I love Diptyque Fleur de Peau but this affordable perfume smells just like it and is 25% until tonight
This budget-friendly fragrance is in the same scent family as Diptyque's Fleur de Peau but for under £50...
If you were hoping to score a bottle of Diptyque Fleur de Peau for a discounted price this Cyber Monday, we may have just found you the next best thing - and it's still 25% off until tonight!
Perfume is one of the few areas of our beauty arsenals where we're resigned to spending a little bit more, especially if it equates to the discovery of our new signature scent. Thankfully though, even some of the best perfumes for women were included in the Cyber deals, with savings across a number of our team's favourite long-lasting fragrances.
That being said, if you were scouring the Diptyque Cyber Monday sales for a discount on a certain luxe and ever-delicate perfume, otherwise known as Fleur de Peau, you may have come away feeling bitterly disappointed. The popular scent is currently not on sale - which is heartbreaking, to say the least - but as a fellow Diptyque fan myself, I am here to share my go-to alternative, which smells very similar, is just as popular and currently under £50 in the Cyber Monday deals...
The best alternative to Diptyque's Fleur De Peau, according to a Beauty Writer
If you're a lover of powdery floral perfumes that have a musky, slightly peppery edge, naturally you'll have been drawn to Diptyque's cult favourite Fleur de Peau scent (available at John Lewis), with its blend of musk, iris, ambrette seeds and pink pepper.
Alas though, this flattering scent did not experience a price drop, remaining £148 for 75ml but do you know what did? Glossier You - which not only shares a similar scent anatomy to Fleur but it's currently £42.75, down from £57 in the brand's Cyber Monday deals.
Glossier You EDP:
was £57, now £42.75 for 50ml at Glossier (save £14.25)
Our beauty team have dubbed this a budget-friendly option for lovers of Fleur de Peau but what does Glossier You smell like exactly? Well, it's designed to smell a little different on everyone - hence its reputation as a skin scent - but overall the notes of iris, pink pepper and ambrette seeds lend themselves to a warm and musky floral aroma.
Glossier You EDP:
was £98, now £73.50 for 100ml at Glossier (save £24.50)
You can also find the bigger size on sale and if you spend £100 (which is just an extra £2 in this case), you can get 30% off, making the 100ml bottle just £68.60. Plus, if you feel like doing a little Glossier haul, if you spend £125 you get a free Glossier candle!
This cult-favourite skin scent is something of the younger sister to Fleur de Peau, with similar key notes of iris, pink pepper and ambrette seeds. It's slightly less powdery and offers more of a musky aura but upon first sniff, the scent is certainly reminiscent of the luxury fragrance.
In fact, if you're a lover of the former but perhaps it's a tad out of your price range, or are looking to build your scent collection with another warm floral, Glossier You is a gorgeous substitute, for £105 less.
You is also available in a range of sizes, including a new, larger option which is also discounted. As well as a rollerball and solid perfume option - which is considered to be one of the best solid perfumes on the market. Don't delay though, as Glossier's Cyber sale ends tonight.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Beauty Writer from Woman&Home, where she covers everything from skincare to beauty trends, as well as reviewing products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She specialises in feature and e-commerce writing and has previously worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok trends to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. During her time on this title, she also reviewed beauty and skincare products and was commissioned to design some illustrations for one of the team's relationship features.
Before that, Naomi also worked across both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on the best perfumes and must-have beauty buys, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
Queen’s ‘cryptic’ words to Prince Harry after life-changing conversation
The late Queen’s ‘cryptic’ response to her grandson left him feeling like a ‘muppet’
By Jack Slater Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite product for 'kissable, buttery lips' just got much cheaper - but there are only hours left to shop
Meghan Markle's favourite product for 'kissable, buttery lips' is currently on sale
By Laura Harman Published
-
Best Cyber Monday beauty deals - our experts' top picks from Sephora, Dyson, Boots and more
Cyber Monday beauty deals are here, so it's your last chance to save on haircare, skincare and makeup from w&h-approved brands and editor-selected picks
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated
-
Diptyque Cyber Monday deals 2023: Today's best rare savings on the luxury fragrance brand
Diptyque Cyber Monday deals are here; these are all the best savings you can shop on Diptyque candles, perfume and more
By Fiona McKim Last updated
-
Jo Malone's Cyber Monday sale is here, with a candle freebie worth £56
Get a free candle duo worth £56 when you shop Jo Malone's Cyber Monday sale using an exclusive discount code, plus more top savings on candles and perfumes
By Fiona McKim Last updated
-
Olaplex Cyber Monday deals are here and you can save up to 55% on bundles from the cult brand
Olaplex Cyber Monday deals are here, and we're still seeing great savings today, but we're sure they won't last long
By Hannah Holway Last updated