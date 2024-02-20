This chic French scent gets me stopped by strangers at least once a week

This Diptyque perfume is luxury, bottled - and it's the only scent that has ever actually prompted strangers to ask me what I'm wearing...

We've probably all done a collective eye-roll when someone (especially a writer) touts that one of the best long-lasting perfumes or best perfumes for women has had them stopped by strangers. Really, it's a wonder anyone gets anything done with it being such a seemingly common occurrence. I have too, on many occasions found myself sceptical - until the day came when it happened to me.

And the compliment-prompting scent in question? Why, it was none other than Diptyque's L'eau Papier and here's why I think you need to add it to your collection, STAT.

Why Diptyque's L'eau Papier is my secret weapon to sophistication

This first time was a normal Thursday, I'd just placed my coffee order at my local cafe when the barista paused and asked me that fabled question: "What perfume are you wearing?" They then proceeded to get me to write it down, sharing that they wanted to buy it for their daughter. I practically skipped for the rest of the day and now, whenever I want to leave a good-smelling impression, I reach for Diptyque's L'eau Papier...

Packaged in the French perfumery's iconic glass bottle, complete with a sleek black lid and illustrative label, you should most definitely judge this book by its cover. It smells exactly as chic as you would hope - better even.

What does it smell like?

As a lover of woody perfumes, I was instantly drawn to L'eau Papier's warm notes of blonde wood accord and white musk, which are then elevated by soft hints of mimosa and rice steam. There's an overall freshness to this scent that just smells so clean on the skin but also comforting, thanks to those lingering woody elements.

Because this perfume is so multi-faceted, it's truly perfect for every season, making it the epitome of a signature scent, that you can wear every day, no matter the occasion or weather. The fact that it's half a floral fragrance makes it a lightweight spring and summertime staple, while its rich musky notes also lend themselves to the colder months. Despite it being an eau de toilette, I would also count it among one of the best long-lasting scents, as it really clings to your clothes and hair.

The one drawback is the price, a 100ml bottle will cost you £129 but for such a timeless and versatile perfume - and a proven compliment-bringer - it's definitely a worthwhile investment.

Who should buy it?

If you're a lover of both floral and woody perfumes, I would definitely recommend adding this to your collection. It's elegant and lingering but in no way overpowering.

It also features elements akin to a skin-scent, so if you're looking for a more sophisticated and floral iteration, Diptyque's L'eau Papier is the answer. For a cheaper alternative though, fragrances like Glossier You (£62 for 50ml at Sephora) tick a few of the same boxes - with both floral and spicy hints. Though, its scent anatomy is known to be closer to Diptyque Fleur de Peau, if you're already a fan of that one!