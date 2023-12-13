These 30 beauty stocking fillers are all under £25, and ideal for Christmas gifting

Searching for the best wallet-friendly beauty stocking fillers? Our beauty editor-approved list includes luxury skincare minis and highly loved makeup products they’ll love and actually want to use daily - all under £2.

Stocking fillers may be small, but they can hold just as much value as the larger, more expensive gifts. And they’re not just for kids. We’ve rounded up the best Christmas beauty gift ideas you can slip into your beauty lover’s stocking this holiday.

Whether you’re shopping for the best Christmas gifts for mum or luxe hair care minis, our guide includes a small beauty item for every budget, hair type, skin type and more.

W&h's handpicked beauty stocking fillers

Makeup stocking fillers

Makeup stocking fillers under £25 are in abundance, but only our top six picks make this list. We've featured a mix of lovely baubles (less wrapping for you to worry about!) and tried and trusted beauty picks that will become instant favourites in any makeup routine.

Skincare stocking fillers

Lots of skincare costs well over £25, but we've found amazing skincare stocking fillers from a range of our favourite brands that will instantly elevate any skincare regimen.

Bodycare stocking fillers

During the cold season, investing in bodycare can keep skin feeling and looking its best as we approach New Year party season. These bodycare stocking fillers will feel luxurious and ensure that skin is glowing for 2024.

Haircare stocking fillers

Hair can also struggle at this time of year, so buying haircare stocking fillers can immediately add shine and volume to even the most unruly head of hair.