This fruity and floral perfume smells so elegant and is perfect for spring

If you're like me and prefer warm florals or woody blends over sweet, fruity fragrances but are still looking for a sparkling signature (especially for the spring) - this iconic perfume covers all bases...

I'm typically not a lover of very zingy or sweet fruit scents, but when it comes to the warmer months, I do indeed find myself craving a more grown-up fruity perfume. And there is one such fragrance in my collection that I think fulfils that assignment perfectly, as every spritz opens with a sparkling burst of tangerine and blackcurrant, before developing into something warmer and botanical. It lends itself to both a fruit and floral perfume - as well as being a vetted long-lasting perfume.

If I've piqued your interest, here's why the ever-popular and versatile YSL Libre is my go-to for spring days, summer evenings and everything in between...

Why YSL Libre is my go-to springtime scent

Considered to be one of the best perfumes for women, this scent is truly a triple threat. It's warm and sexy (thanks to its vanilla notes), making it a great date or evening option. Then there's its comforting softness, which can be attributed to the lavender and orange blossom hints and finally, its irresistible juiciness, afforded by its blend of tangerine and blackcurrant accord.

It's definitely what you would call a multitasker and for under £100, that just adds to the appeal.

Sunny & Chic Yves Saint Laurent Libre EDP $70.04 at Amazon $130 at Saks Fifth Avenue $135 at Neiman Marcus RRP: £97 for 50ml | Notes: tangerine, neroli, lavender, jasmine sambac, orange blossom, white musk and vanilla extract This sunny scent offers both freshness and warmth, with a rich blend of tangerine, lavender and vanilla that lingers on the skin all day long. It's perfect for spring and summer but also all-year wear thanks to its muskier notes.

It's been a permanent resident in my collection for two years now and I've been known to wear it all year round (even in the wintertime) but I find myself gravitating towards it most when spring and summer roll around.

So, what does YSL Libre smell like?

The opening wafts of tangerine and hints of lavender, neroli and orange blossom create such a sunny signature, while the warm white musks and vanilla notes ground this scent - giving it that air or maturity. It's sensual and smells like sun on the skin, making it perfect for both day and nighttime wear.

I think it smells so expensive but unlike some vanilla, musk or even fruit-centric perfumes, it's not overpowering. Though it does linger, hence why it's a woman&home-approved long-lasting fragrance.

Who should buy YSL Libre?

If you're a fellow lover of woody and floral fragrances (my all-time favourites are Diptyque's L'eau Papier and Le Labo Santal 33) but are looking for something a touch sweeter and sparkling, Libre is definitely worth a try.

Equally, if you're already a fan of vanilla perfumes, this scent will no doubt be a welcome addition to your collection - especially as vanilla is one of its base notes, meaning that it will linger on your skin.

As for those who favour fruit perfumes above all others, if you have a tangerine-shaped hole in your lineup, I would definitely recommend this one as an easy and versatile option to spritz this spring.