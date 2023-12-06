These are the 27 best Christmas gifts for mum - handpicked by w&h

Looking for the best Christmas gifts for mum? Browse our edit of luxury, one-of-a-kind gifts every kind of mum will love and enjoy.

With just a little over a month until Christmas day, now's the perfect time to snag your mum the gift she's been eyeing all year, or surprise her with a present she didn't know she needed. But we know it can be hard finding a gift for the special lady in your life who deserves the world, plus more. From quiet luxury Christmas gifts to highly desirable beauty gifts, we've curated a list of the best gifts to surprise Mum with this holiday.

We know the holidays can be expensive, so to spare your pockets and a headache, we've included the best Christmas gifts for every budget, from £25 to £100. A lot of the woman&home team also happen to be mothers, so this Christmas gift guide comes to you hand-selected and approved by mums, for mums.

Sarah Joan Ross Editor in Chief "Christmas, for me, is all about the children - so any pampering gifts I can utilise when the main festivities are over and I'm ready to collapse would be much appreciated. Skincare or fragrance discovery sets are a particular favourite, so I get to test out some of the luxury buys and see what works and what I love without spending a fortune on the large-sized equivalent. For gifts on the day? Anything personalised. We've selected some brilliant options where names, images and even children's scribbles or handprints can be engraved and etched onto stylish jewellery pieces - these pieces you love and wear forever."

The best Christmas gifts for mum, picked by the w&h team

Christmas gifts for mum under £25

Christmas gifts under £50