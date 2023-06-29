The 10 best perfumes with jasmine for all tastes, seasons and occasions

The best perfume with jasmine provides the ultimate summer fragrance. Light, feminine, and distinctive, this floral note will add a touch of luxury to your perfume collection.

Many of the best perfumes for women contain jasmine notes, and the scent is increasingly growing in popularity. There's no going wrong with any floral fragrances if you're on the hunt for a new signature smell that you will never tire of, but we particularly love jasmine notes for a more modern and distinctive feel. For a switch up from classical rose perfume or to test out unisex fragrances that are a little more seasonal, jasmine has our vote.

"The beauty of jasmine is that there are so many different varieties, that it can be used in a multitude of ways – whether you prefer a sweet scent, a fruity fragrance, or a rich, woody perfume, jasmine is very much adaptable and can be used across multiple fragrance types to suit every preference," says Natalia Ortiz, Chief Commercial Officer at The Fragrance Shop. Whether you're after an unmistakably jasmine fragrance or you want something a little more subtle, these are our absolute top picks.

The perfumes with jasmine we tested for this guide. (Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

The best perfumes with jasmine, selected by our beauty team

(Image credit: Diptyque)

1. Diptyque Do Son Best perfume with jasmine overall Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $220 / £148 for 75ml Top notes: Tuberose, orange blossom, jasmine Base notes: Amber wood Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at NET-A-PORTER View at Bergdorf Goodman Reasons to buy + Perfect floral scent + Not sugary or too sweet + Can be worn for any occasion Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Do Son is undoubtedly one of our favorite fragrances of all time, and we think it's the best perfume with jasmine if you want an unmistakably jasmine scent that also isn't too sweet or overwhelming. With tuberose, orange blossom, and jasmine notes, it boasts a perfect blend of florals that has a mature and refined finish. This is a perfume you can wear day or night for any season, thanks to the woody base notes that prevent it from being too light or fresh for the evening.

If you're wondering which perfume lasts longest, this is one for you. We have been wearing Do Son consistently for months and we can safely say that it will last you all day, and the scent hardly changes from the first spritz to when it's fully dried down hours later. It is a pricey pick for a fairly small bottle, but we think it is well worth the investment if you have the money to spare (or if you're looking for one of the best beauty gifts). Thanks to its staying power, you won't need to constantly re-spritz throughout the day, so you won't have to repurchase too often.

(Image credit: Byredo)

2. Byredo Flowerhead Eau de Parfum Best sweet perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $205 / £140 for 50ml Top notes: Angelica Seeds, lingonberry, Sicilian lemon Middle notes: Dewy tuberose, rose petals, wild jasmine sambac Base notes: Fresh amber, suede Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fresh and clean scent + Gorgeous packaging + Very summery Reasons to avoid - Small bottle

Byredo fragrances are rapidly becoming cult favorites among perfume lovers, and for good reason. Flowerhead, in particular, is a fresh and sweet perfume that has subtle hints of jasmine that stick out more and more as it dries down. The sweet finish is not at all artificial or sickly, so we recommend this for those who like a typically feminine scent that isn't too strong or youthful. In terms of wear, we found that it lasts extremely well on the skin and stays noticeable and strong for at least several hours, making it a brilliant long-lasting perfume.

We would also recommend it for the spring and summer months, as the citrusy top perfume notes give it a fresh and zingy impression that is suited to sunny weather. "We usually see a spike in popularity for floral fragrances over the spring/summer months," says Ortiz. This is "mainly because florals are very wearable during the day and night, and jasmine is a particular favorite for a long-lasting, uplifting scent," she explains. We do wish that we could get our hands on a bigger bottle of this, but it is an ideal size for traveling or keeping in your handbag. For a perfume with jasmine that isn't too on the nose but still retains a level of floral sweetness, you can't go wrong.

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

3. The Body Shop Wild Jasmine Eau de Toilette Best affordable perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $30 / £20 for 50ml Notes: Indian jasmine, violet leaf, and white iris Today's Best Deals View at The Body Shop View at The Body Shop USA Reasons to buy + Impressively long lasting + Very affordable + Mature jasmine scent Reasons to avoid - Not as luxe

With notes of Indian jasmine, violet leaf and white iris, this jasmin EDT from The Body Shop is a brilliant affordable fragrance for those who want something a little more hearty and mature than the typical light floral. Ideal for day or evening wear, it is a perfect pick for traveling or for spritzing liberally every day - something you might not want to do with the pricier picks.

We'll admit that our expectations weren't super high but to our surprise, it is also one of the best cheap perfumes in terms of lasting power - Wild Jasmine stayed put for at least eight hours before we felt the need to reapply. And, we got numerous compliments on it! Safe to say, we are seriously impressed with this budget pick.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

4. Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Best strong perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $155 / £124 for 100ml Top notes: Neroli, bergamot, lemon and mandarin orange Middle notes: Tuberose, jasmine, orange blossom and rangoon creeper Base notes: Musk and sandalwood Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Nordstrom View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Vivid jasmine scent + Lasts very well + Sophisticated scent Reasons to avoid - May be too strong for some

When we think of perfumes with jasmine, Gucci Bloom immediately comes to mind. Despite the varying notes at play here, jasmine definitely stands out the most, so this is the perfume to go for if you want a pure and strong jasmine fragrance. The neroli top notes and musky base notes perfectly compliment the floral heart, providing a finish that is neither sweet nor earthy, ideal for anyone after a neutral jasmine. If you're navigating how to buy fragrance online, this is a very safe purchase.

We have used this perfume for a while now and every time we use it, we're struck by how well it clings to the skin. You will still be able to smell it for hours after the first spritz, and the smell hardly changes throughout the day. For us, it's a great day-to-night fragrance as its staying power is impressive (in fact, we even like to spritz it on our hair). This is partly because it is a fairly strong scent, so if you only want a subtle hint of jasmine in your fragrance, this may be slightly too strong for you for everyday wear.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

5. Replica Flower Market Best light perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $127.50 / £98 for 100ml Top notes: Green leaves accord, freesia accord Middle notes: Sambac jasmine absolute, grandiflorum jasmine absolute, rose from Grasse absolute, tuberose absolute Base notes: Peach accord, cedarwood essence, oak moss accord Today's Best Deals View at Gilt View at Gilt Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very light and floral + Dries down beautifully + Not too sweet Reasons to avoid - Not as long lasting

As with all Replica fragrances, Flower Market smells exactly as promised. With floral and fruity notes, plus an abundance of jasmine, this perfume is the one to go for if you want a perfume with jasmine that has a natural and authentic finish. If you like the sound of Flowerhead but want something a little more subtle and without sweetness, you will love this. Fans of the best fruity perfumes will also gravitate towards this, thanks to the peach accord.

The downfall of Flower Market, which we also have found with a couple of other Replica perfumes, is that it isn't hugely long-lasting. However, the jasmine and cedarwood notes do cling on well and you will still get whiffs of it after several hours, but you will want to re-spritz for maximum impact. We often find this with perfumes that are very light and fresh, as this one is, but it's a price we're happy to pay for a timeless floral scent that will almost certainly suit all tastes.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

6. Le Labo Jasmin 17 Best simple perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $220 / £157 for 50ml Notes: Jasmine, musk, sandalwood, and vanilla Today's Best Deals View at NET-A-PORTER View at Saks Fifth Avenue View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Clean and simple scent + Lasts well + Universally appealing Reasons to avoid - Pricey for a small bottle

If you want a jasmine perfume that doesn't smell like typical perfume, Jasmin 17 will suit you perfectly. With a simple formulation and notes of jasmine, musk, sandalwood, and vanilla, it was designed to be a modern take on classic floral fragrances - and it certainly delivers on that. It is light and fresh, almost giving a your-skin-but-better feel similar to that of Glossier You. If you opt for clean scents like cotton when shopping for the best scented candles, Jasmin 17 will work for you.

When testing, we found this perfume to have lemony notes when first sprayed. But after settling on the skin, it developed in to a powdery and white floral mix that we can see almost anyone loving. Not at all strong or overbearing, it's a great fragrance for those who want a more unisex fragrance or something that can be used for fragrance layering. As is the case with many of the best perfumes with jasmine, it is pricey for a small bottle. However, this is a truly distinctive perfume that you will never tire of.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

7. Kilian Paris Good Girl Gone Bad Eau de Parfum Best luxury perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $275 / £205 for 50ml Notes: Orange blossom, osmanthus, tuberose, jasmine and narcissus Today's Best Deals View at Bergdorf Goodman View at Neiman Marcus View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Luxury feel and smell + Mature yet feminine + Long lasting Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you're looking to invest in a truly luxury perfume with jasmine, this should be at the top of your list. With beautiful packaging and a bottle that deserves to be on display, this would make a fantastic 60th birthday gift or a treat for yourself. The jasmine in this perfume is one of several floral notes, so if you're just starting out with jasmine scents or you don't want anything too intense, this is a good place to begin.

When testing, we found that this fragrance smells as luxurious as it looks. With a feminine yet mature finish, it lingers in the air long after spritzing with a strong and potent scent that will last you all day without the need for top ups. Despite the price tag, you can definitely make this last you a while. Suitable for day and night, the floral notes are fresh without being sweet or sickly, but this is still a distinctly feminine scent that will stand out amongst other perfumes with jasmine.

(Image credit: Chloe)

8. Chloe Nomade Jasmin Naturel Intense Eau de Parfum Best youthful perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $149 / £115 for 75ml Top notes: Jasmine, date & pear accord Middle notes: Vanilla, sandalwood Base notes: Patchouli Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Gilt View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Youthful scent + Great for evening + Hearty jasmine notes Reasons to avoid - May be too sweet for some

This sweet scent roots itself in jasmine, pear, and vanilla, making for a sugary and youthful perfume with jasmine. Slightly more affordable than other designer fragrances, this perfume is made with 100% natural origin ingredients, and the jasmine used is harvested in Egypt based on responsible practices. Not only does it smell delicious, but it's ethically made too.

After testing, we found this perfume to be best suited to those who want a sweet perfume that can be worn for all manner of occasions. With jasmine as a top note, it hits you with the first spritz and does stick around even after drying. The creamy vanilla and sandalwood base notes work perfectly with the sweet pear, making for a perfume that lasted well on our skin throughout the day with no need for top-ups. If you're after a more fresh or unisex jasmine perfume, this won't work for you. However, if you're a fan of the best vanilla perfumes and want something with a creamy sweetness and a strong cut through of jasmine, you'll love it.

(Image credit: Tom Ford)

9. Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Eau de Parfum Best sophisticated perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $400 / £284 for 100ml Notes: Jasmine, clary sage, amber Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Bergdorf Goodman View at Macy's Reasons to buy + True jasmine scent + Strong and long lasting + Unisex Reasons to avoid - Spiced scent may not suit everyone

Tom Ford fragrances are some of the most popular on the market today, and Jasmin Rouge boasts the same sleek and luxurious feel as the other perfumes by the brand. Described by Tom Ford himself as a "bold spiced floral", it reimagines what typical jasmine smells like in an edgier and more distinctive way. If you liked the sound of Chloe Nomade Jasmin but you'd prefer a perfume that is slightly more mature, this is the perfume with jasmine to go for.

When we tested this perfume, we certainly agreed with the spiced element. It struck us as a very mature take on jasmine that is best suited to evening wear, working well as a unisex option. It would also work well as a floral perfume for winter, thanks to the warmer, peppery finish. We also found that it does dry down to be slightly sweeter than the sage notes first suggest, but it remains full bodied without any sugary cut through. For a slightly more alluring alternative to the softness of fresh jasmine, Jasmin Rouge delivers on style and substance.

(Image credit: Frederic Malle)

10. Frederic Malle Le Parfum de Therese Best fruity perfume with jasmine Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $375 / £240 for 100ml Top notes: Melon, cucumber Middle notes: Prune, rose, jasmine Base notes: Vetiver, patchouli Today's Best Deals View at Liberty Reasons to buy + Perfect summer scent + Fresh and clean + Universal appeal Reasons to avoid - Not the strongest jasmine notes

Frederic Malle perfumes are well loved by fragrance fanatics, and after testing Le Parfum de Therese, we understand why. Worn by the perfumer's wife for over 50 years, it is a true tried and tested pick that will instantly become a signature scent for anyone who loves fresh and summery fragrances. With an expert blend of fruit and floral notes, it is another pick that is fresh and citrusy and works well as a unisex option. When testing, found this to be a similar but more neutral alternative to Byredo Flowerhead. Where Flowerhead is slightly sweeter, Le Parfum de Therese has a cleaner finish with a citrus opening that settles down beautifully when dried.

To us, this is a fantastic summer scent that has cut throughs of jasmine without being overly floral or feminine, working well for more mature tastes that are after a timeless fragrance. We also found that this perfume really stuck to us throughout the day and also hung around in our room after spritzing, so it is definitely one that you can count on to see you through the day without reapplying. But those who want noticeable jasmine notes may want to opt for something slightly different as it isn't the most prominent note here. However, it is a distinctive and beautiful fragrance that we can't imagine anyone not liking.

How we tested the best perfumes with jasmine

When testing the best perfumes with jasmine, we paid close attention to these factors to determine which products are truly worth the investment:

Scent - What the jasmine scent is like, how strong it is, the other notes in the perfume, who it would appeal to and who wouldn't like it

What the jasmine scent is like, how strong it is, the other notes in the perfume, who it would appeal to and who wouldn't like it Wear time - How long it lasts on the skin, which notes stick around and which ones fade throughout the day

How long it lasts on the skin, which notes stick around and which ones fade throughout the day Price - If it is worth the price tag for the size, formula and performance

Is jasmine a popular perfume scent? "Jasmine has proven to be a popular scent," says Ortiz. "On its own, it’s a floral, rich, sweet scent, which isn’t to everyone’s taste. However, it’s one of the most commonly used notes in fragrance, particularly as heart or base notes. It is also often used in conjunction with other top notes (particularly notes like ginger lily) which can help to mellow out the strong Jasmine scent." You will find jasmine notes hiding in many of the most popular perfumes, but fragrances with stronger jasmine scents are also trending for this season.

What is the closest scent to jasmine? "While jasmine itself is a very unique scent, a close alternative is gardenia, which offers a sultry, more sour scent," says Ortiz. One of the best Zara perfumes is Gardenia, so this is a smell you can find at all ends of the price spectrum. "Gardenia, however, is a heavier fragrance than most white florals, but it’s actually softer and earthier than jasmine," explains Ortiz. "Gardenia has started to be used more frequently, so it’s definitely a fragrance note to look out for."

Why is jasmine perfume usually expensive? "Jasmine fragrances are usually more expensive than your usual perfumes because a large amount of the jasmine flower is required to produce the oil used in perfume," says Ortiz. So whilst jasmine scents don't come cheap, you are getting a high quality product in return. "The price will also depend on the type of jasmine used – royal jasmine and jasmine absolute are the most popular – and the concentration of jasmine used. More essential oils and a high-quality jasmine will increase the price," she explains.

How can I make my jasmine perfume last well? "In terms of storing your perfume, I would recommend keeping them in cool, dark places for longevity," suggests Ortiz. "Storing in direct sunlight can actually break down the fragrance structure, which significantly decreases the life of your fragrance." In terms of wear, there are a few things Ortiz suggests doing to get an all-day scent:

Skin Prep - "Prepare the skin. Perfume can last longer on moisturized skin, so a body lotion version of your chosen summer fragrance applied first can help to maintain the scent’s release for longer."

- "Prepare the skin. Perfume can last longer on moisturized skin, so a body lotion version of your chosen summer fragrance applied first can help to maintain the scent’s release for longer." Don't Rub - "Spritz don’t rub. To preserve the perfume, and make it last longer on the skin, spritz both wrists lightly and let the liquid sink in."

- "Spritz don’t rub. To preserve the perfume, and make it last longer on the skin, spritz both wrists lightly and let the liquid sink in." Pulse Points - "Don’t douse. If you’re thinking of spraying your perfume into the air and walking through it, almost creating a fragrance mist to douse yourself, it can actually have the opposite effect. Instead spray directly onto pulse points, where the blood is closest to the skin's surface, such as collarbones and the insides of the wrists and elbows, and the nape of neck. Also spray your body before you put on your clothes, as direct contact with the skin makes your fragrance last longer."

How to choose the best perfume with jasmine

When shopping for a perfume with jasmine, there are a few things to consider: