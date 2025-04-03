From powdery florals to fresh fruit blends, these are the spring perfumes to invest in

When spring hits, you know it - and not just because the calendar says so. The sudden pops of colour among the hedgerows are a giveaway, but more than anything, it's the smell of the air. And for those wishing to douse themselves in that sunny freshness, these are the 9 spring perfumes to invest in...

While some of us prefer to select long-lasting perfumes that we can wear every day, rain or shine, others love to rotate their scents to mirror the seasons. A warm, smoky number may feel too heavy for a balmy, summer day, for instance, but is exactly what your soul (and nose) craves in the depths of winter. Spring, in our opinion, offers the most versatility and opportunity to experiment with new scents. Its bright and fresh days offer such a contrast to winter's greyness, and so many olfactory genres are synonymous with the season.

So, if you're keen to swap your musky blends for a soft, floral fragrance or perhaps are being tempted by the renaissance of fruity perfumes, these are the nine spring perfumes to consider for a fresh and very chic start to the season.

9 fresh and floral spring perfumes to spritz all season long

Whether clean, laundry-like scents resonate as spring-smelling to you, or juicier, strawberry perfumes are more your speed, we've rounded up nine popular and niche options with which to scent the season.

What makes a spring perfume?

Like with most fragrance-related topics, the answer is subjective. We all have different interpretations of 'spring' scents.

That said, there are some fragrance genres that are synonymous with the season, such as delicate florals and fresh, green blends. Very lightweight, laundry-like scents can also fit into the spring category, as can juicy fruit fragrances - especially for those seeking a signature that will transition perfectly into summer too.

To us, a spring-like perfume is fresh and powdery, with hints of soft florals or crisp citrus notes.