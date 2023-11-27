I love Diptyque Fleur de Peau but this affordable perfume smells just like it and is 25% until tonight

If you were hoping to score a bottle of Diptyque Fleur de Peau for a discounted price this Cyber Monday, we may have just found you the next best thing - and it's still 25% off until tonight!

Perfume is one of the few areas of our beauty arsenals where we're resigned to spending a little bit more, especially if it equates to the discovery of our new signature scent. Thankfully though, even some of the best perfumes for women were included in the Cyber deals, with savings across a number of our team's favourite long-lasting fragrances.

That being said, if you were scouring the Diptyque Cyber Monday sales for a discount on a certain luxe and ever-delicate perfume, otherwise known as Fleur de Peau, you may have come away feeling bitterly disappointed. The popular scent is currently not on sale - which is heartbreaking, to say the least - but as a fellow Diptyque fan myself, I am here to share my go-to alternative, which smells very similar, is just as popular and currently under £50 in the Cyber Monday deals...

The best alternative to Diptyque's Fleur De Peau, according to a Beauty Writer

If you're a lover of powdery floral perfumes that have a musky, slightly peppery edge, naturally you'll have been drawn to Diptyque's cult favourite Fleur de Peau scent (available at John Lewis), with its blend of musk, iris, ambrette seeds and pink pepper.

Alas though, this flattering scent did not experience a price drop, remaining £148 for 75ml but do you know what did? Glossier You - which not only shares a similar scent anatomy to Fleur but it's currently £42.75, down from £57 in the brand's Cyber Monday deals.

Lowest price! Glossier You EDP: was £57 , now £42.75 for 50ml at Glossier (save £14.25) Our beauty team have dubbed this a budget-friendly option for lovers of Fleur de Peau but what does Glossier You smell like exactly? Well, it's designed to smell a little different on everyone - hence its reputation as a skin scent - but overall the notes of iris, pink pepper and ambrette seeds lend themselves to a warm and musky floral aroma.

Glossier You EDP: was £98 , now £73.50 for 100ml at Glossier (save £24.50) You can also find the bigger size on sale and if you spend £100 (which is just an extra £2 in this case), you can get 30% off, making the 100ml bottle just £68.60. Plus, if you feel like doing a little Glossier haul, if you spend £125 you get a free Glossier candle!

This cult-favourite skin scent is something of the younger sister to Fleur de Peau, with similar key notes of iris, pink pepper and ambrette seeds. It's slightly less powdery and offers more of a musky aura but upon first sniff, the scent is certainly reminiscent of the luxury fragrance.

In fact, if you're a lover of the former but perhaps it's a tad out of your price range, or are looking to build your scent collection with another warm floral, Glossier You is a gorgeous substitute, for £105 less.

You is also available in a range of sizes, including a new, larger option which is also discounted. As well as a rollerball and solid perfume option - which is considered to be one of the best solid perfumes on the market. Don't delay though, as Glossier's Cyber sale ends tonight.