, and warm, it is a gorgeously feminine scent that isn't too powdery or sweet. We can't really fault this perfume at all, but for us, it's not one that we would make our personal signature scent. It doesn't particularly stand out from the crowd, which is brilliant for those who just want a basic perfume that will smell good to everyone, but we prefer something a little more distinctive for everyday wear. As a foolproof product to keep in your washbag or take travelling, however, there's no going wrong.

8. Provenance Amongst the Orange Groves Eau De Parfum Best M&S perfume for holidays Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £15 for 100ml Notes: Mandarin, lemon, orange blossom, jasmine, neroli and musk Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + True citrus fragrance + Premium look and feel + Recyclable bottle Reasons to avoid - Not as highly rated by customers

Another pick from the Provenance range, this is designed to smell like the 'sun-drenched orange groves of the Mediterranean' - we're sold. If floral fragrances aren't for you but you don't want to go for anything earthy or woody, this could be your new best friend. Although it is a perfume with jasmine, the floral notes hardly stick out, instead remaining loyal to citrus even as it dries.

If you liked the sound of Fresh Mandarin until the part where the vanilla notes reign supreme, Amongst the Orange Groves will be what you're looking for. When testing, it really did remind us of being on holiday, quite literally amongst orange groves, so it is perfect to transport you away no matter the season. A true orange scent that is unmistakably fruity and fresh, we don't think we would ever get bored of this. That being said, it only has an average rating of 3.5/5 on the M&S site. However, several customers claim that it is 'too strong', so if you want a potent orangey scent, you'll be pleased.

9. Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette Best M&S perfume for everyday Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 for 100ml Notes: Orange blossom, pink pepper, jasmine, patchouli, vanilla and amber musk Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + Very popular + Lasts well + Works for any season Reasons to avoid - May be slightly too sweet for some

Pink pepper is one of our favourite perfume scents as it always adds a distinctive edge to a fragrance. If you tend to gravitate towards unisex fragrance, it is a lovely note to look out for. In a cute pink bottle that is right on the Barbie trend, it will make a nice visual addition to your collection.

When testing, this perfume reminded us of Soft Iris, except with a sweeter and more summery feel. It felt distinctively youthful and energetic to us, like the sort of fragrance you wear on a day when you want to feel your best self. And despite the sweetness, it isn't at all powdery or artificial. It has many notes in common with some of the other best M&S perfumes, yet still remains distinctive and noticeable - most likely due to the peppery hints. The subtle mix of spice in with the sweetness also makes it a pick you can wear for any season, so it's a true all-rounder.

10. White Coconut Eau de Toilette Best tropical M&S perfume Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £10 for 100ml Notes: Coconut, white flowers, sweet blossom, vanilla musks, sea moss and amber Today's Best Deals View at M&S Reasons to buy + A unique blend of notes + Stands out from the crowd + Not sickly sweet Reasons to avoid - Not very coconutty

This is the M&S perfume that we were most surprised by. Promising a tropical, salty, and coconutty scent, we were ready for another beachy perfume to fall in love with. However, that was not what we got. On the first spritz and after it dried down, this perfume smelt distinctively light and fruity to us. And we're not the only ones - one customer said "In truth I detest coconut, however, this has a light citrus smell," which was a very happy accident for them.

If, similarly, you like the sound of a very subtle hint of coconut, amongst floral and citrusy notes, you've met your match. Light and subtle, it gave a real your-skin-but-better feel that will suit those who want to avoid overly perfume-y smells. If, however, you do want a creamy coconut scent, we refer you back to Under the Palm Trees.

How we tested the best M&S perfumes

Perfume is very subjective, so we approached this testing process with an open mind. As well as being sure to try perfumes from multiple fragrance families and with differing notes, we looked at a few key things to determine whether each M&S perfume is worth purchasing. These included:

The strength of the scent

The blend of notes and how well they worked together

How similar they were to designer scents

Packaging

Price point

How to choose the best M&S perfumes for you

Learning how to choose a perfume takes some trial and error, especially when shopping online. That's why it's important to understand which perfume notes you like to make the process simple.

Decide whether you're after a scent that's fruity, woody, fresh, or floral as a starting point, and then land on the specific smells you want to pull through when you spritz. Most M&S perfumes have their notes listed on the bottle, so it's easy to take a quick look and decipher whether they're smells you gravitate towards.

As many of the best M&S perfumes have been compared to designer fragrances, you can also opt for one that is similar to a high-end perfume that you like. Not only can you be sure of a scent you love, but you will also be saving yourself a lot of money.