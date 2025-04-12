Everyone's reaching for cherry blossom-infused beauty this spring - here are 9 buys we love

While we try not to hop onto every skincare and makeup-related trend that crops up, there's something about having a cherry-blossom beauty product in our spring rotation that just feels right.

In Japan, cherry blossom trees (or Sakura, as they're also known) are seen as a symbol of renewal and hope. Across the globe, they typically bloom between March and May - signifying the start of spring for many - and being that the flower is also a favourite floral fragrance note and skincare ingredient, touted for its reparative and soothing powers, it often inspires new beauty launches around this time. This year, especially though, we've noticed the shelves blooming (quite literally) with products boasting the delicate bud.

Petal-pink blushes, for instance, have been in high demand, as have cherry blossom nails. Even Diptyque's cherry blossom candle - Fleur de Cerisier - has made a comeback. The demand is clear and so, if you want to embrace the flower in your own routine, these are the 9 buys we recommend...

9 cherry blossom beauty buys to invest in this spring

From its distinctive floral and slightly almondy scent to its brightening benefits, you can find cherry blossom in everything, from the best perfumes for women to the best face masks. It's one of those magical ingredients that just seems to do it all and while it is particularly trendy right now, the benefits of having something cherry blossom-themed in your beauty arsenal won't wane.

Speaking of which, we have nine products in mind that will help you embrace the spring feelings and simultaneously elevate your routine - with buys from the likes of Beauty Pie to French makeup favourite, Violette_Fr.