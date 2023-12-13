These 30 beauty stocking fillers are all under £25, and ideal for Christmas gifting
Our editor-approved guide to the best beauty stocking fillers, with skincare, haircare, bodycare, makeup and fragrance options that are guaranteed to put a smile on their face
Searching for the best wallet-friendly beauty stocking fillers? Our beauty editor-approved list includes luxury skincare minis and highly loved makeup products they’ll love and actually want to use daily - all under £2.
Stocking fillers may be small, but they can hold just as much value as the larger, more expensive gifts. And they’re not just for kids. We’ve rounded up the best Christmas beauty gift ideas you can slip into your beauty lover’s stocking this holiday.
Whether you’re shopping for the best Christmas gifts for mum or luxe hair care minis, our guide includes a small beauty item for every budget, hair type, skin type and more.
W&h's handpicked beauty stocking fillers
Makeup stocking fillers
Makeup stocking fillers under £25 are in abundance, but only our top six picks make this list. We've featured a mix of lovely baubles (less wrapping for you to worry about!) and tried and trusted beauty picks that will become instant favourites in any makeup routine.
Eyeko's Black Magic Duo combines a versatile mascara and liner to add effortless drama to your daily makeup routine. Our Head of Shopping Millie has tried and loved both, and they're the perfect size for travelling.
RRP: £15 for members at Beauty Pie
We love Beauty Pie for high-quality, lower-cost beauty must-haves, and the brand's limited-edition Big Colour Lip Kit Stylo & Mini Liner Duo is guaranteed to wow in the stunning Rougie shade. Non-members can get it for £30, too.
Our beauty editor can't start the day without curling her lashes, and one of the best eyelash curlers in her beauty book is Kevyn Aucoins'. "It's slightly wider and deeper than others I've tried, so it fits my lashes relatively well. Plus, it has a really nice level of dexterity to it, so it isn't awkward to use," Badkar says.
A vegan and cruelty-free brand that's known for creating high-quality nail polishes, Manicurist's Christmas Tree Red Velvet is the ideal stocking filler (or even tree decoration!) for those who take pride in having immaculate nails.
Icoic London's Smokey Eye Obsession beauty bauble features everything you'll need to get dramatic lashes and a show-stopping eye look for New Years. Plus, the shimmer shades make the perfect wash of colour all over the lid for day-to-day use.
Jones Road is an all-time w&h fave, and the Just A Sec eyeshadow will make it easy as possible to get a perfect all-over eyeshadow colour that will last all day. We're lusting after the shade Golden Peach, but Topaz will make an easy yet dramatic eye look for every skin tone.
Skincare stocking fillers
Lots of skincare costs well over £25, but we've found amazing skincare stocking fillers from a range of our favourite brands that will instantly elevate any skincare regimen.
The Tatcha Camellia is a luxury cleansing oil that gently removes even the most stubborn makeup and cleanses your face without removing any natural moisture. And if you don't know whether your giftee has naturally oily skin or dry, no worries. This cleansing oil is suitable for all skin types.
RRP: £19 at BeautyBay
The Laneige lip mask is a top pick in our guide to the best lip balm, according to our beauty editor, will make the ultimate stocking beauty treat. It goes on smoothly and nourishes your lips throughout the night. And although it's considered a lip sleeping mask, I'm always reapplying it throughout the day. If you need help deciding which flavour to choose, Badkar stands by sweet candy.
The Fresh Cleanse and Hydrate Skincare Duo combines two of the brand's all-time best sellers. The Soy Face Cleanser gently removes makeup without stripping the skin, and the Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturiser rehydrates day and night.
Between Christmas shopping and hosting guests, the holidays can be stressful. Surprise your giftee with one of the best face masks from 111Skin. They'll love how cool it feels on the skin and its instant glow and hydrating effect.
We weren't really sure where to put the No. 7 Mixed Discovery Collection. After all, it's got everything from mascara to skin-loving serum. One thing is for sure though, it's a brilliant value kit that's guaranteed to top up any beauty-lover's collection.
Once you've tried a facial mist, it will become a must-have to keep skin hydrated and healthy throughout the cold winter days. This Frankincense Hydrating Facial Mist from Neal's Yard s perfectly handbag-sized and smells gorgeous.
Bodycare stocking fillers
During the cold season, investing in bodycare can keep skin feeling and looking its best as we approach New Year party season. These bodycare stocking fillers will feel luxurious and ensure that skin is glowing for 2024.
Sanctuary Spa is a brilliant brand for gifting. We love the full range of scents, and this Lily & Rose Body Glow & Go Gift Set features the brand's cult classic salt scrub, as well as a body butter and hand cream, all in a beautiful travel bag.
NUXE makes amazingly luscious body oils, and this mini trio will make the perfect introduction to the brand's amazing range of scents and finishes. We love the Huile Prodigieuse Or for adding a glow to our skin all year round, and this travel-size will be amazing for travel.
WELEDA's iconic Skin Food is now available in a holiday gift set, and you can get it with the brand's nourishing lip balm for just £16 this Christmas. The does-it-all cream works wonders on seriously dry skin, and we've used it for everything from face to feet.
Featuring the brand's Flawless Lip Tint and Flawless Hand Therapy, Dr Sam Bunting's deeply hydrating skincare is now available in a skincare duo for Christmas. We love the tinted balm, but there's also an un-tinted option.
Jo Loves is certainly a more premium brand, but you can pick up a two-in-one hand sanitiser and lotion in their incredible Pomelo fragrance for £25. Both practical and indulgent, it's a lovely surprise that makes for perfect gifting.
Recommended by our Editor In Chief Sarah, the award-winning Aromatherapy Associates formulas packed in a tree-ready bauble that makes for the perfect wellness stocking filler.
Haircare stocking fillers
Hair can also struggle at this time of year, so buying haircare stocking fillers can immediately add shine and volume to even the most unruly head of hair.
Another one of those perfectly giftable items that combines luxury with practicality, the Slip Scrunchie Ornament in Mayfair features the brand's must-loved silk hair bands in a tree ornament that can also be slipped into any stocking.
Curly-haired recipients will surely be familiar with Umberto Giannini, but this Award Winners Set may introduce them to a new favourite product. We love the curl jelly for adding shine and definition, and the refresh spray will keep hair fresh for longer between washes.