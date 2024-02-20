This chic French scent gets me stopped by strangers at least once a week
We've probably all done a collective eye-roll when someone (especially a writer) touts that one of the best long-lasting perfumes or best perfumes for women has had them stopped by strangers. Really, it's a wonder anyone gets anything done with it being such a seemingly common occurrence. I have too, on many occasions found myself sceptical - until the day came when it happened to me.
And the compliment-prompting scent in question? Why, it was none other than Diptyque's L'eau Papier and here's why I think you need to add it to your collection, STAT.
Why Diptyque's L'eau Papier is my secret weapon to sophistication
This first time was a normal Thursday, I'd just placed my coffee order at my local cafe when the barista paused and asked me that fabled question: "What perfume are you wearing?" They then proceeded to get me to write it down, sharing that they wanted to buy it for their daughter. I practically skipped for the rest of the day and now, whenever I want to leave a good-smelling impression, I reach for Diptyque's L'eau Papier...
Irresistibly chic
RRP: £129 for 100ml | Notes: blonde wood accord, white musk, mimosa and rice steam
This is by far, one of the best Diptyque perfumes I have ever tried. It's elegant and warm, with irresistible hints of fresh florals that just make you (and others) want to linger for another whiff. Meanwhile, its woody hints give this scent an air of sexiness and maturity.
Who should buy: those who want to earn a chic and expensive-smelling reputation.
Packaged in the French perfumery's iconic glass bottle, complete with a sleek black lid and illustrative label, you should most definitely judge this book by its cover. It smells exactly as chic as you would hope - better even.
What does it smell like?
As a lover of woody perfumes, I was instantly drawn to L'eau Papier's warm notes of blonde wood accord and white musk, which are then elevated by soft hints of mimosa and rice steam. There's an overall freshness to this scent that just smells so clean on the skin but also comforting, thanks to those lingering woody elements.
Because this perfume is so multi-faceted, it's truly perfect for every season, making it the epitome of a signature scent, that you can wear every day, no matter the occasion or weather. The fact that it's half a floral fragrance makes it a lightweight spring and summertime staple, while its rich musky notes also lend themselves to the colder months. Despite it being an eau de toilette, I would also count it among one of the best long-lasting scents, as it really clings to your clothes and hair.
The one drawback is the price, a 100ml bottle will cost you £129 but for such a timeless and versatile perfume - and a proven compliment-bringer - it's definitely a worthwhile investment.
Who should buy it?
If you're a lover of both floral and woody perfumes, I would definitely recommend adding this to your collection. It's elegant and lingering but in no way overpowering.
It also features elements akin to a skin-scent, so if you're looking for a more sophisticated and floral iteration, Diptyque's L'eau Papier is the answer. For a cheaper alternative though, fragrances like Glossier You (£62 for 50ml at Sephora) tick a few of the same boxes - with both floral and spicy hints. Though, its scent anatomy is known to be closer to Diptyque Fleur de Peau, if you're already a fan of that one!
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
