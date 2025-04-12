Everyone's reaching for cherry blossom-infused beauty this spring - here are 9 buys we love
From delicate, floral fragrances to cherry blossom-powered skincare, the beauty world is besotted with the pink flower this spring...
While we try not to hop onto every skincare and makeup-related trend that crops up, there's something about having a cherry-blossom beauty product in our spring rotation that just feels right.
In Japan, cherry blossom trees (or Sakura, as they're also known) are seen as a symbol of renewal and hope. Across the globe, they typically bloom between March and May - signifying the start of spring for many - and being that the flower is also a favourite floral fragrance note and skincare ingredient, touted for its reparative and soothing powers, it often inspires new beauty launches around this time. This year, especially though, we've noticed the shelves blooming (quite literally) with products boasting the delicate bud.
Petal-pink blushes, for instance, have been in high demand, as have cherry blossom nails. Even Diptyque's cherry blossom candle - Fleur de Cerisier - has made a comeback. The demand is clear and so, if you want to embrace the flower in your own routine, these are the 9 buys we recommend...
9 cherry blossom beauty buys to invest in this spring
From its distinctive floral and slightly almondy scent to its brightening benefits, you can find cherry blossom in everything, from the best perfumes for women to the best face masks. It's one of those magical ingredients that just seems to do it all and while it is particularly trendy right now, the benefits of having something cherry blossom-themed in your beauty arsenal won't wane.
Speaking of which, we have nine products in mind that will help you embrace the spring feelings and simultaneously elevate your routine - with buys from the likes of Beauty Pie to French makeup favourite, Violette_Fr.
RRP: £75
Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson can't get enough of this cherry blossom-infused mask: "I love how versatile it is (you can use it as a 30-minute mask or overnight treatment) and how luxurious it feels on my skin." The formula features a cherry blossom infusion, as well as a blend of Omega 9, saffron extract, meadowfoam seed oil, shea butter and glycerin, to nourish and soften dehydrated skin.
RRP: £25
Boasting a blend of Jeju Cherry Blossom extract, Niacinamide and naturally derived Betaine, this jelly cream brightens and hydrates your skin, whilst also building aiding and enhancing your skin's moisture barrier - to leave you with a glowing 'glass'-like complexion. Innisfree is a popular Korean skincare brand and actually offers several cherry blossom-enriched formulas among its lineup - including cleansers and toning creams.
RRP: £65 for 50ml | Notes: Cherry, freesia, blackcurrant, cherry blossom, Lily of the Valley, rosewood, amber and musk
Cherry blossom, like that of rose and jasmine, is also a popular floral note and L'Occitane's Fleurs de Cerisier is a perfect example of how delicate and chic it can be. The scent opens with dewy hints of cherry and blackcurrant (cherry perfumes are so popular right, which just adds to the appeal of this fragrance), followed by a delicate bouquet of blossom, Lily Of The Valley and freesia. They then meld with base notes of amber and musk, which bring a rich, sunny warmth to the blend. It was created as a tribute to the cherry trees that bloom across the hillsides of Southern France - a feat it accomplishes, beautifully.
RRP: from £168 for 50ml | Notes: Japanese Cherry Blossom, rose, jasmine, hedione, white musk, mimosa and violet
If you're on the hunt for the perfect unisex fragrance, which also doubles a spring perfume, look no further than Dior's Sakura. It is lightweight and slightly powdery, with those floral notes adding a fresh, airiness to the scent. It also had a hint of almond to it and a sweet, warming base thanks to notes of white musk and violet.
RRP: £33
For silky smooth tresses and to embrace cherry blossom serum, this shampoo and conditioner duo from Aveda is one to invest in. Each product features cherry blossom and sweet almond oil, to clean and nourish your hair, restoring softness and shine, whilst imparting a heavenly floral scent throughout your strands. Both the shampoo and conditioner are suitable for all hair types, are colour-safe, vegan and silicone, gluten and cruelty-free.
RRP: £10
This L'Occitane hand cream is one of the easiest ways to add a hint of cherry blossom into your beauty regime with its elegant floral design. It will slot into your handbag - for on-the-go use - and promises to hydrate and nourish your hands with its shea butter-enriched formula. It also boasts a lovely floral scent of grape, magnolia and musk.
RRP: £27.90
You can also choose to infuse your entire body routine with cherry blossom with the Rituals The Ritual of Sakura collection. This gift set, in particular, includes a foaming shower gel for a luxurious cleansing experience, a body cream (which features vitamin E and centella asiatica), a lotion mousse and a calming scented candle to really envelope you in cherry blossom goodness.
RRP: £37
If you're looking to take inspiration from the iconic pink blossoms in your makeup routine, we recommend adding a rosy, petal-pink blush to your kit. The Bisou Blush in shade Inès from French makeup brand, Violette_Fr, features a marbled swirl of two flattering hues to create a buildable, lit-from-within flush to your skin.
RRP: £26
Another cherry blossom-esque option is Merit's Flush balm in the shade Stockholm. This multi-purpose balm can be applied to your lips and cheeks for a subtle pop of hydrating colour (thanks to its vitamin E-enriched formula). Out of all the Merit Beauty products, this is one of our beauty team's favourites.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
