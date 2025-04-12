Everyone's reaching for cherry blossom-infused beauty this spring - here are 9 buys we love

From delicate, floral fragrances to cherry blossom-powered skincare, the beauty world is besotted with the pink flower this spring...

A collection of Cherry blossom-infused or inspired beauty buys from VIOLETTE_FR, L&#039;Occitane, Aveda and Innisfree, pictured on a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: (L to R) VIOLETTE_FR, L'Occitane, Aveda and Innisfree)
While we try not to hop onto every skincare and makeup-related trend that crops up, there's something about having a cherry-blossom beauty product in our spring rotation that just feels right.

In Japan, cherry blossom trees (or Sakura, as they're also known) are seen as a symbol of renewal and hope. Across the globe, they typically bloom between March and May - signifying the start of spring for many - and being that the flower is also a favourite floral fragrance note and skincare ingredient, touted for its reparative and soothing powers, it often inspires new beauty launches around this time. This year, especially though, we've noticed the shelves blooming (quite literally) with products boasting the delicate bud.

Petal-pink blushes, for instance, have been in high demand, as have cherry blossom nails. Even Diptyque's cherry blossom candle - Fleur de Cerisier - has made a comeback. The demand is clear and so, if you want to embrace the flower in your own routine, these are the 9 buys we recommend...

9 cherry blossom beauty buys to invest in this spring

From its distinctive floral and slightly almondy scent to its brightening benefits, you can find cherry blossom in everything, from the best perfumes for women to the best face masks. It's one of those magical ingredients that just seems to do it all and while it is particularly trendy right now, the benefits of having something cherry blossom-themed in your beauty arsenal won't wane.

Speaking of which, we have nine products in mind that will help you embrace the spring feelings and simultaneously elevate your routine - with buys from the likes of Beauty Pie to French makeup favourite, Violette_Fr.

Beauty Pie Le Masque Micro-Caviar Overnight Mask
1. Beauty Pie Le Masque Micro-Caviar Overnight Moisture Mask

RRP: £75

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson can't get enough of this cherry blossom-infused mask: "I love how versatile it is (you can use it as a 30-minute mask or overnight treatment) and how luxurious it feels on my skin." The formula features a cherry blossom infusion, as well as a blend of Omega 9, saffron extract, meadowfoam seed oil, shea butter and glycerin, to nourish and soften dehydrated skin.

A product shot of the Innisfree Cherry Blossom Glow Jelly Cream, on a white background
2. Innisfree Cherry Blossom Glow Jelly Cream

RRP: £25

Boasting a blend of Jeju Cherry Blossom extract, Niacinamide and naturally derived Betaine, this jelly cream brightens and hydrates your skin, whilst also building aiding and enhancing your skin's moisture barrier - to leave you with a glowing 'glass'-like complexion. Innisfree is a popular Korean skincare brand and actually offers several cherry blossom-enriched formulas among its lineup - including cleansers and toning creams.

A bottle of L'Occitane Fleurs de Cerisier (Cherry Blossom) Eau de Toilette, on a white background
3. L'Occitane Fleurs de Cerisier (Cherry Blossom) Eau de Toilette

RRP: £65 for 50ml | Notes: Cherry, freesia, blackcurrant, cherry blossom, Lily of the Valley, rosewood, amber and musk

Cherry blossom, like that of rose and jasmine, is also a popular floral note and L'Occitane's Fleurs de Cerisier is a perfect example of how delicate and chic it can be. The scent opens with dewy hints of cherry and blackcurrant (cherry perfumes are so popular right, which just adds to the appeal of this fragrance), followed by a delicate bouquet of blossom, Lily Of The Valley and freesia. They then meld with base notes of amber and musk, which bring a rich, sunny warmth to the blend. It was created as a tribute to the cherry trees that bloom across the hillsides of Southern France - a feat it accomplishes, beautifully.

A bottle of Dior Sakura eau de parfum, on a white background
4. Dior Sakura Eau de Parfum

RRP: from £168 for 50ml | Notes: Japanese Cherry Blossom, rose, jasmine, hedione, white musk, mimosa and violet

If you're on the hunt for the perfect unisex fragrance, which also doubles a spring perfume, look no further than Dior's Sakura. It is lightweight and slightly powdery, with those floral notes adding a fresh, airiness to the scent. It also had a hint of almond to it and a sweet, warming base thanks to notes of white musk and violet.

A product shot of the Aveda Cherry Almond Shampoo & Conditioner Duo, on a white background
5. Aveda Cherry Almond Shampoo & Conditioner Duo

RRP: £33

For silky smooth tresses and to embrace cherry blossom serum, this shampoo and conditioner duo from Aveda is one to invest in. Each product features cherry blossom and sweet almond oil, to clean and nourish your hair, restoring softness and shine, whilst imparting a heavenly floral scent throughout your strands. Both the shampoo and conditioner are suitable for all hair types, are colour-safe, vegan and silicone, gluten and cruelty-free.

A product shot of L'OCCITANE Limited Edition Cherry Blossom Hand Cream, on a white background
6. L'OCCITANE Limited Edition Cherry Blossom Hand Cream

RRP: £10

This L'Occitane hand cream is one of the easiest ways to add a hint of cherry blossom into your beauty regime with its elegant floral design. It will slot into your handbag - for on-the-go use - and promises to hydrate and nourish your hands with its shea butter-enriched formula. It also boasts a lovely floral scent of grape, magnolia and musk.

A product shot of the RITUALS The Ritual of Sakura Cherry Blossom & Rice Milk Small Bath and Body Gift Set, on a white background
7. RITUALS The Ritual of Sakura Cherry Blossom & Rice Milk Small Bath and Body Gift Set

RRP: £27.90

You can also choose to infuse your entire body routine with cherry blossom with the Rituals The Ritual of Sakura collection. This gift set, in particular, includes a foaming shower gel for a luxurious cleansing experience, a body cream (which features vitamin E and centella asiatica), a lotion mousse and a calming scented candle to really envelope you in cherry blossom goodness.

A product shot of the VIOLETTE_FR Bisou Blush in shade Ines, on a white background
8. Violette_Fr Bisou Blush in Shade Inès

RRP: £37

If you're looking to take inspiration from the iconic pink blossoms in your makeup routine, we recommend adding a rosy, petal-pink blush to your kit. The Bisou Blush in shade Inès from French makeup brand, Violette_Fr, features a marbled swirl of two flattering hues to create a buildable, lit-from-within flush to your skin.

A product shot of the Merit Flush Balm in Stockholm, on a white background
9. Merit Flush Balm in Shade Stockholm

RRP: £26

Another cherry blossom-esque option is Merit's Flush balm in the shade Stockholm. This multi-purpose balm can be applied to your lips and cheeks for a subtle pop of hydrating colour (thanks to its vitamin E-enriched formula). Out of all the Merit Beauty products, this is one of our beauty team's favourites.

