These are the 27 best Christmas gifts for mum - handpicked by w&h
Our editor-curated list of the best Christmas gifts for mum, from budget-friendly picks to luxury buys
Looking for the best Christmas gifts for mum? Browse our edit of luxury, one-of-a-kind gifts every kind of mum will love and enjoy.
With just a little over a month until Christmas day, now's the perfect time to snag your mum the gift she's been eyeing all year, or surprise her with a present she didn't know she needed. But we know it can be hard finding a gift for the special lady in your life who deserves the world, plus more. From quiet luxury Christmas gifts to highly desirable beauty gifts, we've curated a list of the best gifts to surprise Mum with this holiday.
We know the holidays can be expensive, so to spare your pockets and a headache, we've included the best Christmas gifts for every budget, from £25 to £100. A lot of the woman&home team also happen to be mothers, so this Christmas gift guide comes to you hand-selected and approved by mums, for mums.
"Christmas, for me, is all about the children - so any pampering gifts I can utilise when the main festivities are over and I'm ready to collapse would be much appreciated. Skincare or fragrance discovery sets are a particular favourite, so I get to test out some of the luxury buys and see what works and what I love without spending a fortune on the large-sized equivalent.
For gifts on the day? Anything personalised. We've selected some brilliant options where names, images and even children's scribbles or handprints can be engraved and etched onto stylish jewellery pieces - these pieces you love and wear forever."
The best Christmas gifts for mum, picked by the w&h team
Christmas gifts for mum under £25
RRP: £19.50 at M&S
You can't go wrong gifting mum a chic leather pair of gloves for under £20—especially water-resistant ones for those wet, icey winter days. Wrap a bow around it or stick it in her stocking for a cute and simple fashion Christmas gift.
For the mum who stays with a sweet tooth, an assortment from Hotel Chocolat is a sweet gift she'll enjoy snacking on after a long day of hosting Christmas dinner. This gift box features eight specialty chocolates, including pecan praline, a simple milk chocolate truffle, raspberry pannacotta, peanut butter, and more.
RRP: £20 at Selfridges
Help mum discover her new favourite Jo Malone fragrance with this six-piece cologne set. This set features a few of w&h's favourite Jo Malone perfumes, including English Pear & Freesia, Peony & Blush Suede, Wood Sage & Sea Salt, Lime Basil & Mandarin, and Pomegranate Noir.
RRP: £19 at Neal's Yard
Bath salts are an affordable Christmas beauty gift idea she'll enjoy using for self-care after a long, busy day. And to make it a bit festive, we recommend opting for these Seaweed & Arnica aromatherapy bath salts.
RRP: £24 at Anthropologie
My mum is always scavenging through her compact makeup bag, which is always a pain when she's in a rush. To make her life easier, I plan on surprising her with this Flat Lay Co. makeup bag that opens up fully flat, allowing her to spot her favourite red lipstick and mascara in seconds.
RRP: £12 at Anthropologie
W&H lifestyle editor Tamara Kelly loves the Anthropologie home line, Nathalie Lee, for its electric chinaware like this one-of-a-kind decaled stoneware mug. If your mom never goes a day without drinking a cup of coffee or some afternoon tea, this is a gift that'll be in her kitchenware for many years.
RRP: £19.50 at ColorWow
W&H content director Lucy Searle's Christmas wishlist consists of an ultra-shiny hair serum with subtle glitter, and ColorWow's Pop & Lock high gloss serum is that plus more! It's a conditioning glossing serum that works as a heat protectant, seals split ends, and eliminates frizz.
RRP: £20 at John Lewis
A woman can never have too much jewellery. And if your mum's jewellery collection consists of gold and simple pieces, we're confident she'll love these Jon Richard hoops. They're chic, timeless, and will go with just about any look.
RRP: £22 at LookFantastic
You can never go wrong with a classic red lipstick, and Ruby Woo is our overall favourite. This bold, iconic MAC lip shade compliments every skin tone and will make the perfect stocking stuffer and beauty gift. Your mum will love wearing this beautiful Christmas red lip this holiday. It's the key to any great Christmas makeup look.
Christmas gifts under £50
Scented candles always make lovely gifts, especially for the mum who's always burning a new scent. The White Company's winter botanical candle is festively wrapped and has warm, Christmasy notes of cinnamon, clove, and orange. You can even smell its scent when unlit.
My mum is always searching for a new cosy blanket to snuggle under while lounging, and although this isn't a throw, it's a unique gift she wouldn't expect that'll still keep her warm. The White Company's faux fur long heated wrap lays over your neck and shoulders, keeping you warm and cosy with its inner warming pouch. She can wear it while lying on the couch, around the house, or working at her desk.
RRP: £25 at John Lewis
She might not want to spend £25 on a hand cream, but that doesn't mean she won't enjoy being gifted one of the best hand creams, especially during these cold winter months. Pamper her with a luxe beauty gift, and snag one of Aesop's best hand creams; the Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm.
RRP: £34.90 at Uniqlo
Add to her winter capsule wardrobe with this 100% cashmere knitted beanie. It's a quiet luxury winter piece she'll appreciate during those bad hair days and for many winters to come.
RRP: £48 at Mejuri
If there were a capsule wardrobe for jewellery, it would consist of this simple yet chic gold Mejuri ring. Designed with 18k vermeil gold and sterling silver, this stacker ring will be the accessory your mum reaches for every day.
RRP: £32 at Merit Beauty
Merit is a beauty brand known for its simplicity and minimal, effortless makeup - perfect for mums who don't have the extra time to put on a full face but still want a soft, natural glam. The Merit Flush Balm is a lightweight cream blush that melts into the skin. It's the perfect beauty stocking filler.
RRP: £32.99 at H&M
If there's one thing mums love most, it's a pair of cosy pyjamas, and this H&M set is one of the warmest pyjamas with its soft teddy texture. And although these are intended for sleepwear, they can easily pass as a loungewear set and be worn outdoors.
RRP: £49 at Selfridges
"Christmas is all about the children - so any pampering gifts I can utilise when the main festivities are over and I'm ready to collapse would be much appreciated," says w&h editor-in-chief Sarah Joan Ross. This Chanel Coco foaming shower gel is a luxury gift she'll love unwinding to.
RRP: £32 at Escentual
Her lips will be soft and hydrated after using this Estee Lauder lip duo, which includes a full-sized lip balm you can wear throughout the day and a lip oil serum at night.
Christmas gifts under £100
If your mum is a planner or consistently making a to-do list, she'll love staying organised with this chic leather crocodile-designed diary. This notebook includes hourly time slots for her to keep track of her day and a notes section to jot down her goals, thoughts, and reminders.
RRP: £80 at Diptyque
This five-piece set includes all the best Diptyque candles in a mini 35g size. In a gorgeous gift box, this candle set features the brand's most popular scents: Baises, Roses, 34 Boulevard Saint-Germain, Ambre, and Feu de Bois. She'll be able to discover her favourite Diptyque scent and buy it in the full size.
RRP:
£90
A pair of the best white trainers is on our content director's Christmas wishlist. And as a daughter, I can attest sneakers are something mums want. My mum is constantly asking to borrow my white Converse. The FitFlop Rally trainers are perfect for their classic styling, comfort technology and flexible midsoles.
RRP: £84.99 at Amazon
Looking for the best Fitbit to gift your mom this holiday? The Fitbit Inspire 3 is simple, easy to use, and still includes the same fancy features as the other models. She'll be able to track stress levels, exercise, and sleep activity and connect to her phone. It's the perfect tech gift for the health-conscious mom who's always on her feet.
RRP: £60 at Argos
Gift your mum the best air fryer this Christmas, and watch her cooking time drop drastically. The Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 is compact yet spacious, lightweight, easy to use, and multi-functional with four pre-programmed options.
RRP: £89.99 at Lakeland
Rated as one of the best electric blanket in our guide, this electric heated poncho is plush, snuggly, and stays in place while moving around. She can stay warm and cosy no matter the task or place.
RRP: £80 at John Lewis
Our number one pick of the best face moisturisers, the L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream won our w&h award for the Best Moisturizer for Mature Skin in 2021.
Personalised jewellery always makes lovely gifts, and it's a present that'll make your mum feel special and something she will love and wear forever. This Monica Vinader bracelet is made of 18k gold vermeil and features a blank plate for you to customise with her name or a special date.
RRP: £55 for 30ml at Jo Malone
Known to be one of Meghan Markle's luxury perfumes, the Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Eau de Cologne spray is one of the best perfumes for women and will have your mum smelling like a warm bed of flowers, with its notes of Bluebell, persimmon and white musk.